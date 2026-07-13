Between LA And Bakersfield Is A Scenic Mountain Escape With Lake Fun, Camping, And Trails

There are few things more refreshing to the soul than a lakeside getaway in the mountains, whether you're hiking, camping, or simply spending the day boating on the water. If you're visiting southern California, there is a scenic lake that makes for the perfect outdoor escape, around 55 miles northwest of Los Angeles and 95 miles south of Bakersfield. Lake Piru Recreation Area, in the town of Piru, is situated in California's picturesque Los Padres National Forest, a giant hub for trails, with stunning views of the Topatopa mountains. You can relax on the water, take a challenging hike along the area's trails, or enjoy a night under the stars at the campgrounds. (Personally, I've spent time in this area, and the mountain views are breathtaking.) There is a 9-hole disc golf course, volleyball and basketball areas, horseshoe pits, and even a dog park if you bring your furry bestie with you. One Yelp reviewer raved, "[I've] been going [to] Lake Piru for over 15 years, and I can't say enough how much this place still feels like home! Love it here."

Lake Piru Recreation Area is a bit over 60 miles northwest from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). You can also fly into the smaller Hollywood Burbank Airport, about an hour away, which is slowly changing for travelers, who will notice upgrades of a new terminal. While there is a train to Santa Clarita from L.A. Union Station, it's still around 25 miles away from the lake, so it's wise to rent a car. Note there are day use, boating, campground, and pet fees.