Not Greyhound, Not Concord Coach: This US Bus Line Was Crowned Best Choice For Travelers In 2026

The classic American road trip has long been part of the country's travel culture, but there is something really evocative about a bus ride. Rather than keeping your eyes on the road and stopping for gas, a bus trip lets you take in the scenery, meet new people, or even get some shuteye. However, choosing the right bus line is important because the onboard experience can vary considerably between operators.

If you're planning a trip through the Northeast or mid-Atlantic, you're in luck. One regional bus line in the area was just crowned the best choice for travelers in 2026. Peter Pan Bus Lines took the top spot in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Bus Service, and this isn't the first time they've been on the list. In fact, Peter Pan was voted second in 2024 and fifth in 2025. For comparison, Concord Coach Lines took the No. 10 spot in 2026, with Greyhound taking fourth. Additionally, Peter Pan won Best U.S. Bus Company in the first-ever Busbud's Travellers' Best of the Best Awards in 2026.

Peter Pan Bus Lines was founded by Peter Carmine Picknelly in the early 1930s, and the same family still owns and runs it. The company was named after the famous fictional character of the same name, and the boy who refuses to grow up can be seen in its logo. The 10Best Award points out features like Wi-Fi, restrooms, and individual climate control at your seats, and Peter Pan recently added optional reserved seating.