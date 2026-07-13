Between LA And Bakersfield Is A Scenic Mountain Escape With Lake Fun, Camping, And Trails
There are few things more refreshing to the soul than a lakeside getaway in the mountains, whether you're hiking, camping, or simply spending the day boating on the water. If you're visiting southern California, there is a scenic lake that makes for the perfect outdoor escape, around 55 miles northwest of Los Angeles and 95 miles south of Bakersfield. Lake Piru Recreation Area, in the town of Piru, is situated in California's picturesque Los Padres National Forest, a giant hub for trails, with stunning views of the Topatopa mountains. You can relax on the water, take a challenging hike along the area's trails, or enjoy a night under the stars at the campgrounds. (Personally, I've spent time in this area, and the mountain views are breathtaking.) There is a 9-hole disc golf course, volleyball and basketball areas, horseshoe pits, and even a dog park if you bring your furry bestie with you. One Yelp reviewer raved, "[I've] been going [to] Lake Piru for over 15 years, and I can't say enough how much this place still feels like home! Love it here."
Lake Piru Recreation Area is a bit over 60 miles northwest from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). You can also fly into the smaller Hollywood Burbank Airport, about an hour away, which is slowly changing for travelers, who will notice upgrades of a new terminal. While there is a train to Santa Clarita from L.A. Union Station, it's still around 25 miles away from the lake, so it's wise to rent a car. Note there are day use, boating, campground, and pet fees.
Water sports, camping, and hiking at Lake Piru Recreation Area
Lake Piru Recreation Area is ideal for fishing (with a valid license), whether from shore, tube, or boat. You can hook some bass, bluegill, carp, crappie, and catfish, and there are cleaning stations available. Boaters can rent kayaks and pontoon boats right at the lake or bring their own watercraft. (The lake is limited to 20 craft at a time, and a valid boating card and permit is required.) The area also offers swimming at Juan Fernandez Beach, but the water can be dangerous. Many people don't recommend swimming here at all.
If you're staying overnight, the area has 236 shady campsites for tents and RVs up to 36 feet (a few sites fit up to 42 feet), including some with full and partial hookups. There are plenty of amenities, including a camp store, picnic tables, fire rings, and laundry facilities. However, the showers require payment, and one reviewer on Yelp recommended visitors go prepared with quarters. Additionally, the campsite's Wi-Fi requires a fee.
There are trails to explore, however, they're not for beginners. The Pothole Trail is over five miles, with a rating of difficult on the USDA Forest Service website. However, the elevation changes through the mountains and offers some great views if you're up for it. The Agua Blanca Trail is over 12.5 miles, and this one is listed as difficult and strenuous, so make sure you're prepared before you set out. Finally, make sure to explore the nearby town of Santa Clarita, which can give you a taste of SoCal's Hollywood magic without the crowds of L.A. (We L.A. residents call it Hollywood North.)