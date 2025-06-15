Texas' College City Not Too Far From Both Austin And Houston Offers Diverse Dining, Sports, And Unique Shops

From the massive steaks to the world's largest convenience store, everything's bigger in Texas. And that includes the friendly smile and a "howdy!" you'll hear time and time again in Texas's unique college city. Situated about 100 miles from Houston and Austin, College Station, the home of the Texas Aggies and the flagship Texas A&M (TAMU) campus, has one of the largest student populations in the country, a wide-ranging food scene, a presidential library, and college sports. This is why it's often referred to as "Aggieland." Whether you're up here on a Saturday for a football game or perusing some of the city's trendy Western-themed boutiques, you'll find plenty of ways to enjoy yourself in Aggieland.

Unlike many other cities in Texas, which were named for famous places or people, College Station was named for the city's train stop in 1877. The city grew around the former agricultural, mechanical, and military school and didn't have a population over 5,000 until the 1950s. Today, the city is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country and popular with retirees and students, boasting high-quality health care, low living costs, and plenty of activities. While driving around Aggieland, you'll see icons and examples reminders of TAMU's traditions of selfless service that have driven the university since its establishment in 1876, including the Big Event and Revellie, the school mascot.

Although College Station has a commercial airport, flights are limited to and from Dallas Fort Worth, (DFW), one of the worst airports in the country for delays. A better option is to fly into either Austin or Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport and rent a car since public transportation in College Station is largely limited to serving students and commuters to and from campus.