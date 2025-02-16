Situated Between The Mississippi And Ohio Rivers Is An Illinois Town Steeped In Civil War History
In southern Illinois, about as far as you can get from the streets of Chicago, sits the town of Cairo. What was once a stronghold for the Union forces during the Civil War is now a shell of its former self — abandoned but not yet a ghost town; a visit to Cairo gives you a glimpse into America's past. Along with beautiful yet haunting architecture, you'll find a handful of parks and historical destinations to visit, making it one of the most unique destinations in all of Illinois.
Unless you live in southern Illinois or the surrounding countryside, getting to Cairo will prove to be a journey. A plethora of regional airports can be found just a short drive away, including Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, but St. Louis offers more flights to more locations. It's nearly three hours away, however, so consider visiting Cairo as part of an epic Midwest road trip. There's another timeless town near the Illinois-Missouri border that's easy to bundle into a visit to Cairo, or you could explore one of Illinois' most beautiful drives along glistening rivers.
Regardless of how you plan your trip to Cairo, you'll be treated to a budget-friendly adventure that's bound to surprise. You won't find hot shopping districts or fancy restaurants in town, but the wealth of history packed into its ghostly streets and the eerie ambiance makes this a rural destination unlike much else in the country.
Exploring the history of Cairo, IL
Surrounded by the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, Cairo is ideally situated as a transport hub. But what was once a flourishing city has collapsed due to economic issues, seasonal flooding, and racial prejudice. After the Civil War, many freed slaves moved to Cairo to escape the South — and as jobs grew scarce as industries left town, violence began to grow within the community. Visiting Cairo today lets you witness firsthand the destructive forces of racism and serves as a stark reminder of its consequences.
In the past, one of the best ways to educate yourself on Cairo's history was a visit to the U.S. Custom House. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it was previously used to collect tariffs as goods moved through the Mississippi River. It then served as a museum dedicated to the region's checkered past but has since shuttered its doors. Today, you can find it standing on Washington Ave. Further south is Fort Defiance State Park, which served as a Union stronghold during the Civil War. It holds a few historical markers and is an excellent spot to view the waterways surrounding Cairo.
Much of Cairo is abandoned, and just roaming its streets will get you eerie pictures of gorgeous brick buildings from a bygone era. But if you're looking for architecture that's still in good condition, check out Magnolia Manor. You can enjoy its elegance from the street or call ahead to set up a tour of its interior.
Planning your trip to Cairo, IL
Cairo is a tiny destination, and it's best visited as part of a larger vacation. Most travelers will end up using St. Louis airport as their starting point — which also happens to be home to the only U.S. national park situated entirely within a city. From St. Louis, you can briefly head north to the adorable Edwardsville before meandering south and hitting up other small towns as you work toward Cairo.
As for accommodations, you won't find many lodging options in Cairo itself. Instead, consider staying at the nearby Wall Manor Bed & Breakfast in Mound City, just 7 miles away. Offering cozy rooms in a stunning building from 1913, its classic architecture makes it one of the best places to rest your head after a day on the road. Restaurant options are also limited in Cairo, but be sure to check out Cosmic Creations for saucy wings and fried chicken.
Visiting in the summer months will give you better weather and road conditions for driving through southern Illinois, though a winter vacation might give the town an even more haunting vibe. Cairo is quiet and secluded, and its crime rate is above the national average, so practice standard travel safety tips during your time in this historic town.