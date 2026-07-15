Albuquerque's Underrated Suburb Is A Scenic Village With A Historic Main Street And Outdoor Fun

Albuquerque tends to hog all the attention in New Mexico, raking in millions of visitors each year. That makes sense, considering it's the biggest city in the whole state. But the smaller suburbs around this part of the Land of Enchantment have plenty to explore, too. You can certainly lose track of time in Los Lunas. One local resident called the Valencia County village the "hidden gem of New Mexico" on Niche, where the town ranks among the best suburbs to live around Albuquerque for 2026. Given all the surrounding scenic views, it's easy to see why.

Los Lunas hugs the waters of the Rio Grande, roughly 20 miles south of the Albuquerque International Sunport, so there's lots of outdoor fun close by. The high desert community also sits at the junction of two historic corridors, the El Camino Real and Route 66, making it well worth a pit stop for history buffs, too.

Unlike some of Albuquerque's new subdivisions, Los Lunas' roots stretch back to the early 1800s, when the prominent Luna family settled in the area after obtaining the property that had been established through a Spanish land grant nearly a century earlier. Many historic structures still stand along Los Lunas' Main Street, which was part of the old alignment of Route 66 in the early 1900s before the roadway was rerouted. If you want to get a lay of the land before heading downtown to see the heritage landmarks, you can download the village's visitors guide, which has a helpful map of the area.