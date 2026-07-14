Michigan's Friendly Detroit Suburb Has Charming Restaurants And Laidback Vibes
On a map, the Detroit suburb of Center Line, Michigan, somewhat resembles a donut hole. The tiny town covers 1.75 square miles and has about 8,500 residents, while the larger city of Warren, Michigan, which spans 34 square miles and has a population of around 137,000, forms the "donut" that completely surrounds Center Line. Both towns sit along 10 Mile Road, about 12 miles north of downtown Detroit, within the numbered street grid made famous by Eminem's film "8 Mile." This unique geography gives Center Line a small-town identity while keeping it connected to metro Detroit. In fact, the Motor City features this quirky setup elsewhere. The towns of Hamtramck, a tiny community dubbed "The World In Two Square Miles," and Highland Park are also independent cities despite being encircled by Detroit.
Today, Center Line goes by the motto, "Small Town Lifestyle in the Heart of Metro-Detroit." In 2026, Nextdoor ranked it Michigan's second-friendliest place to live, making it one of metro Detroit's friendliest suburbs. Residents on the platform particularly love Center Line's peaceful atmosphere, quiet streets, dog-friendly atmosphere, and strong sense of family. That easygoing community spirit also shows up at local events such as the annual Center Line Independence Festival, held at the town's flagship Memorial Park in early summer. The festival brings residents and visitors together for a relaxed yet fun weekend of carnival rides, food trucks, a petting zoo, live music, and fireworks.
Where to eat in Center Line, Michigan
Crossing 10 Mile Road, Van Dyke Avenue is home to some of Center Line's most charming restaurants. Haney's Family Restaurant occupies a former Howard Johnson's location once managed by the Haney family before becoming the restaurant it is today. Rising Stars Academy President Mark Prentiss recently purchased the restaurant in 2025; it kept the longtime staff and menu while adding trainees through a job-training program for people with intellectual disabilities. Just across the street, family-owned Stosh's Pizza serves Detroit-style pizza from a restaurant with a walk-up window. Google reviewers enjoy unique flavors such as dill pickle and Italian sub, with some saying they drive long distances for a slice.
One of Michigan's two Cattleman's Meat and Produce locations is also on Van Dyke Avenue, combining a butcher counter, grocery store, and Smokehouse Cafe serving barbecue brisket sandwiches, burgers, tacos, and steak. Customers love the selection of hard-to-find cuts, with one Google reviewer writing that the store has "the absolute best meat options in the region." The spice blends, including mango habanero and al pastor, also get plenty of love.
Dairy Freezzz, a walk-up dessert stand at the corner of Van Dyke Avenue and 10 Mile Road, has operated since 1987 under the punny motto, "It's Worth the Weight." The old-fashioned ice cream counter serves everything from sundaes and shakes to Dole Whips and Arctic Freezes, and burgers and footlong hot dogs are also on the menu. Locals celebrate "the official end of winter" with a visit; one Google reviewer wrote that they have "been bringing [their] kids [there] for the last 10 years." On the warmer side, those seeking a cup of brew can head to nearby Dearborn, a Detroit suburb known for its unique coffee culture.