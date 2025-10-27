Outside Of Albuquerque Are Three New Mexico Monuments Rich With History, Structures, And Beauty

If you're interested in Indigenous history, ancient architecture, or beautiful ruins, you need to make your way to central New Mexico. Located just 93 miles from Albuquerque (home of the world's largest hot air balloon fiesta), the Land of Enchantment allows visitors to explore a high-desert treasure: Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument. The attraction is composed of three separate sites: Quarai, Abó, and Gran Quivira. Each shares insight on and context for the conflicts between Spanish missionaries (and other Europeans settlers) and the native Pueblo people. At every site, you will find pueblos built by Indigenous communities, Spanish missions constructed in the 17th century, and numerous ruins and other historic structures. Additionally, each location has picnic areas, a visitor center, interpretive trails, and wayside exhibits.

For a great overview of all three sites, stop by Mountainair Headquarters Visitor Center. Located in the town of Mountainair (a place often referred to as "The Gateway to Ancient Cities"), the visitor center invites travelers to chat with rangers and learn about the people and history of the New Mexico frontier. While there, you can also get information about each site's activities, which include self-guided walks, stargazing, picnicking, and ranger-led tours.

To visit Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument, sightseers can fly into Albuquerque International Sunport and drive for less than 90 minutes to reach Mountainair. Before straying too far from the airport, consider adding Albuquerque's Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (a great place to learn about Pueblo history, art, and recipes or start a tour of New Mexico's 19 pueblos) and Old Town district (a historic area with over 150 restaurants, shops, and museums) to your travel itinerary, too. If you have more time to spare, this road trip route is worth trying to see some of the Southwest's best parks.