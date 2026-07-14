Between Jacksonville And Savannah Is Georgia's Underrated East Coast City With Scenic Wetlands
When heading north on Interstate 95 from Jacksonville to Savannah, Kingsland and St. Mary Georgia share the same exit. However, visitors treat the cities differently. St. Mary's is a destination to see historic sites and explore the untouched beaches on Cumberland Island. Kingsland, however, is a convenient place for roadtrippers to stop for gas, to grab a bite to eat, or to stay in a budget-friendly hotel. What most travelers don't know is that this underrated Georgia town is brimming with peaceful waterways and wetland trails, with views of the peaceful coastal marshlands.
Kingsland sits along the St. Mary's River on the border of Georgia and Florida. The river winds through the town before running into the Atlantic Ocean. In addition, the city is teeming with flowing creeks and salt marshes, which are part of the natural landscape of Georgia's Intercoastal region. These wetlands create an ideal habitat for all kinds of flora and fauna, and they provide opportunities for plenty of water recreation. Kingsland might not be a buzzing tourist destination, but its quiet charm could win over anyone who chooses to visit.
The city is easily accessible and a convenient place to stay. For those flying into the area, it's only 30 minutes from Jacksonville International Airport (JAX). Moreover, it's one of the first destinations off I-95 when crossing into Georgia from Florida. This makes the city a gateway to all the attractions along Georgia's East Coast. Since there are several beaches within an hour of the city, people visiting Kingsland will never be too far from the wetlands or the ocean.
Explore the Intercoastal waterways in and around Kingsland
Before heading to neighboring St. Marys, the charming Georgia city with ferry access to Cumberland Island, take a trip through the coastal wetlands in Kingsland. Anyone with a boat, kayak, or canoe can launch from a ramp along the St. Mary's River. One of the local spots includes Browntown Wilderness Park, a small 4-acre playground with picnic tables, a boardwalk trail, sporting facilities, and a nearby boat ramp. A parkgoer described it as a "Very nice place to put in and take your boat out right on the St. Mary's River" in a Google review.
The river sits along the Southeast Coast Saltwater Paddling Trail, an 800-mile-long route winding through Georgia's wetland coast and beyond. Expect to see grassy salt marshes, coastal forests, and plenty of wildlife as you twist your way through the wetlands and tidal creeks. A kayaker said the river is "beautiful and peaceful," while a St. Marys' blog post described it as a "paddler's paradise" where you could spot dolphins, river otters, and manatees as you paddle.
When you're ready to go beyond the St. Mary's River, head to Crooked River State Park. Here, you can meander along the turns and curves of the Crooked River. The park has three paddle trails that are between 4 to 8 miles long and rated as moderate to difficult. So, if you're a beginner on the water, you may want to explore the park on land instead. Travelers who prefer a guided adventure can find that at the Okefenokee Swamp, the South's largest wilderness area teeming with gators. Book a paddle tour along the Okefenokee Trail, where you can fully immerse yourself in the rhythmic sights and sounds of the swamp. Whether you're on the swamp or the rivers, you'll be paddling along the quieter corners of Georgia's untamed coastal wilderness – where a new scene unfolds around every bend.
Discover more of this gateway town to Georgia's Coast
Kingsland is more than just a basecamp to Georgia's East coast. The city has fishing charters operated by local guides, offering fishing trips, sunset cruises, and lots of opportunities to take in more coastal scenes from the open waters. You can even book a private shuttle (instead of the ferry) to see the wild horses on Cumberland Island, Georgia's largest barrier island.
In addition to exploring the Intercoastal waterways, there are opportunities for hiking and sightseeing, too. After your morning coffee, stretch your legs along the boardwalk trail at Browntown Wilderness Park. The newly elevated pathway is part of the St. Mary's Overlook Trail, and it takes visitors through coastal forest surrounded by the sounds of songbirds. Though the hike is quick, various reviewers are thrilled about this little gem. One Google user called it an "Outstanding find and a wonderful trail."
After your walk through the wilderness, get to know more of Kingsland with a stroll through the historic downtown district lined with boutiques, antique shops, and cafes. And don't leave without checking out the Kingsland Train Station to ride the Georgia Coastal Railway, a privately owned shortline railroad that ranks among the oldest in the nation. On the themed train rides, visitors enjoy sitting in the open-air car to see the town and coastal waterways from a different perspective. It's a memorable excursion for all, with one rider saying in a Google review, " We will definitely be back both for themed rides and just the simple ride. It's so beautiful!"