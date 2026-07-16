North Carolina's Charming Raleigh Suburb Is A Fast-Growing Town With River Views And A Historic Downtown

As North Carolina's capital, Raleigh attracts no shortage of visitors each year for its downtown museums, historic sites, and restaurants. But about 20 miles southeast of downtown Raleigh, there's another destination travelers might not think to explore: Clayton. With a thriving historic downtown and access to the scenic Neuse River, this often-overlooked Raleigh suburb is growing rapidly, its population increasing by nearly 27% since 2020 (according to World Population Review).

Downtown Clayton centers around Main Street, where restored commercial buildings now house restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues. Visitors can also follow the town's outdoor sculpture trail, take a stroll through the Clayton River Walk on the Neuse, or get out on the river for some kayaking. With enough to see and do for a full day, Clayton makes an easy road trip from Raleigh and remains accessible to those coming from farther away.

Travelers visiting Clayton from outside the immediate region can fly into Raleigh–Durham International Airport (RDU) or take an Amtrak train to Raleigh Union Station. Overnight options within town are limited to places such as the Clayton Magnolia Inn, a bed-and-breakfast offering seven guest rooms in a restored 1885 home, and the budget-friendly Comfort Suites Clayton–Garner, a practical hotel with free breakfast. However, travelers looking for a wider selection of hotels can stay in Raleigh or along the I-40 corridor near Garner.