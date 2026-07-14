6 Secret Spots In Letchworth State Park That Most Tourists Miss
New York State has no shortage of natural wonders, and Letchworth State Park is one of its most celebrated. Parkgoers come to hike some of Letchworth's 66 miles of trails, soak up its fiery fall foliage, and view its most popular attractions: the Upper, Middle, and Lower Genesee Falls. For those willing to explore further, there are also several secret spots worth discovering that many people miss.
Tucked into the beautiful region of the Finger Lakes, Letchworth is located about 35 miles southwest of Rochester and 55 miles southeast of Buffalo. Named the Best New York Attraction by USA Today 10Best, the park is often referred to as the Grand Canyon of the East. This is due to the way the Genesee River winds 17 miles through the park's gorge, cutting beneath vertical bedrock cliffs that soar as high as 600 feet.
Here are six park gems that you may not see in travel guides or viral social posts, why they're missed, and how to find them.
The winter ice volcano
While the Letchworth ice volcano is a popular winter attraction, many visitors miss it because it forms only after prolonged periods of below-freezing temperatures. Reaching heights of 20 to 50 feet, the cone is created by a gravity-fed fountain that sends water into the air. The spray freezes on contact, building layer upon layer of ice. Once formed, it can be found by entering the park through the Castile entrance and following signs to Glen Iris Inn.
Views from the river
Because river rafting at Letchworth is dependent on season and water levels, many people are unaware of it. However, when conditions are right, Adventure Calls Outfitters guides guests on an adrenaline-pumping journey down the Genesee. The route covers 5.5 miles of river, passing waterfalls, wildlife, and 14 sets of rapids. Along the way, rafters pass Wolf Creek Falls — a waterfall with some areas only visible from the water — and travel through the deepest section of the Great Bend Gorge. Groups meet at the Adventure Calls office, across from the Lower Falls Restaurant.
The east side trails
The road to the three main waterfalls is usually accessed via the Castile entrance at the western edge of the park, so it's easy to miss some of the trails further east. The Letchworth Trail runs more than 23 miles — one way — with a climb to 1,820 feet and includes views of the Upper Falls along the way. The southern trailhead is found near the Parade Grounds parking area.
Inspiration Falls
Impressive waterfalls are abundant throughout New York State, including the Upper, Middle, and Lower Falls of Letchworth, but other waterfalls are easy to miss, since they're not as popular as the big three. Inspiration Falls, one of Letchworth's ephemeral waterfalls (meaning it only flows at certain times of the year), reaches 350 feet during periods of heavy rain or snowmelt. To see it, hike along the Gorge Trail or the Genesee Valley Canal Trail, which is just west of East Park Road.
Hogsback Overlook
The Hogsback Overlook, on the west side of the park, provides unique views of a pronounced bend in the Genesee River as it curves through the gorge along Hogsback Ridge. It also offers a view of Middle Falls, but most visitors view the falls from elsewhere, so you'll likely have a fairly private view. To reach it, enter through the Mount Morris entrance and follow Park Road north, about 3 miles, to the Hogsback Overlook parking area.
Wolf Creek Falls
Wolf Creek Falls is a four-cascade waterfall that drops a combined 225 feet. However, it's often overshadowed by Letchworth's bigger and better-known waterfalls. While a full view can only be seen by rafting on the river, another view can be spotted from just south of Tea Table Overlook, which is off the main park road near the Castile entrance.