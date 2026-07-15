Ohio's Charming Toledo Suburb Called 'The City Of Trees' Has A Vibrant Main Street And Family-Friendly Vibes
Northern Ohio is home to plenty of iconic Midwestern cities, from the "Rock & Roll Capital of the World" known as Cleveland to the historic "Glass City" of Toledo. While there are endless attractions and landmarks to occupy one's time in these bustling hubs, it's easy to overlook some of the smaller metros nearby that would make for a fun getaway. If the outdoor recreation and cultural offerings of Toledo pique your interest, why not visit Sylvania, one of it's charming suburbs, instead? Nestled right against the border of Michigan, Sylvania is a vibrant locale that blends small-town charm with big city amenities.
Established in 1833, Sylvania's name comes from the Latin word "sylvan" which translates to "wood" or "trees," an apt name for this lush city. Since the 1990s, Sylvania has been considered a "Tree City USA," as it is home to more that 7,000 trees, adding a scenic backdrop to the city's walkable streets. Although the stunning natural scenes are inviting enough, the friendly community atmosphere is what really makes Sylvania special. Despite its close proximity to Toledo, Sylvania manages to maintain it's calm, small-town vibe, making it a great option for a family getaway. "Sylvania is a really cute town," wrote one current resident on Niche. "All neighbors act like family and there's just an amazing community." So, if you're looking for a travel destination filled with friendly faces, vibrant events, and picturesque natural beauty, look no further.
Festivals and Family Fun on Main Street
Two of America's best main streets for 2026 are in the Midwest, and although Sylvania's didn't make the list, it still has plenty to appreciate in its own right. One of the street's must-visit stops is the Sylvania Historical Village and Heritage Center Museum, a collection of buildings and attractions. Here, you'll find the Lathrop house, northwest Ohio's only Underground Railroad station that is open for the public, and an original train depot that was first built in 1858, making it one of the state's oldest existing train depots.
Sylvania's Main Street is also home to Inside the Five Brewing Company, a premier brewpub founded by former NFL players Brandon Fields and Chris Morris that is noted for its casual, family-friendly atmosphere and original craft beer selection. The brewpub's success led to another location in nearby Perrysburg, a happy city with a cozy downtown. A short stroll away is Hudson Gallery, a fine arts boutique featuring original works from local and national artists housed in a building from the 19th century.
One of the things that make Sylvania such an excellent family getaway are its festivals and annual events. All year long, Main Street celebrates First Fridays, bringing a fun schedule of events to the downtown area on the first Friday of every month. In May, the highly anticipated Maple & Main Art & Music festival brings thousands of art and music lovers downtown, while Sylvania's Fall Festival in October celebrates the community and has events for people of all ages.
Natural Beauty and Recreation in Sylvania
As a designated Tree City, it should be no surprise that Sylvania has an incredibly vast park system. Boasting 252 acres of park land, there's a variety of green spaces that cater to many interests. One of the city's most stunning options is Olander Park, a 60-acre space with a three playgrounds and a beautiful 28-acre lake. Enjoy a day boating or fishing on the water, or playing in the sand at the lake's swim beach. Fossil Park gives visitors the unique opportunity to dig for fossils, with over 200 fossilized species to be found and a guarantee that you can keep any cool treasures you find.
Closer to Toledo is the sprawling Wildwood Preserve Metropark. Spanning 493 acres, this is the most visited of all the Metroparks in the Toledo area. This sanctuary is filled with breathtaking natural beauty, and its diverse habitats allow various wildlife and bird species to call the park home. Take in the sights using the varied and extensive trail system, let the kids burn off some energy at the unique Wildwood playground, or stop for a tour of the Wildwood Manor house, a Georgian colonial home that sits in the center of the park. Sylvania also places you in close proximity to Maumee Bay State Park, a gorgeous Great Lakes Getaway facing Lake Erie, offering 1,336 acres of recreation surrounded by lush landscape.