This Highly Underrated City In Europe Is A Hub Of Vibrant Culture With Scenic Parks, River Views, And Cafes

If you've been Interrailing through Europe, chances are you passed right through the heart of one of Serbia's most culturally vibrant regions — Vojvodina. The capital of this region is the underrated destination of Novi Sad and shouldn't be overlooked. Not only does the city have a vibrant culture marked by four official languages and over 25 distinct ethnic groups in the province, but it's rich with arts, architecture, and green spaces.

Novi Sad is an ancient city on the scenic Danube River that dates back to the Paleolithic era. The Romans arrived in the first century AD, and the Slavic population moved to Novi Sad in the 6th century. The city has been ruled by many kingdoms throughout its history, and today, this melting pot of cultures is evident throughout town. A hidden gem, the rest of Europe has finally taken notice of this extremely underrated destination, and in 2019, it was named a European Youth Capital. The accolades kept rolling in, and in 2022 it was voted Europe's Centre of Culture.

Novi Sad is positioned an hour's drive from the city of Belgrade — which is considered the most underrated capital in Europe — and is also around or under a 90-minute drive from of Hungary, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Romania. Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport (BEG) is an hour drive or 90-minutes by public transport — although you can certainly drive to Novi Sad, the best way to get around the region is by train. The city is also considered a walker's paradise with a walk score of 96.