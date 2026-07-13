Between Augusta And Charleston Is South Carolina's State Park Filled With History And Hiking Trails

Tours at the state park are designed to educate visitors about the battlefield and its history, much like the ones at the more-famous Gettysburg Battlefield, one of America's most-visited destinations where one of the Civil War's bloodiest battles took place. There are two ways to tour the grounds: guided or self-guided. In scheduled guided tours, a park ranger takes you around the park to explain the historical significance of each site. Although park admission itself is free, these tours are $5 per person and can be purchased on the park's website. Alternatively, you can embark on your own self-guided excursion by using the interpretative signs placed throughout the park.

Among the sites you'll likely want to see are the four cemeteries scattered throughout the park. One of them is the resting place of Confederate soldiers who died during the battle, another is where several World War II veterans are buried, and the last two cemeteries are private burial grounds meant for members of two families — the Brelands and the Ayers. There's also a museum at the park's Memorial Grounds with information panels that detail the battle, including four panels listing the names of every soldier who died on the battlefield, whether they were Confederate or Union soldiers.