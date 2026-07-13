Between Atlanta And Savannah Is Georgia's Underrated Lake State Park For Fishing, Paddling, And Serene Trails

With over 60 state parks, Georgia is home to a range of natural ecosystems. From the mountains to the coast, the vast interior of the state has plenty to offer, like a 1,634-acre state park tucked between Atlanta and Savannah, in Twin City. This underrated nature oasis is home to the historic Parrish Mill and Pond — built and established in 1880 — which later became a local hub for outdoor recreation known as George L. Smith State Park.

The park's scenic waterways offer elite boating and paddling opportunities. Freshwater fishing is also permitted and plentiful throughout the park where aquatic wildlife can be spotted. Its forested miles of serene multi-use trails for hiking and biking provide another great way for visitors to spot native flora and fauna up close. For guests' comfort, this developed park is fully equipped with a campground, playground, picnic tables, restrooms, laundry, and a dumping station. "Wonderfully maintained state park featuring an old historic mill and a picturesque lake. Such a tranquil escape! The cypress-filled water and moss-covered trees complete the natural beauty," one Google reviewer shared.

Located along I-16 West, George L. Smith State Park is perfect for those looking for a rural nature escape in the interior of Georgia. For those flying into the area, it is best to fly into Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport located a little over an hour from the park. This gives travelers the chance to explore Georgia's famous and historic city before heading to the park.