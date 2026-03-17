Between Pittsburgh And Philly Is Pennsylvania's Under-The-Radar State Park With Trails And Wildlife
Many of the Keystone State's most popular state parks are near its largest cities, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. But some of Pennsylvania's most underrated nature destinations are located somewhere in between, including Laurel Ridge State Park, a beautiful expanse of wilderness that's home to a 70-mile hiking trail and a variety of wildlife.
Extending across four counties — Fayette, Cambria, Somerset, and Westmoreland — Laurel Ridge State Park is large and forested. It occupies over 13,500 acres between the Conemaugh Gorge near Johnstown and the Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park, a paradise for outdoor adventures from waterfall hikes to whitewater rafting. And thanks to Laurel Ridge's relatively remote location near Rockwood, about a 1.5-hour drive from Pittsburgh, it feels delightfully under the radar.
"The quiet camping and serenity of the park is great, especially during the week," wrote one reviewer on Tripadvisor, noting that visitors are unlikely to see crowds like those that flock to the ethereal, scenic waterfalls at Rickett's Glen, a state park in northeastern Pennsylvania that welcomes half a million visitors each year. Laurel Ridge, in contrast, sees only a fraction of that, reporting about 113,000 annual visitors.
Explore the quiet trails of Laurel Ridge State Park
The state park's chief highlight is the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail (LHHT), a 70-mile path that follows a high ridge in the Allegheny Mountains, winding through wooded landscapes and offering sweeping views over the green hills below. There are many access points to the trail, so you can hike the whole thing — a strenuous multi-day backpacking adventure — or try one of the shorter hikes along a section of it.
Past visitors on AllTrails recommend the trail portion just outside Laurel Mountain Village, a 6.3-mile segment of the LHHT that takes around 3 hours to complete. Kid-friendly and well-marked by signs, the out-and-back hike leads you past interesting rock formations and through dense forest, crossing streams over picturesque footbridges. Many reviewers mentioned that it's particularly beautiful under a dusting of snow.
Also wonderful to explore in winter, according to AllTrails users, is the Laurel Highland Hiking Trail: Rt. 653 to Grindle Ridge, a 6.6-mile out-and-back section that usually takes between 2.5 and 3 hours to finish. There are several scenic overlooks to enjoy, and the trail areas marked with orange disks are open for cross-country skiing. If you go in spring, you'll see wildflowers along the way, and mountain laurel and rhododendron bloom along the park's trails from late June through July. Come fall, the park sees some of Pennsylvania's most vibrant fall foliage.
Plan a trip Pennsylvania's wilderness
Another park feature that changes somewhat by season is its native wildlife. Laurel Ridge State Park is a natural habitat for black bears and a range of birds that you can spot year-round, including the great horned owl, black-capped chickadee, tufted titmouse, pileated woodpecker, and ruffed grouse. But unique to spring and fall are the migratory birds that pass through, namely warblers and hawks, as well as red-backed and spotted salamanders. Spring also brings toads and frogs to the park, while summer is the time to look for box turtles — and the season when hikers should listen up for the melodic call of the wood thrush.
From early April through late October, you can camp inside the park, which has eight camping areas spread out along the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail. Each has a collection of Adirondack-style shelters with fireplaces, a pair of vault toilets, and 25 tent campsites that must be reserved online at least three days ahead of arrival. Intended for experienced backpackers, campsites are basic and cost just $4 per night for Pennsylvania residents and $5 per night for non-residents.