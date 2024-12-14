The Absolute Best Christmas Cruises Around The World For 2024, According To Reviewers
While your usual holiday getaway may see you escaping to a family-friendly ski resort or heading for a tropical climate in search of warm weather, you may want to consider celebrating Christmas at sea in 2024. No expense is spared in creating these festive environments, often complete with twinkling lights, vibrant décor, entertainment options galore, and all the merry meals you can eat. Couple these with exquisite ocean views and the chance to visit exotic destinations, and you will have a vacation worth every penny.
Artfully creating a winter wonderland on the water is no small feat. However, cruise lines have developed magical experiences that will delight virtually anyone with even the slightest interest in a unique Christmas excursion. There are opportunities to visit Santa Claus, savor decadent desserts, enjoy holiday-themed shows, and tour historic destinations. This also affords visitors a simple way to learn about how other regions celebrate the holiday.
Whether traveling alone, with your significant other, or as a family, you won't be disappointed by the options. So, how did we round up our recommendation? We scoured cruise reviews and travel sites to bring you this comprehensive list of can't-miss holiday cruise options to keep in mind — either to complete this year or schedule for next!
All aboard the Disney Fantasy for a merry time Christmas
The Disney Fantasy Very Merrytime Cruise is a multi-night adventure that departs from Cape Canaveral in late December, whisking you off to the glorious Bahamas with a stop at Disney's private island, Castaway Cay. The ship transforms into the ultimate winter wonderland at sea, with garlands, holiday décor, a towering Christmas tree in the atrium, and beautiful lights everywhere you turn.
The experience is replete with Disney-brand charm. Families can enjoy festive-themed entertainment, like Mickey's Tree Lighting Magic Ceremony (which a reviewer on Royal Treatment Travel dubbed "one of the most magical tree lightings I have ever seen") and Deck the Deck Tropical Holiday Party. Character meet-and-greets will charm little ones (and even big kids!) as beloved Disney favorites like Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and the gang arrive dressed in their festive best and ready to sing and dance to holiday music.
At Castaway Cay, adults can indulge in holiday-themed cocktails and exclusive dining experiences. A Tripadvisor reviewer stated, "My wife and I had a good time checking out one of several bars on the island and sampling their specialty drinks." Whether it's the start of a family tradition or a continued event for your family, you'll appreciate the legendary service and attention to detail that Disney brings to its holiday-themed cruise.
Have an unforgettable time on the Hallmark Christmas Cruise
The Hallmark Christmas Cruise debuted in 2024 to tremendous fanfare. Fans of the network's now-legendary holiday movies were instantly delighted by the opportunity to celebrate the season in classic Hallmark style. The cruise included chances to meet and greet stars from its films, watch a new holiday movie on board, and enjoy a festive atmosphere reminiscent of what makes Hallmark movies so memorable. As Breanne L. Heldman wrote for People, "I felt exactly as I'd hoped I might: like I'd stepped into a floating Christmas movie."
Among the highlights are the events held with film stars. According to the blog Girls Gone Hallmark, "For a true dose of holiday cheer, the "Festive Feud" hosted by Jonathan Bennett is a must-see! Picture the classic game show with a Hallmark twist — two teams, packed with Hallmark stars and lucky passengers, competing on a set that looks straight out of your TV screen."
The 2025 cruise is scheduled to set sail in November, departing from Miami and making its way to Cozumel for days and nights packed with festive activities. The first cruise was such a success that the 2025 excursion has already sold out. However, Hallmark has urged interested travelers to check back every Friday to book canceled rooms through the First Available Program.
Set sail on an Australian holiday
While it's not specifically Christmas-themed, few options are more adventurous than the Australia Wine Cruise aboard the Celebrity Edge. It is a member of the Edge family of vessels, yet this ship is highly luxurious and more substantial than others in the Celebrity Cruise lineup. This makes it a must for anyone who seeks an elevated experience at sea during the holiday season.
This nine-night excursion departs from Sydney before spending a day at sea. Stops along the way include legendary Hobart, Tasmania, famed for its glorious waterfront and 19th-century pubs. The cruise also stops at Kangaroo Island, perfect for taking in the humbling scenery of artful geological formations. Keep your eyes open for kangaroos (of course) and sea lions, both of which bring some levity to the festivities! No Australian getaway would be complete without a stop in Adelaide, as much a foodie's paradise as a cultural and arts hub.
Think of the ship as the ultimate holiday-away-from-the-holidays, with amenities like a spa, a sizable pool, and a rooftop garden heightening the experience even more. A CruiseCritic reviewer raved about the expedition, commenting, "The ports of call were varied and met our expectations. The entertainment staff were excellent and offered a wide variety of things to do."
Celebrate Christmas on the Rhine
Like a fairytale, Christmas on the Rhine is a Viking cruise that reviewers say exceeds expectations. Photographs depict vibrant Christmas markets illuminated by colorful lights and stalls filled with handcrafted holiday ornaments and tasty treats. This eight-day getaway gives those on board a chance to experience this delightful atmosphere as they journey from Amsterdam through historic areas of Germany, France, and Switzerland.
Among the first stops is Cologne, where dramatic Gothic architecture frames the festivities and lends the atmosphere an even more elegant feel. Foodies will want to eat their way through Koblenz, known for its heady glühwein (mulled wine) and gingerbread. It wouldn't be a Rhine holiday without a visit to Strasbourg, often referred to as the "Capital of Christmas" for its unabashedly lavish, colorful, glowing display. The cruise wraps up in Basel, home to one of the biggest Christmas markets in Switzerland.
The blog Unconditionally Her wrote, "The 8-day voyage was full of festive cheer — visiting the charming cities in the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, and France ... The festive cities certainly allowed you to immerse yourself in the spirit of Christmas as you journeyed through storybook villages of each city and the merry atmosphere of the Rhine Valley."
Enjoy the festivities in the South of France
This seven-night AmaWaterways River Cruise takes you from Lyon to Arles, offering an assortment of festive and historic attractions. It begins with a Lyon tour and an excursion to the city's famed Christmas market in the Presqu'île district. There's also the option to join a guided bike tour or eat your way through Les Halles Market.
Travelers can also participate in the "Footsteps of Ancient Romans" walking tour in Vienne. Expect to see the Saint Maurice Cathedral, St. Pierre Abbey, and the Temple of Augustus and Livia. Options abound as you venture to Tournon and Viviers. Enjoy delicious red wine and chocolate at Le Château de Tournon. If you're feeling energetic, you might partake in a vineyard hike and winery visit at Tain-l'Hermitage. Guided Renaissance tours are also on the itinerary.
The cruise winds down in Avignon, where you can enjoy the beautiful Christmas markets, go on a foodie's excursion, savoring everything from macarons to tapenades, or bike through town. Don't miss the historic Pont du Gard, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. As the trip ends in Arles, you can wander the charming old village in Les Baux de Provence and pick up some unique holiday gifts. Art enthusiasts may want to make time for Saint Rémy de Provence, where Vincent Van Gogh created some of his finest works.
Visit the most iconic Christmas markets
You'll feel like you're in another world during the seven-night AmaWaterways Iconic Christmas Markets cruise, which travels from Nuremberg to Budapest. First up is vibrant Christkindlesmarkt, recognized as one of the world's oldest Christmas markets and filled with Franconian treats and beautiful handmade ornaments. The next stop, Regensburg, includes a guided walking tour of medieval architecture, an option to dig into some beer and brats, and shopping at the Old Town Christmas market.
Then it's on to Passau for your choice of fun activities. Go on a guided bike tour as you glide along the Danube River, take a walking tour and observe the meticulously preserved architecture, or head to Salzburg and lose yourself in the beauty of the Alps. The last two excursions include Christmas markets, so you can shop while there. Day five finds you in Melk for a tour of the jaw-dropping Benedictine Abbey (or, if you're feeling active, bike around the city).
The final stages of the tour begin in Vienna. According to Blogger Chloe Emery. "The destination highlight of this cruise for me must be our trip to Vienna — a place rich in culture, beautiful architecture, and charm." The exciting trip finishes in Budapest, where you can tour Christmas markets, shop for handcrafted gifts, enjoy Hungarian holiday sweets, go ice skating, and so much more.
Embark on a Grand Danube Christmas
This 14-night adventure takes you through Bulgaria, Serbia, Austria, Hungary, Germany, and Croatia. Activities on the itinerary include foodie indulgences, bike tours, and winery excursions. It begins in Vilshofen, where you'll experience an on-board Oktoberfest celebration as part of the AmaWaterways experience. In the following days, you'll visit Passau and Linz, where you can enjoy biking, castle tours, the option to see Salzburg, and, of course, plenty of shopping at vibrant Christmas markets.
The apricots in Weissenkirchen are widely regarded as some of the world's best, meaning this is your chance to savor their juicy goodness! You'll also spend time in Vienna, Bratislava, and Budapest, which allow you to tour on foot or by bike. Prefer to spend the day at the festive markets? It's well worth doing so in these cities where traditional fare like potato pancakes in Bratislava and famed "chimney cakes" in Budapest are all on the menu.
The second leg of the cruise includes excursions to Mohacs, Vukovar, Ilok, Novi Sad, Belgrade, and the Iron Gates. While there are winter markets and activities to enjoy, city tours for history buffs are not to be missed. These include Eltz Castle, the Serbian Royal Palace, the Belgrade Fortress, and the medieval Golubac Fortress in all its carefully kept glory. End the trip with days in Vidin and Rousse, where you'll be immersed in Bulgarian holiday traditions.
Bring good tidings to the heart of Germany
The Avalon Waterways cruise ship will take you on a memorable cruise to Frankfurt. The beautifully decorated watercraft appears like a floating winter wonderland dusted with twinkling lights and seasonal décor. Travelers can expect nothing less than a holiday feast on board, with exquisitely prepared meals inspired by the region's festive flavors. There's also the opportunity to attend holiday-themed events.
Begin with dinner in the Main River Village, where you'll enjoy a guided tour followed by live entertainment on the boat. Next is a glorious stop in Wurzburg, where Christmas markets abound. There's also Käthe Wohlfahrt German Christmas Museum, which is considered home to the largest selection of native ornaments in the world. You'll then have time to explore Bamberg, a UNESCO World Heritage Site where the Roman Empire dynasties made their home centuries ago. While wandering the holiday markets, you might stop to enjoy some traditional favorites — ale and dumplings are two of the more popular offerings.
You won't want to miss the Christkindlmarkts in Nuremberg. When you aren't busy savoring mulled blueberry wine and gingerbread, you can enjoy a guided tour of the Nuremberg Rally Grounds or see the Gothic and medieval architecture so well preserved. You'll spend the night here, as the trip culminates with a hearty breakfast before your departure.
Begin your holiday season in Lake Como
If you're enchanted by the idea of spending your holiday floating on romantic Lake Como, you won't want to miss this 12-day Avalon Waterways Cruise. The experience begins with breathtaking mountain views and the serene beauty of the lake's charming surrounding villages. As relaxing as it is adventurous, this cruise is one for the memory books, as you'll enjoy a visit to Lucerne and spot Mount Pilatus, its panoramic vistas encouraging a photo or two. A CruiseCritic reviewer commented that spending time in Lake Como was a pleasure, as "we were able to walk and sightsee."
Beyond Italy and Switzerland, the itinerary includes Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The festive markets and medieval towns in Germany are special highlights for Christmas-focused travelers. Here's where you can visit the legendary Black Forest — discover the region's festive traditions, or head to a Breisach winery and sip some new varietals. When in France, you'll have the chance to wander the posh Christmas markets in Strasbourg before cruising to Mainz.
From there, it's off to Heidelberg Castle to see the incredible ruins or explore the Christmas market, with live entertainment onboard the ship at night. Visits to the Rüdesheim wine country, lively Cologne Christmas markets, and beautifully lit Amsterdam waterways round out this unforgettable journey. Have your camera ready to snap photos of famed windmills and handsome Dutch architecture.
See the gems of Southeast Europe
The Lower Danube River is romantic and comes alive during the festive season. This seven-night AmaWaterways cruise takes you through Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia, and Romania and is jam-packed with activities ranging from truly Christmassy to adventurous. One of the itinerary's standouts is the opportunity to visit Novi Sad's Winterfest, Serbia's first Christmas market. When you aren't browsing the handcrafted gifts, you'll savor the flavors of freshly mulled wine and desserts.
Each stop along the tour offers opportunities to explore and learn about the country's rich history. In Budapest, for example, visit centuries-old Pécs to learn about its Roman ties and see many symbolic attractions (including St. Peter's Basilica and the Christian Necropolis). Of course, there's a lively holiday market with a twinkling tree in the heart of town, too. In Croatia, enjoy wine tasting and learn about national holiday traditions. Adventurers will appreciate a tour of the Nikola Tesla Museum in Belgrade, as well as glimpses of the legendary Serbian Orthodox Cathedral of St. Sava.
The final days of the journey include a walking tour of ancient Vidin in Bulgaria (you can make a beloved local pastry while there, too!), plenty of holiday shopping in lively Rousse, and a cruise to the Iron Gates. Blogger Journeys Near and Far recommends the latter, "The scenery, reminiscent of Middle Earth, is breathtaking, so charge your cameras in advance."
Spend Christmas on the Main & Moselle
This 12-day Viking river cruise takes travelers through France, Germany, and the Czech Republic. The journey begins in the City of Lights, where you can enjoy the location's festive glow and holiday decorations before setting sail. You may want to do a bit of shopping at Galeries Lafayette or enjoy a bite at a sidewalk café. Before long, you'll be on your way to Reims to see its famed cathedral. Also on the itinerary is a visit to Trier, a German city and former Holy Roman Empire capital.
If you're particularly in love with holiday markets, you may never want to leave Bernkastel. The city center is steeped in old-world charm, as traditional half-timbered homes are beautifully decorated and streets come alive with stalls full of unique merchandise, from jewelry to crafts (and, of course, all the mulled wine you could possibly want). The cruise also sails to Cochem, Winningen, Mainz, and Heidelberg, where you'll enjoy festive markets, ice skating, and regional fare.
The cruise concludes in Prague, where you'll experience a real-life fairytale in the Old Town Square. It's transformed during the holiday season, complete with twinkling lights, carols, and handcrafted ornaments. The historic city is worth the exploration, as you can wander the cobbled streets, see the astronomical clock in the Old Town Hall, and even witness the Walk of the Apostles show at the clock.
Make It a luxurious getaway in San Juan
If it's pure luxury that you're after, a San Juan getaway on a cruise with the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is just what you want. This luxurious Caribbean cruise departs from San Juan, offering seven nights of opulence coupled with a more tropical festive experience. You'll enjoy stops at iconic, sunny destinations like St. Barths, St. Kitts, St. Maarten, and St. John, where you can relax, sink your toes into the sand, have a drink, and enjoy the gorgeous weather.
This trip is an adventurer's delight as much as a posh experience, with opportunities for sailing, hiking Mount Liamuiga in St. Kitts, and snorkeling in Les Saintes. Of course, it wouldn't be the Caribbean without an electric nightlife. You'll find lively clubs, bars, restaurants, and plenty of friendly faces to make this holiday trip even more special.
The bespoke Evrima yacht is expectedly luxurious, with all the hallmarks of a Ritz-Carlton experience at sea. You'll enjoy gorgeous sea-view dining options — holiday fare is the norm throughout the journey. There's also a meditative spa where one can enjoy relaxing treatments while gazing out at the water. Nothing is spared in creating this elevated experience.
Methodology
We perused travel blogs and cruise review sites to narrow this list of popular holiday cruises. European river cruises rank high on the list, as many are in awe of the magic of Christmas markets throughout the continent. Themed cruises from Disney and the new Hallmark experience also earn high praise among holiday travelers.