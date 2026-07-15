Between Waco And Houston Is A Colorful Getaway With A Historic Downtown, Breweries, And Festivals

The Texas Triangle's anchor points — Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio — usually take the spotlight, but several expanding cities are attracting visitors in their own right. One of these places is Bryan, a fast-growing city that offers a colorful getaway to visitors. Nicknamed the "Birthplace of Aggieland," this Brazos Valley destination provides lots of cultural activities with a side of history. Its downtown historic district is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and contains 104 buildings dating back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Here, you can indulge in retail therapy, treat yourself to a nice meal, and admire the artworks at the galleries.

Beyond the quintessential downtown experience, you can go on a local brewery crawl and sample the city's blossoming craft beer scene. From breweries and bars to beer gardens, simply pick your vibe to enjoy a cold pint. While beer lovers get their fill, social butterflies can count on the annual festivals to keep them entertained. Bryan has an active festival scene with a packed event calendar. Wine lovers can attend the Messina Hof Wine and Roses Festival, a springtime highlight. When summer rolls in, the community prepares for the Harvest Festival, where you can engage in age-old harvest traditions like stomping on grapes. Families visiting in the fall can enjoy the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo, featuring concerts, fun shows, exciting rides, and more.

Whether you come for the beer, festivals, or downtown exploration, Bryan is easily accessible from Waco and Houston, both within two hours by car. The drive from Austin is slightly longer at one hour and 45 minutes. Turn your trip into a weekend-long escape and book a stay at Stella Hotel, The LaSalle Hotel, or Milton Parker Estate Bed and Breakfast, among other options.