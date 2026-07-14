Situated Near West Palm Beach Is Florida's Charming Village With Scenic Parks And Nearby Beaches

You're probably familiar with West Palm Beach, an illustrious city with premier shopping and a hopping nightlife scene. But how about nearby Royal Palm Beach? This charming Florida village is located about 30 minutes away and — fun fact — does not actually have a beach. Rather, this is a close-knit, family friendly suburban community. Although there's no attached shoreline, many of Palm Beach County's coastal destinations are easily accessible. However, what you will find in Royal Palm Beach is an abundance of lovely green spaces, allowing visitors to make the most of the year-round balmy weather.

Commons Park in Royal Palm Beach is highly rated, brimming with palm trees, and featuring an expansive lake (parkgoers can take a scenic stroll on the paved paths along its grassy lawns). Plus, the lake offers canoe and kayak launches, though there is much more for all ages to enjoy. This includes playgrounds, a disc golf course, and interactive splash pad, among other things. And the sunsets are something to see.

Commons Park hosts local events like the annual Royal Palm Beach Seafood Festival, where attendees can dance, drink, and dine from a selection of food trucks. This celebration is typically held in March but there are other seasonal happenings throughout the year. As one visitor on Google explained, "What really stands out [about Commons Park] is how friendly and community-oriented the atmosphere feels."