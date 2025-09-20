These Are The Safest Places You Can Sit When Traveling On A Bus

While it may not be as glamorous as calling a car or catching a flight, don't overlook taking the bus while you're traveling. Whether you're hoping to take it across town and get around like a local or looking for a surprisingly affordable way to get from city to city during a multi-country tour of Europe, a bus can be a fantastic choice. However, some travelers, especially solo travelers, worry about taking the bus, either because they're worried about having their bags stolen or because they are concerned about their personal safety. Public transportation in some areas is safer than in others, but sometimes feeling more secure is as simple as choosing the right seat.

If you're curious about the safest places you can sit when traveling on a bus, know that choosing an aisle seat toward the front may be your best option. A seat on the aisle allows you to easily see what is going on around you, keeps you from being trapped in your seat, and gives you the freedom to get up and switch spots whenever you want (in case you get stuck with a rude or aggressive seatmate). Additionally, sitting close to the front and on the ground floor of a multi-level bus means that, if something goes wrong, you can alert the driver. You can even ask to get off the bus if you have to.

If those options aren't possible, consider choosing a seat in an area with many other passengers. Just try not to sit right by the door. While it might seem ideal for a quick getaway, these seats make you the ideal target for dash-and-grab pickpockets looking to snatch your backpack and jump off the bus right before the door closes.