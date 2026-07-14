Kentucky's Largest Natural Lake Is An Uncrowded Gem For Fishing, Boating, And Bird Watching

With 45 major lakes holding more than 2.9 trillion gallons of water, Kentucky has no shortage of places to enjoy the outdoors. What many people don't realize is that most of these lakes are artificial. In fact, when it comes to naturally occurring lakes, the state has only three. Of these, the 300-acre Swan Lake is the largest, offering visitors a serene natural escape in western Kentucky's Ballard County.

Swan Lake (or Swan Pond, as it is sometimes called) was first named by naturalist John James Audubon, who bestowed the moniker based on the high number of trumpeter swans he observed there. It's still an important spot for avian life today and is considered the largest bird sanctuary in Kentucky. It is one of 12 lakes in the Cummins Tract, which are within the Boatwright Wildlife Management Area (WMA), just north of the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers.

This part of Kentucky is one of the state's more rural and remote areas. The entire population of Ballard County is less than 8,000, and its largest town, La Center, has a population of about 860 (at the time of writing). In other words, if you want a break from urban life, Ballard County offers an uncrowded and unspoiled landscape where you can enjoy boating, fishing, birding, and full immersion in nature.