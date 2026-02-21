For years, Europe's travel narrative has been dominated by a few big-hitting destinations. Paris, London, Barcelona, and Rome are just a handful of the household names almost any traveler has stamped in their passport and rightly so: They're epic. But parts of the southeastern corner of the continent has lived somewhat in their shadow, with tourists regularly vaulting the unique nations found on the Balkan Peninsula for the sunny climes of Greece and Turkey.

But things are changing. Despite the region's complexities, where comparatively recent conflicts torn through stark divides have negatively shaped outsider narratives, tourism is on an upward swing. The beaches of Croatia are more popular than ever; the once-shadowy Albania is becoming a top country for digital nomads; and Bosnia and Herzegovina is offering one of the most nuanced travel experiences in Europe. This isn't the Balkans of yesteryear — and if you're not exploring this spectacular region, you're missing out.

The Balkan Peninsula is the most-eastern part of the great southern peninsula of Europe, encompassing a group of countries surrounded by the Adriatic, Black, Ionian, and Aegean Seas. This does include Greece and parts of Turkey, but the term "Balkan" commands more of a cultural identity than a geographical one in most cases, so they won't be included in this list. Even within some of the countries listed, there are discrepancies relating to Balkan identity, which will be addressed in each section. But for now, put a pin in the specific intricacies, and check out 10 countries that prove the Balkans is Europe's most underrated corner.