Sandwiched Between Pittsburgh And Gettysburg Is Pennsylvania's Lesser-Known Park Filled With Endless Outdoor Fun
If you find yourself driving through the Allegheny Mountains in Pennsylvania and searching for a place with fun outdoor activities, take the detour to Greenhouse Park in Johnstown. The quiet neighborhood park sits next to Stonycreek River, which snakes through the city before joining the Little Conemaugh River. While whitewater rafters and kayakers come here to ride its Class II rapids, for locals, it's a haven to spend time outdoors on land and on water. One Google reviewer described it as a "Beautiful park. Johnstown is lucky to have such a great place that offers so many outdoor activities."
Aside from its outdoor recreation, the park also hosts several events throughout the year, including the annual Stonycreek Rendezvous, a popular three-day whitewater festival. With all that there is to do packed inside this small 11-acre park, it's easy to wonder why it flies under the radar. That said, the surrounding region is home to several popular state parks, which attract hundreds of thousands of outdoor adventurers. Since those travelers tend to skip the smaller parks like Greenhouse, locals get to enjoy what they describe as a peaceful place for families.
Greenhouse Park's location in the Alleghenies makes it easy for outdoor lovers to access other trails and waterways in the region. And because the park is only 65 miles from Pittsburgh and under three hours from Gettysburg, it is a great stopping point on a road trip through southwestern Pennsylvania. Needless to say, there is more than enough to do in the area, allowing visitors to turn their trip into a weekend-long adventure packed with outdoor fun.
Things to do at Greenhouse Park in Pennsylvania
Greenhouse Park had humble beginnings as farmland before it was acquired in 1977 and turned into a recreational area following the devastating Johnstown flood that same year. It wasn't until 2008 that Greenhouse Park began attracting wider attention after the first artificial rapids in Pennsylvania were created along the Stonycreek River. Visitors to Greenhouse have access to the activities on the water, with one reviewer on Google saying it has "Fun rapids to play in and float down." The park is ideal for kayakers to practice their skills while still offering enough features for experienced paddlers.
Similar to Green Lake Park, a popular Pennsylvania lakeside gem, there is plenty to do to keep you engaged at Greenhouse Park. When you arrive, stroll along the waterfront trail as you watch the geese paddle across the water. As the temperature rises, especially if you visit in the summer, head to the river to cool off. Even if you don't have a kayak, you can wade in the water, fish from the banks, or spend a lazy day tubing, while allowing time to drift by slowly. When you get hungry, take a quick break for a snack before challenging your family to a game of volleyball. A past visitor summed it up best on Google by saying, "Greenhouse is a great place for kayaking, swimming, or just relaxing."
If you need more expansive parks or places to camp, drive to Laurel Ridge State Park, just 10 miles west, to hike the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail or camp in the backcountry. And don't forget to carve out time to explore the artsy city of Johnstown, then take a scenic drive through the Alleghenies to soak up its natural beauty.