Between Gainesville And Orlando Is Florida's Scenic Wetland Nature Park For A Family-Friendly Getaway

Visiting a water treatment facility might not have a particularly inviting ring to it, but the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park has a twist: It doubles as both utilitarian infrastructure and a scenic park, using nature to replenish the water supply. As visitors tread a web of boardwalks over shallow marshes fringed with reeds and hanging moss, the water beneath is being filtered into the Florida aquifer.

Even so, you don't need to be invested in the engineering side of the park to enjoy a trip. For a family outing, you could look for one of the numerous wetland birds that thrive here or check off nature finds on the kid-friendly wetland walk card. Plus, the park sits just outside the center of Ocala, an underrated town between Florida's west and east coasts, making it well-suited to a day trip from either Gainesville or Orlando.

The Ocala Wetland Recharge Park is spread across three wetlands that cover about 30 acres, according to Spectrum News 13, while another 30 acres are grassy park areas. As much as the wetland expanse may appear to be a natural Floridian habitat, it was artificially created at the site of a former golf course. The treatment wetlands were designed as a biodiverse marsh more than an industrial facility, with ponds edged by native plants such as live oaks, rosinweed, and sage. Tree frogs cling to cattails, while birds like egrets and ducks can be spotted wading. Boardwalks, observation decks, and interpretive signs make the park's nature accessible.