Situated Between The Mississippi And Ohio Rivers Is An Illinois Town Steeped In Civil War History

In southern Illinois, about as far as you can get from the streets of Chicago, sits the town of Cairo. What was once a stronghold for the Union forces during the Civil War is now a shell of its former self — abandoned but not yet a ghost town; a visit to Cairo gives you a glimpse into America's past. Along with beautiful yet haunting architecture, you'll find a handful of parks and historical destinations to visit, making it one of the most unique destinations in all of Illinois.

Unless you live in southern Illinois or the surrounding countryside, getting to Cairo will prove to be a journey. A plethora of regional airports can be found just a short drive away, including Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, but St. Louis offers more flights to more locations. It's nearly three hours away, however, so consider visiting Cairo as part of an epic Midwest road trip. There's another timeless town near the Illinois-Missouri border that's easy to bundle into a visit to Cairo, or you could explore one of Illinois' most beautiful drives along glistening rivers.

Regardless of how you plan your trip to Cairo, you'll be treated to a budget-friendly adventure that's bound to surprise. You won't find hot shopping districts or fancy restaurants in town, but the wealth of history packed into its ghostly streets and the eerie ambiance makes this a rural destination unlike much else in the country.