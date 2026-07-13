Between Atlanta And Savannah Is Georgia's Underrated Lake State Park For Fishing, Paddling, And Serene Trails
With over 60 state parks, Georgia is home to a range of natural ecosystems. From the mountains to the coast, the vast interior of the state has plenty to offer, like a 1,634-acre state park tucked between Atlanta and Savannah, in Twin City. This underrated nature oasis is home to the historic Parrish Mill and Pond — built and established in 1880 — which later became a local hub for outdoor recreation known as George L. Smith State Park.
The park's scenic waterways offer elite boating and paddling opportunities. Freshwater fishing is also permitted and plentiful throughout the park where aquatic wildlife can be spotted. Its forested miles of serene multi-use trails for hiking and biking provide another great way for visitors to spot native flora and fauna up close. For guests' comfort, this developed park is fully equipped with a campground, playground, picnic tables, restrooms, laundry, and a dumping station. "Wonderfully maintained state park featuring an old historic mill and a picturesque lake. Such a tranquil escape! The cypress-filled water and moss-covered trees complete the natural beauty," one Google reviewer shared.
Located along I-16 West, George L. Smith State Park is perfect for those looking for a rural nature escape in the interior of Georgia. For those flying into the area, it is best to fly into Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport located a little over an hour from the park. This gives travelers the chance to explore Georgia's famous and historic city before heading to the park.
Fish and paddle on moss-decorated waterways
Parrish Mill Pond is a 412-acre scenic lake in George L. Smith State Park that supports boating and paddling. The park offers canoe and kayak rentals as well as a boat launch for easy water access. Visitors can embark on the Watson Mill Pond Paddle Trip, a popular 4.6-mile paddling trail through towering cypress and tupelo trees covered in Spanish moss. Locals can even join Georgia's Park Paddlers Club full of fellow Peach State hobbyists. "The best flat-water kayaking in GA," one Google user proclaimed. "The beauty of this place shines [its] brightest if you get on the water and explore the cypress groves." Another user raved about the wildlife, "The water is great kayaking, lots to see! Birds, turtles, alligators, snakes, spiders, bees, fish, and many others I haven't discovered yet."
Visitors can fish (with a valid license) in the park's waterways year-round, including Parrish Mill Pond and 15-Mile Creek. There is a floating fishing dock for convenience, and visitors can fish by boat or kayak for access to deeper waters. Largemouth bass is the most common species, but anglers can also hope to catch local species like crappie, bluegill, bowfins, redbreast sunfish, channel catfish, and chain pickerel. "I go for the lake fishing," one visitor shared via Google. "I fish from a kayak and it's an awesome place to go. Crappie, redbreast, and flier sunfish are the more abundant and easier fish to catch especially near the dam." For a famous Georgia fishing spot less than two hours away, be sure to visit Shellman Bluff, Georgia's fishing village with dockside dining and marsh views.
Hike George L. Smith State Park's multi-use cypress trails
Many visitors take to George L. Smith State Park's seven miles of pet-friendly trails to hike or bike its serene landscape. Parkgoers can go birdwatching and wildlife spotting for native species, like gopher tortoises, gators, and snakes. Hikers cannot miss Deer Run Trail, a 3.3-mile loop trail through a cypress forest with stunning water views. "Easy, peaceful loop trail from the parking lot by the visitor center. The trail starts with you going over a beautiful old bridge and looking at the lovely cypress trees in the water," one AllTrails reviewer said.
There is also the 2.7-mile George L. Smith Loop Trail that many hikers love, but temporary construction means it's closed indefinitely. This trail includes fishing access, and AllTrails users have mentioned catching catfish and black bass along this route. More hiking with greater wildlife spotting can be found less than two hours away at Harris Neck National Wildlife Refuge, Georgia's coastal wildlife reserve brimming with birds, hikes, and gators.
After a long day of hiking, visitors can rest their heads at George L. Smith State Park's dog-friendly campground and cottages. The campground has 24 lakeside tent and trailer sites equipped with water and electric hookups, a grill, and table, as well as a comfort and sanitary station in the area. Since there are only 10 cottages available in the park, making advanced reservations is recommended. For more camping opportunities in the Peach State, be sure to check out the 5 best spots for camping in Georgia's state parks.