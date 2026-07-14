Situated Near West Palm Beach Is Florida's Charming Village With Scenic Parks And Nearby Beaches
You're probably familiar with West Palm Beach, an illustrious city with premier shopping and a hopping nightlife scene. But how about nearby Royal Palm Beach? This charming Florida village is located about 30 minutes away and — fun fact — does not actually have a beach. Rather, this is a close-knit, family friendly suburban community. Although there's no attached shoreline, many of Palm Beach County's coastal destinations are easily accessible. However, what you will find in Royal Palm Beach is an abundance of lovely green spaces, allowing visitors to make the most of the year-round balmy weather.
Commons Park in Royal Palm Beach is highly rated, brimming with palm trees, and featuring an expansive lake (parkgoers can take a scenic stroll on the paved paths along its grassy lawns). Plus, the lake offers canoe and kayak launches, though there is much more for all ages to enjoy. This includes playgrounds, a disc golf course, and interactive splash pad, among other things. And the sunsets are something to see.
Commons Park hosts local events like the annual Royal Palm Beach Seafood Festival, where attendees can dance, drink, and dine from a selection of food trucks. This celebration is typically held in March but there are other seasonal happenings throughout the year. As one visitor on Google explained, "What really stands out [about Commons Park] is how friendly and community-oriented the atmosphere feels."
Outdoor fun in Royal Palm Beach, Florida
Like West Palm Beach, which took the crown as America's most trending destination in 2025, Royal Palm Beach was recognized as a Tree City USA by Arbor Day Foundation. You can appreciate the village's greenery and beauty not only at Commons Park but also at Royal Palm Beach Pines Natural Area. Spanning 772 acres, it has a handful of trails that guide hikers into flourishing wetlands, bursting with flora and fauna. "With no major roads nearby, it's nice and quiet so it feels like you've escaped for a bit," stated a review on Google. As suggested by multiple individuals, consider hiking in the morning to beat Florida's peak heat.
Additionally, there's a short loop trail at nearby Preservation Park, roughly a mile trek that takes visitors through lush woodland scenery. Keep in mind this trail is used for off-road biking as well and it's not uncommon to spot families riding together. Thus, if you're on foot, watch out for cyclists. Likewise, Preservation Park boasts an array of other amenities that may interest you, such as a skating area and pickleball courts.
No beach, no problem; Royal Palm Beach has Calypso Bay Waterpark, where kids and adults can splash and chill. Features include an 897-foot-long lazy river, four-story water slides, diving boards, and kids' playground. Located at Seminole Palms Park, it's usually open from spring to summer, and admission prices for Calypso Bay Waterpark start at under $20 with an option for season passes.
The coast is only a hop, skip, and jump away from Royal Palm Beach
Royal Palm Beach has the advantage of being near actual beaches. In addition to experiencing the village's green spaces and recreational offerings, visitors can hit the coast. Municipal Beach in the uber wealthy town of Palm Beach is located about a 35-minute drive down Okeechobee Boulevard. Take a dip in the warm Atlantic; this stretch of sand with azure waters has tropical vibes. Afterward, you can do some sightseeing and shopping. Municipal Beach is moments away from Worth Avenue, a palm-tree lined street with luxury and specialty boutiques. Still, there are plenty of other standout destinations nearby.
Riviera Beach is a 35-minute drive away and is home to Peanut Island Park. Accessible via a brief ferry ride from Riviera Beach Marina Village, Peanut Island Park is an under-the-radar enchanting site with sandy beaches ideal to fish, camp, and snorkel. There's also breathtaking Juno Beach, known for its peaceful and pristine shore. On top of all this, Royal Palm Beach is less than 30 minutes away from President Donald J. Trump International Airport (formerly known as Palm Beach International Airport).
Interested in making the village your base for exploring Palm Beach County? Less than five minutes from Seminole Palms Park is the Royal Inn Hotel, which has an Olympic-sized pool. However, reviewers say you can expect a dated room for the price. Note it's best to book a car rental to get around the area and beach. If you're looking to shop and dine in town, the cross section of Okeechobee and Royal Palm Beach Boulevard has everything from a thrift store to local eateries, adding to the village's allure.