This State Park Outside Philly Is A Scenic Gem For River Views, Swimming, And Fishing

There's nothing like escaping the big city hustle and bustle for greener, more laid-back pastures — even when that city is as vibrant and history-rich as Philly. Famous for everything from the world-class Philadelphia Museum of Art, to its legendary sports teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia 76ers, the "City of Brotherly Love" is brimming with incredible culture and action. But if you're seeking a break from the buzz, there's a serene, sprawling state park only a half hour to the northeast of Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) that awaits. Nestled on the banks of the majestic Delaware River lies leafy Neshaminy State Park, a scenic gem where swimming, fishing, and river views leave city chaos behind.

Pitched on 339 acres of riverfront, Neshaminy State Park is a recreational haven situated where Neshaminy Creek meets the vast Delaware River. Boating and fishing on the Delaware along with swimming in the park's large, sparkling pool are popular water activities. On the ground, picnicking, birdwatching, and winding through the several woodland trails make for picturesque, fun in the sun activities.

The park's privileged location treats visitors to plenty of dazzling river views, particularly those traversing its 6.45 miles of easy paved and gravel trails, according to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania official website. Especially scenic is the River Walk, which meanders through lush forest along the banks of both the Delaware and Neshaminy Creek, where a freshwater estuary forms. Trek the Delaware Drive trail to see the array of boats parading down the river, and to marvel at the dazzling views from the Logan Point overlook. Another wonderful place for daydreaming is at the marina, located on the Delaware inside the park. Even without a boat, it's a stellar place to wander for river views.