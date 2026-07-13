Forget Lake Tahoe, California's Nearby Scenic Blue Beauty Has Crystal-Clear Water, Campgrounds, And Fishing
In California's Sierra Nevada mountain range, if not the entire U.S., Lake Tahoe is often considered the crown jewel of alpine swimming holes. However, when Tahoe is teeming with tourists, you merely need to alter your course slightly to the impeccably blue waters of Loon Lake. A spectacularly scenic 76-mile drive from Tahoe through the cedar, fir, and pine trees of the Eldorado National Forest, Loon Lake has many visual similarities to its enormous neighbor to the east. But being a a bit off the beaten track, it often has far fewer crowds.
A reservoir created by the building of the Loon Lake Dam in 1963, the waters are pristine due to the basin's capturing of Sierra snowmelt annually. Located at approximately 6,500-foot elevation, Loon Lake is adjacent to the Desolation Wilderness with easy access to the adventure-rich Rubicon Trail nearby. Anglers appreciate the seasonal stocking of rainbow trout along with additional opportunities to catch Kokanee salmon and brown trout. Campers can call it home for a spell with an abundance of campsites around the lake along with peaceful mountain and water views in every direction.
Camping around the reservoir
Like other underrated Sierra Nevada gems boasting refreshing waters such as Wrights Lake, this reservoir is surrounded by craggy granite peaks and boulders. Beyond crystalline waters, these enormous gray slabs contain a rich history of human passage. Long before Loon Lake existed, the indigenous Washoe, Miwok, and Maidu peoples migrated seasonally through this region. In the mid-1800s, miners traversed the area in search of gold.
Today, the area hosts a different sort of traveler. Similar to Stampede, another serene mountain reservoir with excellent fishing and fewer crowds than neighboring Lake Tahoe, Loon Lake calls to campers and trout-seekers alike. Several campgrounds can be found on its north, south, and east sides. Tent, RV, and even equestrian overnighters can easily find a place to settle lakeside. Loon Lake Campground has a boat ramp, potable water, and picnic tables plus an access trail into the Desolation Wilderness, one the area's biggest draws. Yelpers find camping at Loon Lake peaceful and picturesque, but warn of having no cell signal — which can be a positive or negative, depending on your desires.
Fishing and outdoor adventure at lovely Loon Lake
Both adventurers and anglers flock to Loon Lake. Adjacent is a breathtaking wilderness of granite peaks and glistening lakes with a moniker befitting of its geographic isolation. Two Desolation Wilderness trailheads can be found from Loon Lake leading into this glacially carved natural phenomena. Four-wheeling freedom seekers will appreciate the campgrounds' proximity to the Rubicon Trail, one of the world's most renowned destinations for off roading.
On the other end of the tranquility spectrum, Loon Lake is ideal to relax by with fishing pole in hand. Peacefully pass the day away while fly fishing or trolling the waters. Luck can best be had in spring, weather-permitting in this high-altitude area, or from September to October.
Replenished by snowmelt each spring and summer — actually the reason for its creation, to use the runoff to provide hydroelectric power to the nearby Sacramento Municipal Utility District — Loon Lake's waters are transparent up to a depth of 36 feet. It's like a clear window to the underwater world below. It is, in fact, part of the aptly named Crystal Basin Recreation Area, which is known for its glittering blue bodies of water including lovely Loon.