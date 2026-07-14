This Highly Underrated City In Europe Is A Hub Of Vibrant Culture With Scenic Parks, River Views, And Cafes
If you've been Interrailing through Europe, chances are you passed right through the heart of one of Serbia's most culturally vibrant regions — Vojvodina. The capital of this region is the underrated destination of Novi Sad and shouldn't be overlooked. Not only does the city have a vibrant culture marked by four official languages and over 25 distinct ethnic groups in the province, but it's rich with arts, architecture, and green spaces.
Novi Sad is an ancient city on the scenic Danube River that dates back to the Paleolithic era. The Romans arrived in the first century AD, and the Slavic population moved to Novi Sad in the 6th century. The city has been ruled by many kingdoms throughout its history, and today, this melting pot of cultures is evident throughout town. A hidden gem, the rest of Europe has finally taken notice of this extremely underrated destination, and in 2019, it was named a European Youth Capital. The accolades kept rolling in, and in 2022 it was voted Europe's Centre of Culture.
Novi Sad is positioned an hour's drive from the city of Belgrade — which is considered the most underrated capital in Europe — and is also around or under a 90-minute drive from of Hungary, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Romania. Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport (BEG) is an hour drive or 90-minutes by public transport — although you can certainly drive to Novi Sad, the best way to get around the region is by train. The city is also considered a walker's paradise with a walk score of 96.
The outdoors and cafe culture of Novi Sad
Novi Sad's parks feature lush green spaces, wildflowers, and views of the Danube. The first green space to head to is Novi Sad's promenade, known as the Quay. The path is the perfect place for biking, jogging, and running. Plus, stop along the way at one of the outdoor gyms, courts, or playgrounds. Next, head over to Danube Park, brimming with flower gardens, water features, statues, and trees. Other notable green spaces in the city include Limanski Park and Futoski Park. Fruška Gora National Park is another highlight of visiting Novi Sad, and is only a 30-minute drive from the city.
The Danube River offers public beach space along the Novi Sad shoreline as well as tranquil views throughout town. One of the best places to enjoy the waterway is the Štrand, a sprawling public space with a sandy beach that stretches 2,300 feet. Another great place to enjoy the river is Fisherman's Island, a green peninsula jutting into the river.
One of the key features of Novi Sad is its brimming café culture. One of the best is the Loft Downtown, which is lauded for its peaceful ambiance and extensive beverage menu. Kombinat is another excellent choice with a fruit stand welcoming visitors into the establishment, and their impressive dine-in menu perfectly accompanies their list of hot beverages like the black latte or the aromatizovana espresso kafa. Other notable stops include the cozy Café Restaurant Masha and the lively Pub Coffee Shop.
The Petrovaradin Fortress, Old Town, and best time to visit
One of the best things to do in Novi Sad is get lost among the winding streets of Old Town and on the pedestrian route of Zmaj Jovina. Old Town is rich with architectural wonders ranging from Bishop's Palace to City Hall. Beyond that, Novi Sad is home to a collection of impressive museums, like the Gallery of Matica Srpska and the Museum of Contemporary Art of AP Vojvodina. There are few better places to experience the history of Serbia, one of a few countries that prove the Balkans is Europe's most underrated quarter. Across the river from Old Town is the scenic Petrovaradin Fortress, a citadel built between 1692 and 1780, perched above the Danube River. The fortress offers sweeping views of Novi Sad — especially from its famous 'Drunken Clock' tower — and a fascinating network of underground tunnels that visitors can explore on guided tours.
The best time of year to visit Novi Sad is in the summer, when riverfront recreation is at its best and the cafés peppered throughout town have sunny patio seating. Still, in winter the famous Christmas market breathes life and warmth into the city with light fixtures, mulled wine, and artisan shops to pick up a holiday present for your loved ones. It's even along the route of the Grand Danube Christmas Cruise, one of the best Christmas cruises in the world.