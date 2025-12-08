5 Of The Cleanest Lakes In Oregon With Clear, Pristine Waters

With nine major eco regions to explore, Oregon offers some of the most underrated vacation destinations and incredible outdoor recreation options. The state's mountainous and volcanic areas have formed some unbelievably gorgeous lakes (often in the base of calderas) that will have you pinching yourself to make sure they're real. These waters can be found primarily in regions like the Cascade Mountain Range, but Oregon also has a number of alpine lakes where you can find sublime views, peaceful hikes, and incredible stargazing. These natural wonders also make great bases for kayaking, canoeing, and even scuba trips. Discover some of the best spots for these activities by diving into this list of five lakes with ultra-clear and clean water.

It should be noted that pollution levels and visibility statistics are not available for every lake in Oregon, so this roundup is based on notable standouts that have this data available. We referenced many Oregon outdoor guides and blogs to find the best, clearest lakes, and prioritized the ones with the most activities available, including diving, swimming, camping, and kayaking. Due to the high altitudes of many of these destinations, these lakes are best visited in the summer months, when temperatures are warmer. Just be sure to bring bug spray, as many areas are known to have large mosquito populations that are particularly active in June and July. Without further ado, and in no particular order, here are five of the cleanest and clearest lakes in Oregon.