Alabama's 'City Of Progress' Is A Family-Friendly Getaway With A Charming Downtown And Quirky History

The beautiful state of Alabama is one of the nation's most underrated travel destinations. Recent years have seen a surge in visitors — the state saw a record-breaking number of tourists in 2025 — as the Yellowhammer State is filled with quaint small towns and cities that embody the historic charm and Southern hospitality Alabama is known for. One such city is Enterprise, a family-friendly getaway with quirky history. Situated in the southeast near the Florida Panhandle, this "City of Progress" is one of Alabama's most underrated hidden gems.

Established in 1896 in Coffee County, Enterprise quickly became an important area for Alabama's cotton industry. However. its economy nearly collapsed due to the boll weevil, a cotton-feeding insect. In 1915, boll weevils destroyed nearly 60% of cotton crops across the county. Officials turned to agronomist George Washington Carver, whose research on the peanut plant helped the county focus its efforts on the new industry. By 1917, Coffee County led the nation in peanut production, saving its economy. In honor of the county's resilience, Enterprise commemorated the insect in 1919 with the iconic Boll Weevil Monument that still stands in the middle of downtown. Today, Enterprise is a lovely city with a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Whether you're enjoying one of the city's festivals, burning off some energy at one of the parks, or perusing the historic downtown district, there is a bit of entertainment for the whole family.