Forget Crater Lake, Visit These Lesser-Known Ethereal Destinations With Fewer Crowds Instead

Oregon's magnificent Crater Lake is not merely the state's sole national park, but it's also one of the Pacific Northwest's top natural wonders. Situated in the caldera of an ancient volcano, it is the United States' deepest lake. The basin's location within the stunning Cascade range frames it with a beautiful expanse of mountains and evergreen forests in one of the country's most beautiful scenes. As with any popular national park, however, fame often comes with crowds. Though Crater Lake does not quite suffer from the overcrowding issues of parks like Yosemite, it has seen surges in traffic that can easily affect a visit to what should be a serene geological treasure — particularly during the peak summer tourism season. If crowds aren't what you're looking for in an Oregon vacation, the Beaver State does, fortunately, have plenty of other amazing lake destinations with similar ethereal qualities to Crater Lake.

Oregon contains a good chunk of the larger Cascade Range of the Pacific Northwest, providing an abundance of gorgeous snow-capped peaks and volcanic formations. Simultaneously, the state experiences the Pacific Northwest's notoriously rainy weather. Together, these factors create a diverse collection of lakes and water features nestled in Oregon's dream-like forests, mountains, and geological oddities. Traveler reviews and park data point to these 10 destinations as offering the same kind of ethereal vibes and unforgettable scenes in a tranquil, uncrowded environment.