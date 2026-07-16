North Carolina's Charming Raleigh Suburb Is A Fast-Growing Town With River Views And A Historic Downtown
As North Carolina's capital, Raleigh attracts no shortage of visitors each year for its downtown museums, historic sites, and restaurants. But about 20 miles southeast of downtown Raleigh, there's another destination travelers might not think to explore: Clayton. With a thriving historic downtown and access to the scenic Neuse River, this often-overlooked Raleigh suburb is growing rapidly, its population increasing by nearly 27% since 2020 (according to World Population Review).
Downtown Clayton centers around Main Street, where restored commercial buildings now house restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues. Visitors can also follow the town's outdoor sculpture trail, take a stroll through the Clayton River Walk on the Neuse, or get out on the river for some kayaking. With enough to see and do for a full day, Clayton makes an easy road trip from Raleigh and remains accessible to those coming from farther away.
Travelers visiting Clayton from outside the immediate region can fly into Raleigh–Durham International Airport (RDU) or take an Amtrak train to Raleigh Union Station. Overnight options within town are limited to places such as the Clayton Magnolia Inn, a bed-and-breakfast offering seven guest rooms in a restored 1885 home, and the budget-friendly Comfort Suites Clayton–Garner, a practical hotel with free breakfast. However, travelers looking for a wider selection of hotels can stay in Raleigh or along the I-40 corridor near Garner.
The Clayton River Walk provides the town's best river views
Begin your trip to Clayton by exploring the Clayton River Walk on the Neuse, a 4-mile trail open to walkers and cyclists, with the trailhead located just a five-minute drive from downtown. Much of the trail passes through forested areas along the Neuse River. You can expect to see wildlife, such as ospreys, along the route, which adds to the trail's appeal for nature lovers. However, one Google reviewer notes that locals have also spotted bears in the area, making it worth reviewing what to do in the event of an encounter before hitting the trail. You can never be too sure, after all.
The main trailhead for Clayton River Walk includes a parking lot for visitors and is also near a boat access ramp for paddlers. If you'd like to enjoy the calm, peaceful waters but don't have a personal canoe or kayak, you can rent one or book a group river excursion with Neuse Adventures Canoe & Kayak Rentals, located a 10-minute walk from the parking lot. The company's FAQ recommends bringing essentials such as water, sunscreen, and extra clothes for the best experience on the river. For another underrated Neuse River destination in North Carolina, consider adding Smithfield to the itinerary.
Clayton's historic downtown is filled with art and local landmarks
After spending time along the Neuse River, travelers can explore the Clayton Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Along East Main Street, you'll find preserved 19th- and 20th-century buildings that now hold locally owned businesses. Fare Game, an arcade and bar known for its inventive pizzas, occupies the ground floor of the restored Carroll Building, a former family-owned dry goods store which dates back to 1915. A few doors down, Revival 1869 serves craft cocktails and hosts live jazz shows inside a restored commercial building.
In addition to historic buildings, a must-see while exploring downtown is the Clayton Sculpture Trail. This free outdoor art exhibition features more than a dozen works, most of which are located along East Main Street, with additional pieces on East Front Street and at the Clayton Community Center. Travelers can use the town's online sculpture map to identify each installation and follow the recommended route. If you're interested in viewing more public art in North Carolina, Rocky Mount is another town with artsy vibes you'll want to visit.
Travelers should also check out the schedule at The Clayton Center, a former school complex just one block from Main Street that now serves as a 600-seat entertainment venue. Visitors can purchase tickets to a wide range of events, including comedy shows, live concerts, and theater. In addition to visitors praising the center's friendly staff, one Google reviewer highlighted the building's "beautiful architectural details" and the way its vintage auditorium contrasts with the "modern loft-like reception space."