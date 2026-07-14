Not Greyhound, Not Concord Coach: This US Bus Line Was Crowned Best Choice For Travelers In 2026
The classic American road trip has long been part of the country's travel culture, but there is something really evocative about a bus ride. Rather than keeping your eyes on the road and stopping for gas, a bus trip lets you take in the scenery, meet new people, or even get some shuteye. However, choosing the right bus line is important because the onboard experience can vary considerably between operators.
If you're planning a trip through the Northeast or mid-Atlantic, you're in luck. One regional bus line in the area was just crowned the best choice for travelers in 2026. Peter Pan Bus Lines took the top spot in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Bus Service, and this isn't the first time they've been on the list. In fact, Peter Pan was voted second in 2024 and fifth in 2025. For comparison, Concord Coach Lines took the No. 10 spot in 2026, with Greyhound taking fourth. Additionally, Peter Pan won Best U.S. Bus Company in the first-ever Busbud's Travellers' Best of the Best Awards in 2026.
Peter Pan Bus Lines was founded by Peter Carmine Picknelly in the early 1930s, and the same family still owns and runs it. The company was named after the famous fictional character of the same name, and the boy who refuses to grow up can be seen in its logo. The 10Best Award points out features like Wi-Fi, restrooms, and individual climate control at your seats, and Peter Pan recently added optional reserved seating.
All about the award-winning Peter Pan Bus Lines
Peter Pan Bus Lines serves major northeastern cities such as Boston, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and New York City. Its network extends beyond those major cities with stops across Maryland, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. It also serves airports, including connections to Boston Logan International Airport, which was voted the best in the country for enjoying a pre-flight drink.
If you're waiting for a friend or loved one to arrive on a Peter Pan bus, you can get live departure and arrival times on the website. The company automatically enrolls ticket purchasers into Peter Pan Perks, a loyalty program where you can earn free trips and receive travel deals. The company has also introduced optional reserved seating, allowing you to choose where to sit during your trip or book seats next to a traveling companion. This also gives you the option of selecting one of the seats often considered the safest on a bus.
However, while Peter Pan Bus Lines won the top prize in the 10Best Awards, the company's reviews on Tripadvisor and Yelp aren't always stellar, with low ratings on both websites. Greyhound fared even worse, with lower scores on both review aggregate sites. Despite its 10th-place finish in USA Today's rankings, Concord Coach Lines scores higher than either line on both Tripadvisor and Yelp. Finally, if you're looking forward to a trip on this convenient method of travel, here are 10 unwritten rules you should know before getting on a public bus.