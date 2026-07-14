Alabama's 'City Of Progress' Is A Family-Friendly Getaway With A Charming Downtown And Quirky History
The beautiful state of Alabama is one of the nation's most underrated travel destinations. Recent years have seen a surge in visitors — the state saw a record-breaking number of tourists in 2025 — as the Yellowhammer State is filled with quaint small towns and cities that embody the historic charm and Southern hospitality Alabama is known for. One such city is Enterprise, a family-friendly getaway with quirky history. Situated in the southeast near the Florida Panhandle, this "City of Progress" is one of Alabama's most underrated hidden gems.
Established in 1896 in Coffee County, Enterprise quickly became an important area for Alabama's cotton industry. However. its economy nearly collapsed due to the boll weevil, a cotton-feeding insect. In 1915, boll weevils destroyed nearly 60% of cotton crops across the county. Officials turned to agronomist George Washington Carver, whose research on the peanut plant helped the county focus its efforts on the new industry. By 1917, Coffee County led the nation in peanut production, saving its economy. In honor of the county's resilience, Enterprise commemorated the insect in 1919 with the iconic Boll Weevil Monument that still stands in the middle of downtown. Today, Enterprise is a lovely city with a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Whether you're enjoying one of the city's festivals, burning off some energy at one of the parks, or perusing the historic downtown district, there is a bit of entertainment for the whole family.
Weevils and festivals in Enterprise
Downtown Enterprise is a charming district that highlights the community's history and pride, with many activities and events for families. The Boll Weevil Monument, the only monument in the world dedicated to a pest, is a great place to begin exploring since it's the city's most famous landmark. However, this isn't the city's only weevil art; one of Enterprise's best activities is Weevil Way, a public art scavenger hunt to find dozens of weevil sculptures located around downtown. While Enterprise celebrates the weevil, the nearby city of Dothan, the "Peanut Capital of the World," celebrates the peanut plant itself, making it a great location to pair with your Enterprise getaway.
Be sure to pay attention to Enterprise's event calendar for its long list of annual festivals. The most notable one is the Boll Weevil Fall Festival in October, a beloved event featuring live music, local vendors, and plenty of entertainment for people of all ages. In May, Festival in the Park brings more than 10,000 people to Enterprise each year for a friendly atmosphere of free events, before the evening concludes with a stunning fireworks show. In March, the city hosts the World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade, where the only participant is the Grand Marshal. This quirky event draws hundreds of spectators to watch the sole participant march about 800 feet from the courthouse to the Boll Weevil Monument waving a big Irish flag.
Family activities in Enterprise
Downtown Enterprise has plenty to offer beyond festivals. For a unique experience, enjoy a meal at Southern Broadway Dinner Theatre. Housed in one of the city's historic buildings, this must-visit venue provides guests with a three-course meal while enjoying a short, original play. For a tasty treat and piece of the region's history, Weevil Nut Company sells an assortment of specialty nuts, including the region's beloved peanuts.
Enterprise also features recreation the whole family can enjoy, both indoors and outdoors. One of the city's best offerings is Johnny Henderson Park. Featuring a playground, splashpad, disc golf course, and bark park, this 200-acre space is a place for your children (and pets) to burn off some energy. But be sure to stop by the incredible Just Fun Adventure Park. This 10,000-square-foot, three-story indoor playground is a sea of inflatable slides, tunnels, climbing walls, and ball pits.
According to a Redditor, "The best thing about Enterprise, is its proximity to everything." The city sits within two hours of some of Alabama's best destinations; those interested in civil rights history are about 84 miles from the historic city of Montgomery, while anglers can enjoy fishing the 1,000-acre Lake Jackson in Frank Jackson State Park, less than 30 miles away. Enterprise also sits quite close to Florida, which contains some of the country's most iconic tourist destinations. It is less than two hours away from Panama City Beach, the iconic coastal Florida getaway nicknamed the "Seafood Capital of the South."