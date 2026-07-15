Albuquerque's Underrated Suburb Is A Scenic Village With A Historic Main Street And Outdoor Fun
Albuquerque tends to hog all the attention in New Mexico, raking in millions of visitors each year. That makes sense, considering it's the biggest city in the whole state. But the smaller suburbs around this part of the Land of Enchantment have plenty to explore, too. You can certainly lose track of time in Los Lunas. One local resident called the Valencia County village the "hidden gem of New Mexico" on Niche, where the town ranks among the best suburbs to live around Albuquerque for 2026. Given all the surrounding scenic views, it's easy to see why.
Los Lunas hugs the waters of the Rio Grande, roughly 20 miles south of the Albuquerque International Sunport, so there's lots of outdoor fun close by. The high desert community also sits at the junction of two historic corridors, the El Camino Real and Route 66, making it well worth a pit stop for history buffs, too.
Unlike some of Albuquerque's new subdivisions, Los Lunas' roots stretch back to the early 1800s, when the prominent Luna family settled in the area after obtaining the property that had been established through a Spanish land grant nearly a century earlier. Many historic structures still stand along Los Lunas' Main Street, which was part of the old alignment of Route 66 in the early 1900s before the roadway was rerouted. If you want to get a lay of the land before heading downtown to see the heritage landmarks, you can download the village's visitors guide, which has a helpful map of the area.
Admire the old architecture around Los Lunas, New Mexico
Los Lunas' Main Street has a treasure trove of historic buildings, many of which have gotten a new lease on life. Tuck into tasty New Mexican eats in a storied setting at Teofilo's Restaurante, rated the No. 1 restaurant in town on Tripadvisor. The establishment is housed in the old Wittwer House, which was built in the 1910s and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Luna Mansion, another historic Los Lunas landmark, sits right across the street. The ornate home has been around since the late 1800s. It once served as the home to the aforementioned Luna family and is now an event venue for weddings, workshops, and other gatherings.
If you're up for learning more about the Albuquerque suburb's storied roots, take a tour of the Los Lunas Museum of Heritage & Arts, which lies just up the road. Perched along Main Street in the heart of downtown, the museum has various historical and cultural exhibits on Los Lunas and the county at large, including old maps, books, and artwork. The place is only open Tuesdays through Saturdays but could rank among the best free museums in America because it doesn't charge an entrance fee, as of the time of writing.
Do some hiking around Los Lunas, New Mexico
Take in more of Los Lunas' stunning scenery at Riverpark, which is right at the end of Main Street on the edge of town. The 7-acre recreation area, also called Riverside Park, straddles the waters of the Rio Grande, one of the longest rivers in America. There's a playground, picnic tables, and scenic nature paths to walk, which wind through the lush canopy of trees with great views of the river. "Beautiful place to come walk the dogs or just take a peaceful walk," one visitor shared in a Google review. From the park, you can also set out on the Rio Grande Riverside Trail, which runs along the river for almost 3 miles round-trip.
You can do some more hiking at Tomé Hill Park, just a few miles away. Home to ancient petroglyphs and three large crosses, the historic pilgrimage site is rated the No. 1 top thing to do around town on Tripadvisor. You can also find a neat sculpture park at the bottom of the summit, which features interpretive signage about the surrounding area.
There's plenty more trails to roam at the El Cerro de Los Lunas Preserve. This patch of wilds hugs the west side of Los Lunas and spans almost 1,500 acres. The craggy volcanic peak is popular for its incredible vantage point of the village and the Rio Grande Valley beyond. If you don't mind a drive, the Salinas Pueblo Missions site and its three monuments are only about 80 miles away from Los Lunas.