Forget Lake Tahoe, California's Nearby Scenic Blue Beauty Has Crystal-Clear Water, Campgrounds, And Fishing

In California's Sierra Nevada mountain range, if not the entire U.S., Lake Tahoe is often considered the crown jewel of alpine swimming holes. However, when Tahoe is teeming with tourists, you merely need to alter your course slightly to the impeccably blue waters of Loon Lake. A spectacularly scenic 76-mile drive from Tahoe through the cedar, fir, and pine trees of the Eldorado National Forest, Loon Lake has many visual similarities to its enormous neighbor to the east. But being a a bit off the beaten track, it often has far fewer crowds.

A reservoir created by the building of the Loon Lake Dam in 1963, the waters are pristine due to the basin's capturing of Sierra snowmelt annually. Located at approximately 6,500-foot elevation, Loon Lake is adjacent to the Desolation Wilderness with easy access to the adventure-rich Rubicon Trail nearby. Anglers appreciate the seasonal stocking of rainbow trout along with additional opportunities to catch Kokanee salmon and brown trout. Campers can call it home for a spell with an abundance of campsites around the lake along with peaceful mountain and water views in every direction.