Between Gainesville And Orlando Is Florida's Scenic Wetland Nature Park For A Family-Friendly Getaway
Visiting a water treatment facility might not have a particularly inviting ring to it, but the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park has a twist: It doubles as both utilitarian infrastructure and a scenic park, using nature to replenish the water supply. As visitors tread a web of boardwalks over shallow marshes fringed with reeds and hanging moss, the water beneath is being filtered into the Florida aquifer.
Even so, you don't need to be invested in the engineering side of the park to enjoy a trip. For a family outing, you could look for one of the numerous wetland birds that thrive here or check off nature finds on the kid-friendly wetland walk card. Plus, the park sits just outside the center of Ocala, an underrated town between Florida's west and east coasts, making it well-suited to a day trip from either Gainesville or Orlando.
The Ocala Wetland Recharge Park is spread across three wetlands that cover about 30 acres, according to Spectrum News 13, while another 30 acres are grassy park areas. As much as the wetland expanse may appear to be a natural Floridian habitat, it was artificially created at the site of a former golf course. The treatment wetlands were designed as a biodiverse marsh more than an industrial facility, with ponds edged by native plants such as live oaks, rosinweed, and sage. Tree frogs cling to cattails, while birds like egrets and ducks can be spotted wading. Boardwalks, observation decks, and interpretive signs make the park's nature accessible.
The Ocala Wetland Recharge Park is a nature scavenger hunt
The main activity at the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park — one suitable for children and adults alike — is discovery. The park encourages seeing what appears between the reeds and the live oaks, with a scavenger hunt-like walk card part of its offerings. Things like spotting an alligator or finding seeds are some of the challenges, and if you complete the whole card, you get a gift.
Around 2.5 miles of paved trails crisscross the park, becoming elevated boardwalks when they pass over the marsh areas. Along the paths, you'll find interpretive panels and interactive displays that teach things like identifying certain animal species or how the wetlands treat wastewater, which makes the park feel like an educational experience, too. Children can look for birds, learn what lives in the marsh, and see how the ecosystem functions up close. "Kids had a great time exploring and taking pics of the wildlife. Lots of boardwalks and completely stroller friendly," a reviewer wrote on Google Maps.
While the trails are open and can get hot, there are some shaded observation decks with benches to take a break from the sun (Florida is the state with the hottest weather, after all). There's a parking lot on site, and it's located about 40 minutes from Gainesville or just over an hour from Orlando. Though that makes a day trip to the park feasible, you could also stick around Ocala for a weekend and check out some other local attractions — for instance, Canyons is an adventure park with zip lines and horses about a 10-minute drive north of the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park.