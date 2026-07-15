South Dakota's Unsung State Park Under An Hour From Sioux Falls Is A Wildlife Gem For Lake Fun, Camping, And Hiking

South Dakota is nicknamed the 'Land of Infinite Variety', and with six National Park Service sites and over 50 state parks and recreation areas, there is an opportunity to explore every kind of landscape. Most travelers know about the iconic Mount Rushmore, the wild Custer State Park, and the dramatic overlooks of Badlands National Park that feel like they belong on the screensaver. But beyond the state's biggest hits (that clock more than a million visits each year) are under-the-radar spots that are also worth exploring. Nestled in the southeastern corner of the state is Newton Hills State Park, a sprawling expanse of rolling hills and lush woodlands that offers a more peaceful setting than the usual tourist hotspots.

Spanning over 2,000 acres, this state park is a unique ecological destination in South Dakota's Coteau des Prairies (French for "ridge of the prairies") region. You'll find rustling groves of trees amidst the land where prairies often dominate and calm waters of Lake Lakota reflecting the undulating landscapes around. While this taste of wilderness is a draw, plenty of outdoor recreation — from hiking the shady paths to taking out your paddles and stargazing while camping — promises an adventurous escape in nature. "Very nice state park plenty of things to do very quiet and relaxing will go back again," shares one Google visitor.

What's more, this tranquil, wooded setting is also where over 200 bird species and plentiful wildlife thrive. Keep your eyes peeled for white-tailed deer as well as red and gray foxes, especially if you're exploring during dawn and dusk. Look out for smaller critters like rabbits and marmots as well as squirrels scurrying around. Birders, meanwhile, can bring their binoculars to see chickadees, cedar waxwings, American robins, wild turkeys, green herons, and several species of woodpeckers.