Sandwiched Between Pittsburgh And Gettysburg Is Pennsylvania's Lesser-Known Park Filled With Endless Outdoor Fun

If you find yourself driving through the Allegheny Mountains in Pennsylvania and searching for a place with fun outdoor activities, take the detour to Greenhouse Park in Johnstown. The quiet neighborhood park sits next to Stonycreek River, which snakes through the city before joining the Little Conemaugh River. While whitewater rafters and kayakers come here to ride its Class II rapids, for locals, it's a haven to spend time outdoors on land and on water. One Google reviewer described it as a "Beautiful park. Johnstown is lucky to have such a great place that offers so many outdoor activities."

Aside from its outdoor recreation, the park also hosts several events throughout the year, including the annual Stonycreek Rendezvous, a popular three-day whitewater festival. With all that there is to do packed inside this small 11-acre park, it's easy to wonder why it flies under the radar. That said, the surrounding region is home to several popular state parks, which attract hundreds of thousands of outdoor adventurers. Since those travelers tend to skip the smaller parks like Greenhouse, locals get to enjoy what they describe as a peaceful place for families.

Greenhouse Park's location in the Alleghenies makes it easy for outdoor lovers to access other trails and waterways in the region. And because the park is only 65 miles from Pittsburgh and under three hours from Gettysburg, it is a great stopping point on a road trip through southwestern Pennsylvania. Needless to say, there is more than enough to do in the area, allowing visitors to turn their trip into a weekend-long adventure packed with outdoor fun.