6 Secret Spots In Letchworth State Park That Most Tourists Miss

New York State has no shortage of natural wonders, and Letchworth State Park is one of its most celebrated. Parkgoers come to hike some of Letchworth's 66 miles of trails, soak up its fiery fall foliage, and view its most popular attractions: the Upper, Middle, and Lower Genesee Falls. For those willing to explore further, there are also several secret spots worth discovering that many people miss.

Tucked into the beautiful region of the Finger Lakes, Letchworth is located about 35 miles southwest of Rochester and 55 miles southeast of Buffalo. Named the Best New York Attraction by USA Today 10Best, the park is often referred to as the Grand Canyon of the East. This is due to the way the Genesee River winds 17 miles through the park's gorge, cutting beneath vertical bedrock cliffs that soar as high as 600 feet.

Here are six park gems that you may not see in travel guides or viral social posts, why they're missed, and how to find them.