Texas' College City Not Too Far From Both Austin And Houston Offers Diverse Dining, Sports, And Unique Shops
From the massive steaks to the world's largest convenience store, everything's bigger in Texas. And that includes the friendly smile and a "howdy!" you'll hear time and time again in Texas's unique college city. Situated about 100 miles from Houston and Austin, College Station, the home of the Texas Aggies and the flagship Texas A&M (TAMU) campus, has one of the largest student populations in the country, a wide-ranging food scene, a presidential library, and college sports. This is why it's often referred to as "Aggieland." Whether you're up here on a Saturday for a football game or perusing some of the city's trendy Western-themed boutiques, you'll find plenty of ways to enjoy yourself in Aggieland.
Unlike many other cities in Texas, which were named for famous places or people, College Station was named for the city's train stop in 1877. The city grew around the former agricultural, mechanical, and military school and didn't have a population over 5,000 until the 1950s. Today, the city is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country and popular with retirees and students, boasting high-quality health care, low living costs, and plenty of activities. While driving around Aggieland, you'll see icons and examples reminders of TAMU's traditions of selfless service that have driven the university since its establishment in 1876, including the Big Event and Revellie, the school mascot.
Although College Station has a commercial airport, flights are limited to and from Dallas Fort Worth, (DFW), one of the worst airports in the country for delays. A better option is to fly into either Austin or Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport and rent a car since public transportation in College Station is largely limited to serving students and commuters to and from campus.
Where to eat (and enjoy the game) in College Station
Texas A&M University enrolls over 70,000 students from all over the United States and 50 countries around the world, with most international students coming from China, India, and South Korea. With such a massive student population, College Station caters to all tastes and budgets, including fine dining at Christopher's World Grille. Being in the heart of Texas, there's no shortage of authentic mouth-watering Texas barbeque and sides at Coopers, or C&J, and if it's not sold out, 1775 Texas Pit BBQ. You can always (apart from Mondays) find some of the best tacos served on handmade tortillas at Fuego. And if you're up early enough, brunch places abound. Another Broken Egg Cafe and Stella Southern Cafe are two local favorites.
One of the most authentic TAMU experiences takes place on Saturdays during football season — tailgating at Aggie Park. If you're "fixin'" for a good time and some good grub but don't have a grill, all fans (even those wearing the signature burnt orange of University of Texas at Austin, TAMU's rival school) are welcome at the City of College Station's Hometown Tailgate parties. Make a reservation and arrive at Kyle Field early, then visit Main Campus and the Memorial Student Center. Inside, you'll find the Hall of Honor, dedicated to eight Aggies who received the Medal of Honor. Don't forget to doff (remove) your hat!
Rain or shine, the 12th Man (a name reserved for Aggie fans) will be in the stands to cheer for the team, whether they're on the diamond, field, court, or track. Sporting events in College Station can draw over 100,000 fans for football games–be ready for serious traffic jams. If you're watching from a stadium, only clear plastic bags are allowed inside.
Other things to do in College Station
Being a college town, College Station has a quirky side. With A&M having many die-hard fans, and Texas being Texas, it shouldn't be a shocker that The Warehouse in College Station has an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest collegiate store. At 28,500 square feet, you'll find virtually anything and everything you could dream of decked out in maroon and white off of Holleman Drive.
College Station may not be 'America's Christmas Hometown,' but during the holidays, Santa's Wonderland, the world's largest Christmas-themed amusement park, lights up the south end of town on Highway 6 and the lives of many families and Christmas fanatics, complete with a Texan twist. Inside the 150-acre park, you'll find hayrides, carriages, real snow and an unreal selection of Christmas ornaments, decorations, and holiday gifts for that special someone. When you get hungry (or thirsty), grab a funnel cake or heat some s'mores along with a tasty local beer or wine. Be sure to bring layers and wear your walking shoes and don't forget your camera.
Two of Aggieland's upmarket hotels, the George Hotel and the Stella Hotel, anchor some of the city's boutique-filled entertainment areas. Century Square is a popular weekend hangout for students and families with its assortment of fast casual dining, movie theatre, and an assortment of boutiques and premium brands. West of College Station, Lake Walk sits amongst miles of trails as well as boutiques and trendy restaurants. If you've still got money to burn, keep heading west to Austin, one of the best shopping destinations in Texas.