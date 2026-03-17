Between Pittsburgh And Philly Is Pennsylvania's Under-The-Radar State Park With Trails And Wildlife

Many of the Keystone State's most popular state parks are near its largest cities, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. But some of Pennsylvania's most underrated nature destinations are located somewhere in between, including Laurel Ridge State Park, a beautiful expanse of wilderness that's home to a 70-mile hiking trail and a variety of wildlife.

Extending across four counties — Fayette, Cambria, Somerset, and Westmoreland — Laurel Ridge State Park is large and forested. It occupies over 13,500 acres between the Conemaugh Gorge near Johnstown and the Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park, a paradise for outdoor adventures from waterfall hikes to whitewater rafting. And thanks to Laurel Ridge's relatively remote location near Rockwood, about a 1.5-hour drive from Pittsburgh, it feels delightfully under the radar.

"The quiet camping and serenity of the park is great, especially during the week," wrote one reviewer on Tripadvisor, noting that visitors are unlikely to see crowds like those that flock to the ethereal, scenic waterfalls at Rickett's Glen, a state park in northeastern Pennsylvania that welcomes half a million visitors each year. Laurel Ridge, in contrast, sees only a fraction of that, reporting about 113,000 annual visitors.