South Dakota's Unsung State Park Under An Hour From Sioux Falls Is A Wildlife Gem For Lake Fun, Camping, And Hiking
South Dakota is nicknamed the 'Land of Infinite Variety', and with six National Park Service sites and over 50 state parks and recreation areas, there is an opportunity to explore every kind of landscape. Most travelers know about the iconic Mount Rushmore, the wild Custer State Park, and the dramatic overlooks of Badlands National Park that feel like they belong on the screensaver. But beyond the state's biggest hits (that clock more than a million visits each year) are under-the-radar spots that are also worth exploring. Nestled in the southeastern corner of the state is Newton Hills State Park, a sprawling expanse of rolling hills and lush woodlands that offers a more peaceful setting than the usual tourist hotspots.
Spanning over 2,000 acres, this state park is a unique ecological destination in South Dakota's Coteau des Prairies (French for "ridge of the prairies") region. You'll find rustling groves of trees amidst the land where prairies often dominate and calm waters of Lake Lakota reflecting the undulating landscapes around. While this taste of wilderness is a draw, plenty of outdoor recreation — from hiking the shady paths to taking out your paddles and stargazing while camping — promises an adventurous escape in nature. "Very nice state park plenty of things to do very quiet and relaxing will go back again," shares one Google visitor.
What's more, this tranquil, wooded setting is also where over 200 bird species and plentiful wildlife thrive. Keep your eyes peeled for white-tailed deer as well as red and gray foxes, especially if you're exploring during dawn and dusk. Look out for smaller critters like rabbits and marmots as well as squirrels scurrying around. Birders, meanwhile, can bring their binoculars to see chickadees, cedar waxwings, American robins, wild turkeys, green herons, and several species of woodpeckers.
What to do at Newton Hills State Park
There are many ways to enjoy Newton Hills State Park, with activities like kayaking, hiking, biking (bike rentals available), geocaching, picnicking, horseback riding, hunting, and swimming – so you'll be busy here. For those who'd prefer a laid-back day, a sandy, sloping beach also awaits at the park's Lake Lakota (located in the park's southern section). This wide patch of sand has enough space to spread a picnic blanket for a slow afternoon with friends or family amidst the serenity. Pets, boats, and anglers are not allowed in this designated beach area, helping keep the swimming area peaceful.
Paddlers can launch their kayaks and canoes — or rent one from the Welcome Center — from the boat ramp and spend some time cruising around the rugged shoreline. Meanwhile, those planning to try their luck at fishing should do so only with a valid state license. As a flood-control reservoir, lake levels can fluctuate significantly each year, and it's best to contact the park (find contact info here) before you visit.
If you'd rather stay on dry land, the park's well-connected trail network is popular among visitors to experience the surrounding wilderness. You can mix-and-match your own route or embark on a 4.9-mile scenic loop that combines Woodland, Blue Diamond, and Turkey Trot Trail for some tranquil panoramas through thick woods and meadowlands. "Quiet solitude forest hike. Very peaceful," writes one AllTrails user, where the hike has a 4.5 rating at the time of writing. In the fall, these green canopies transform into vibrant shades of gold, and temperatures turn cooler for a scenic leaf-peeping getaway.
Plan your trip and stay options at Newton Hills State Park
Newton Hills State Park opens every day of the year and charges $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents (at the time of writing) as the entry fee. It's located only about 40 minutes from Sioux Falls, one of the Midwest's artiest cities with parks and waterfalls. Though an easy day trip is an option, visitors wanting to experience the park's offerings over an extended weekend getaway should bring their tents and appropriate gear. There are over 110 campsites available, the majority of which are electric, in a spacious setting so you can sleep amid the rustling of leaves and wake up to sunlight filtering through dense canopies.
Campers have access to amenities such as drinking water, vault toilets, a dump station, and a playground. But for those who're looking for a more comfortable stay, there are also modern cabins in the park where you have a full kitchen, bathroom, dining area, and even Wi-Fi at your disposal. If you visit during the first weekend of August, you also get a chance to attend the Sioux River Folk Fest, an annual music festival with a wide array of folk musical acts, food trucks, music-related workshops, and a laid-back atmosphere. There's also Newton Hills Fall Fest — complete with pumpkin-themed activities, craft fairs, and a candle-lit trail walk — to attend in autumn. All accommodations are open year-round and can be booked via Go Outdoors South Dakota.
To continue exploring the Mount Rushmore state, drive about 50 minutes away to the unique landscapes of Palisades State Park. From there, take a road trip across one of the country's most scenic roads, the Native American Scenic Byway, a route filled with wilderness and history.