Between Jacksonville And Savannah Is Georgia's Underrated East Coast City With Scenic Wetlands

When heading north on Interstate 95 from Jacksonville to Savannah, Kingsland and St. Mary Georgia share the same exit. However, visitors treat the cities differently. St. Mary's is a destination to see historic sites and explore the untouched beaches on Cumberland Island. Kingsland, however, is a convenient place for roadtrippers to stop for gas, to grab a bite to eat, or to stay in a budget-friendly hotel. What most travelers don't know is that this underrated Georgia town is brimming with peaceful waterways and wetland trails, with views of the peaceful coastal marshlands.

Kingsland sits along the St. Mary's River on the border of Georgia and Florida. The river winds through the town before running into the Atlantic Ocean. In addition, the city is teeming with flowing creeks and salt marshes, which are part of the natural landscape of Georgia's Intercoastal region. These wetlands create an ideal habitat for all kinds of flora and fauna, and they provide opportunities for plenty of water recreation. Kingsland might not be a buzzing tourist destination, but its quiet charm could win over anyone who chooses to visit.

The city is easily accessible and a convenient place to stay. For those flying into the area, it's only 30 minutes from Jacksonville International Airport (JAX). Moreover, it's one of the first destinations off I-95 when crossing into Georgia from Florida. This makes the city a gateway to all the attractions along Georgia's East Coast. Since there are several beaches within an hour of the city, people visiting Kingsland will never be too far from the wetlands or the ocean.