The Absolute Best Christmas Cruises Around The World For 2024, According To Reviewers

While your usual holiday getaway may see you escaping to a family-friendly ski resort or heading for a tropical climate in search of warm weather, you may want to consider celebrating Christmas at sea in 2024. No expense is spared in creating these festive environments, often complete with twinkling lights, vibrant décor, entertainment options galore, and all the merry meals you can eat. Couple these with exquisite ocean views and the chance to visit exotic destinations, and you will have a vacation worth every penny.

Artfully creating a winter wonderland on the water is no small feat. However, cruise lines have developed magical experiences that will delight virtually anyone with even the slightest interest in a unique Christmas excursion. There are opportunities to visit Santa Claus, savor decadent desserts, enjoy holiday-themed shows, and tour historic destinations. This also affords visitors a simple way to learn about how other regions celebrate the holiday.

Whether traveling alone, with your significant other, or as a family, you won't be disappointed by the options. So, how did we round up our recommendation? We scoured cruise reviews and travel sites to bring you this comprehensive list of can't-miss holiday cruise options to keep in mind — either to complete this year or schedule for next!