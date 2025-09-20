These Are The Safest Places You Can Sit When Traveling On A Bus
While it may not be as glamorous as calling a car or catching a flight, don't overlook taking the bus while you're traveling. Whether you're hoping to take it across town and get around like a local or looking for a surprisingly affordable way to get from city to city during a multi-country tour of Europe, a bus can be a fantastic choice. However, some travelers, especially solo travelers, worry about taking the bus, either because they're worried about having their bags stolen or because they are concerned about their personal safety. Public transportation in some areas is safer than in others, but sometimes feeling more secure is as simple as choosing the right seat.
If you're curious about the safest places you can sit when traveling on a bus, know that choosing an aisle seat toward the front may be your best option. A seat on the aisle allows you to easily see what is going on around you, keeps you from being trapped in your seat, and gives you the freedom to get up and switch spots whenever you want (in case you get stuck with a rude or aggressive seatmate). Additionally, sitting close to the front and on the ground floor of a multi-level bus means that, if something goes wrong, you can alert the driver. You can even ask to get off the bus if you have to.
If those options aren't possible, consider choosing a seat in an area with many other passengers. Just try not to sit right by the door. While it might seem ideal for a quick getaway, these seats make you the ideal target for dash-and-grab pickpockets looking to snatch your backpack and jump off the bus right before the door closes.
Smart seating choices can help you avoid thieves on the bus
It's always frustrating to have your things stolen from you, but when you're traveling it's a much bigger deal. The last activities you want to add to your itinerary are figuring out what to do after losing your passport or buying a whole new wardrobe because your suitcase was swiped. It's no secret that pickpockets and thieves go where there are lots of people, especially travelers. In fact, iconic landmarks and tourist hotspots can be the worst places for theft. For instance, the Eiffel Tower is the worst place for pickpockets in all of France. Public transit can also be risky, especially in spots tourists love to visit.
If you want to avoid getting robbed on, say, the infamous bus in Rome known as the "Pickpocket Express," remember that choosing the right seat can help make less of a target. While crowded buses may feel safe (and in many ways they are), these routes also attract thieves. In a crowd, it's easy to surreptitiously push up against someone and sneak their phone out of their pocket. Picking a spot on the bus where no one is jostling you can help you evade such a situation.
Sometimes, pickpockets will also target passengers sitting near the door, grabbing their luggage or shopping bags and attempting to dash off before anyone can stop them. That can still happen if you're sitting in the middle of the bus, but you'll have more time to react and alert others than you would closer to the door. In some cases, the driver and other passengers may be willing to help you detain a thief and get your things back.
Protect yourself against harassment on buses while traveling
Solo travel has a lot of benefits, including boosting your mental health and letting you prioritize the parts of exploring a new place that bring you the most joy. Still, it can be nerve-racking to travel and take the bus by yourself. This fear especially (though not exclusively) impacts women, people of color, LGBTQ travelers, and other marginalized groups, as they are more likely to experience harassment and violence while navigating public transit.
Buses in particular can force passengers to be in close proximity to strangers for an extended period of time, which can be dangerous. However, sitting far away from everyone is not a good strategy to address this problem. Instead, try to sit in a brightly lit area around other people, both when waiting for the bus and when you are on board. There can be safety in numbers or at least in avoiding being in an isolated area. If someone is bothering you, don't be shy to loudly state that fact or explicitly ask others around you for help. The best person to ask may be the driver, so try to sit near the front, if you can. Also, don't choose seats where a person sitting down next to you could block you from leaving. An aisle seat is a great option, but any seat that gives you the ability to get up and move will work.
Trust your instincts. While it's fun to strike up conversations and make new friends while traveling, if someone is making you uncomfortable, value your safety over being polite. Get up and walk away. You don't owe anyone your time or an explanation.