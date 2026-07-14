Michigan's Friendly Detroit Suburb Has Charming Restaurants And Laidback Vibes

Crossing 10 Mile Road, Van Dyke Avenue is home to some of Center Line's most charming restaurants. Haney's Family Restaurant occupies a former Howard Johnson's location once managed by the Haney family before becoming the restaurant it is today. Rising Stars Academy President Mark Prentiss recently purchased the restaurant in 2025; it kept the longtime staff and menu while adding trainees through a job-training program for people with intellectual disabilities. Just across the street, family-owned Stosh's Pizza serves Detroit-style pizza from a restaurant with a walk-up window. Google reviewers enjoy unique flavors such as dill pickle and Italian sub, with some saying they drive long distances for a slice.

One of Michigan's two Cattleman's Meat and Produce locations is also on Van Dyke Avenue, combining a butcher counter, grocery store, and Smokehouse Cafe serving barbecue brisket sandwiches, burgers, tacos, and steak. Customers love the selection of hard-to-find cuts, with one Google reviewer writing that the store has "the absolute best meat options in the region." The spice blends, including mango habanero and al pastor, also get plenty of love.

Dairy Freezzz, a walk-up dessert stand at the corner of Van Dyke Avenue and 10 Mile Road, has operated since 1987 under the punny motto, "It's Worth the Weight." The old-fashioned ice cream counter serves everything from sundaes and shakes to Dole Whips and Arctic Freezes, and burgers and footlong hot dogs are also on the menu. Locals celebrate "the official end of winter" with a visit; one Google reviewer wrote that they have "been bringing [their] kids [there] for the last 10 years." On the warmer side, those seeking a cup of brew can head to nearby Dearborn, a Detroit suburb known for its unique coffee culture.