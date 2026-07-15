Between Waco And Houston Is A Colorful Getaway With A Historic Downtown, Breweries, And Festivals
The Texas Triangle's anchor points — Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio — usually take the spotlight, but several expanding cities are attracting visitors in their own right. One of these places is Bryan, a fast-growing city that offers a colorful getaway to visitors. Nicknamed the "Birthplace of Aggieland," this Brazos Valley destination provides lots of cultural activities with a side of history. Its downtown historic district is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and contains 104 buildings dating back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Here, you can indulge in retail therapy, treat yourself to a nice meal, and admire the artworks at the galleries.
Beyond the quintessential downtown experience, you can go on a local brewery crawl and sample the city's blossoming craft beer scene. From breweries and bars to beer gardens, simply pick your vibe to enjoy a cold pint. While beer lovers get their fill, social butterflies can count on the annual festivals to keep them entertained. Bryan has an active festival scene with a packed event calendar. Wine lovers can attend the Messina Hof Wine and Roses Festival, a springtime highlight. When summer rolls in, the community prepares for the Harvest Festival, where you can engage in age-old harvest traditions like stomping on grapes. Families visiting in the fall can enjoy the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo, featuring concerts, fun shows, exciting rides, and more.
Whether you come for the beer, festivals, or downtown exploration, Bryan is easily accessible from Waco and Houston, both within two hours by car. The drive from Austin is slightly longer at one hour and 45 minutes. Turn your trip into a weekend-long escape and book a stay at Stella Hotel, The LaSalle Hotel, or Milton Parker Estate Bed and Breakfast, among other options.
Explore Bryan's historic downtown and pop by the breweries
Texas has a number of nostalgic downtowns with Americana vibes, and Bryan is no exception. Wandering the historic streets, you'll see the 104 historic structures that make up the district. One of the most recognizable buildings is the Queen Theatre. While the original building dates back to 1885, it was remodeled with its current Art Deco façade in 1939. The Queen Theatre preserves a piece of Bryan's history while still serving as an entertainment venue, and is an excellent place to catch a flick while you're in town. Other architectural styles you'll come across are Queen Anne, Streamline Moderne, and Neoclassical Revival, such as the Carnegie History Center.
It's easy to spend a full day visiting local boutiques and art galleries in Downtown Bryan, just as it is easy to spend hours at craft beverage tasting rooms. Savor a refreshing pint at Blackwater Draw Brewing Company, a downtown establishment with a high rating on Google. They have a wide variety of house-brewed craft beers on tap, from specialty stouts and IPAs to rotating seasonal favorites. You don't need to limit your orders to beer; the food menu can keep you satisfied, too, along with the excellent service. Besides quenching the thirst of ale-seeking patrons, the brewery hosts live music and events.
Another top-rated spot for grabbing a cold one is KinderHill Brew Lab. Specializing in small-batch experimental beers, this brewpub and beer garden has been crowned the Best Brewery in the Brazos Valley for three years straight (as reported by Destination Bryan). With a diverse, constantly changing tap list, their selection features IPAs, fruit-infused lagers and ales, and other creative options. As one Google reviewer said: "Just a brilliant way to spend an afternoon."
Bryan's fabulous festivals
Bryan's event calendar is packed with festivals throughout the year, starting with the popular First Fridays. Held on the first Friday of every month, this free, family-friendly festival and community gathering features live music, late-night shopping, street performers, and a variety of family activities. While you browse the handcrafted products set up by the vendors, the little ones can have their faces painted. Don't forget to pick up goodies while you're there; the farmers market is in full swing during this event. While this event is a monthly affair, there are other annual festivals to check out.
During the summer months, the Messina Hof Winery Harvest Festival features a series of daytime and evening events. Typically running from late July through mid-August, the wine festival gives attendees the chance to pick grapes, stomp them, and savor a brunch buffet with a sangria bar. Adults, on the other hand, can partake in the Moonlit Harvest, offering a more intimate experience. You'll be picking grapes at sunset, sampling different types of wines, and end the night with a port toast under the stars.
When the season changes to fall, the community embraces the festive spirit during Booneville Days. Held at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, this event begins with an early-morning race. Later, you can observe artisans and experts showcasing traditional skills, and then interact with actors dressed in 19th-century attire. Bryan has other noteworthy events, such as the Troubadour Festival, Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo, Bryan TX Songwriter Festival, and many more. If you want to explore more of the Brazos Valley, neighboring College Station is only a short drive away and offers diverse eateries, sports, and unique shops.