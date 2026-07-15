This State Park Outside Philly Is A Scenic Gem For River Views, Swimming, And Fishing
There's nothing like escaping the big city hustle and bustle for greener, more laid-back pastures — even when that city is as vibrant and history-rich as Philly. Famous for everything from the world-class Philadelphia Museum of Art, to its legendary sports teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia 76ers, the "City of Brotherly Love" is brimming with incredible culture and action. But if you're seeking a break from the buzz, there's a serene, sprawling state park only a half hour to the northeast of Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) that awaits. Nestled on the banks of the majestic Delaware River lies leafy Neshaminy State Park, a scenic gem where swimming, fishing, and river views leave city chaos behind.
Pitched on 339 acres of riverfront, Neshaminy State Park is a recreational haven situated where Neshaminy Creek meets the vast Delaware River. Boating and fishing on the Delaware along with swimming in the park's large, sparkling pool are popular water activities. On the ground, picnicking, birdwatching, and winding through the several woodland trails make for picturesque, fun in the sun activities.
The park's privileged location treats visitors to plenty of dazzling river views, particularly those traversing its 6.45 miles of easy paved and gravel trails, according to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania official website. Especially scenic is the River Walk, which meanders through lush forest along the banks of both the Delaware and Neshaminy Creek, where a freshwater estuary forms. Trek the Delaware Drive trail to see the array of boats parading down the river, and to marvel at the dazzling views from the Logan Point overlook. Another wonderful place for daydreaming is at the marina, located on the Delaware inside the park. Even without a boat, it's a stellar place to wander for river views.
Splish-splash summer away at Neshaminy State Park's swimming pool
While some Pennsylvania state parks, like Ricketts Glen State Park (a paradise for boating, waterfalls, and scenic campgrounds), boast a beautiful beach for swimming, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania strictly prohibits dipping in the Delaware whilst in Neshaminy State Park. Fortunately, the park has a sizable public swimming pool where adults and kids alike are free to cool off, similar to the refreshing pool at Pennsylvania's Nockamixin State Park, which is a serene, trail-filled, fishing paradise.
The gleaming, family-friendly Neshaminy Swimming Pool is decked out with water slides, a snack bar, and a splash pad and spray area for younger tykes. The pool is a summertime staple that's open for much of the spring and summer, bringing much needed relief to the season's sweltering humidity. The pool is surrounded by grassy flats that are perfect for unfurling your towel. There are a few benches scattered around the area, although you may want to heed the advice of one 5-star Google review that recommends bringing something to sit on: "Great place for kids of all ages! Bring your beach chairs, food is reasonably priced even the price of the park is great!!!!" It's also worth noting that several Google reviews applaud the pool's cleanliness.
Bringing your own poolside snacks is tempting, but outside food is prohibited. Luckily, the snack bar sells munchies like chips, ice cream, and hot dogs, and visitors are welcome to bring their own drinks like soda and bottled water inside. Extras like SPF and water toys are also for sale onsite. Expect lifeguards on duty, but children 13 and under still must be accompanied by an adult at all times. A $15 admission fee applies to both adults and kids at the time of writing, but if the pool figures heavily in your summer plans, it might be worth buying the $175 season pass.
Cast a line for bass, catfish, and more in Neshaminy Creek and the Delaware River
Neshaminy State Park resides in Buck's County, a premier Pennsylvania fishing spot thanks to an ideal location on the Delaware River. That means the waters surrounding Neshaminy State Park offer anglers the perfect opportunity for fishing right on the outskirts of the big city.
The park's position at the intersection of the 40-mile long Neshaminy Creek and the lower Delaware River makes it an important waterway for an array of migratory fish, per Neshaminy Watershed Association. The waters here are heaving with warm-water species, including largemouth and smallmouth bass, and in the springtime the park becomes a go-to spot for casting a line during the striped bass run, per Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Anglers will also come upon muskellunge, catfish, and panfish thriving in the water's diverse ecosystem. Shad and carp occasionally pop up in the Delaware, while the creek remains a crucial, natural hatchery for alewife and blueback herring (via Nature Conservancy).
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania advises that any fish caught in the park are not fit for consumption due to toxic levels of the chemical perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) having been detected in the area's fish. The official website also confirms that anglers can fish either by boat or by shore as long as they have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license. If fishing the Delaware River by boat, opt for a sturdy craft rather than a canoe or a kayak since this stretch of the river is frequented by large boats and barges. Neshaminy State Park makes a great, half or full day trip from Philadelphia, where you don't want to skip these amazing things to do on vacation.