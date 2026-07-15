Halfway Between Indianapolis And Fort Wayne Is A Scenic Park With Vibrant Gardens, Trails, And River Views
If you need a change of pace, after exploring the waterfront attractions in Indianapolis or Fort Wayne, drive to the small city of Marion, Indiana. Here sits Matter Park, a 101-acre tranquil space teeming with colorful gardens, quirky sculptures, and easy walking trails, including paths with the Mississinewa River as the backdrop. This quiet community park is unlike the bustling urban waterfronts in the cities that feature restaurants, museums, and watersports. Instead, it's a space where locals come for peaceful strolls, and families gather for afternoon picnics. And visitors who discover it are usually left awe-struck by its beauty, one describing the park as simply, "enchanting."
Matter Park got its name from Phillip Matter, a businessman who donated a portion of his land around the early 1900s. The park is not only the oldest in Marion, but it's also the largest. Over the years, the city invested in improving the space for its residents, and in 2025, the park received funding to make the picnic tables ADA accessible, so everyone in the family can easily share the common areas. Boasting a butterfly garden, ponds, and flowing fountains the park offers many photo-worthy scenes.
The recreational areas and playgrounds will keep visitors active and engaged as they spend time with each other. Sure, Matter isn't a sprawling Indiana state park, but it's a sweet reminder of the gems you can find when you choose to detour off the major Hoosier highways. If you're on a quick road trip between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Matter Park would be a convenient and refreshing pit stop. Coming from Indy, it's less than 10 miles off Interstate 69, meaning visitors can have enough time to stroll the gardens and drive to Fort Wayne before dinner.
Stroll through the gardens at Matter Park
For a community garden and recreational space, Matter Park has plenty of elements to keep people occupied. Visitors will find different sections to explore, including the Gardens of Matter Park, the Meadow, the Buck Family Sports Complex, as well as the Mississinewa Riverwalk. This means that you can choose which areas suit your interests.
The Gardens is the main highlight and features 7,000 colorful plants, ornamental trees, dotted with whimsical statues, benches, and tranquil ponds, all spread across 6 lovely acres. The vibrant space is meticulously curated by a gardening team and volunteers, boasting eye-catching blooms that change as the seasons transform. Some include daffodils, tulips, hydrangeas, blazing stars, and flowering trees. One person who visited the vibrant space left a glowing Google review that said, "The Master Gardeners are stellar at their craft and expertise! The gardens alone are worth the trip from Indianapolis ..."
The Meadow is a recent extension of the park where the kids can stroll through vegetable and butterfly gardens and possibly spot caterpillars in their cocoons before they transform into fluttering creatures. Inside this area, the kids will also enjoy the Garfield statue, which is part of Grant County Garfield Trail, a driving tour through Indiana celebrating the lasagna-eating feline. So, it's not unusual to find fans of the character taking pictures next to him inside the park.
Hike, play, and eat at Matter Park
Active families will find plenty of fun things to do in Matter Park. When you want to stretch your legs, hike the 2-mile Mississinewa Riverwalk trail that features river views and meanders by the fishing pond. It also connects to nearby parks with access to playgrounds and more outdoor spaces. There will be lots of opportunities to spot wildlife along the way. Since the trail is paved, it's suitable for casual hikers, wheelchair users, and moms with strollers. Similar to the Sunken Gardens, a fairytale-like oasis in Huntington, expect small creeks, fountains, footbridges, and charming gazebos as you stroll. These could provide plenty of spots to rest.
After your hike, challenge your family to a game of pickleball or tennis, or play a round of disc golf in the Buck Family Sports Complex. For something more low-key, bring your rod to fish (catch and release only) at the fishing pond. There is also an accessible playground for kids with all abilities to play with each other. One parkgoer left impressed with the playground, saying, "This is what blew my mind–accessible. Kids in wheelchairs can play on the structures and even rock in a boat." After you've explored the park, find a spot to have a quick snack as you listen to the songbirds and watch the ducks, geese, and chipmunks play.
While you're in the area, consider carving out time to ogle at the timeless architecture in the historic district of Marion. Or if you want to explore more places in the Midwest, gas up the car for these day trips from Fort Wayne, where you'll see historical places, zoos, museums, and even the beach.