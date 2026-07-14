These 5 Waterfalls Are My Top Picks As A Local For The Prettiest In Georgia
One of the great things about living in Georgia is being surrounded by nature. The Peach State is awash in green spaces, so much so that Atlanta is known as the City in the Forest, thanks to its nearly 50% tree coverage. But if you head north of the big city, you'll run into the Blue Ridge Mountains, which have an abundance of something else besides trees: waterfalls.
As a Georgia local, I've taken advantage of being so close to so many gorgeous waterfalls, and now I've rounded up my picks for the top five spots to see them. Since "pretty" is a subjective term, in addition to choosing waterfalls with beautiful cascades, the criteria I used for this list include easily accessible (no extended or overly strenuous hikes), tall waterfalls (as opposed to wider falls or those with heavy flows), and year-round access. I've also arranged these in alphabetical order to maintain some sense of objectivity.
Based on these factors, all the waterfalls I chose are in Northern Georgia along the Blue Ridge Mountains, about two hours away from Atlanta. If you want to get as much bang for your buck as possible, I recommend visiting multiple falls in a single day. Fortunately, many of them are relatively close to each other, and if you camp on-site, it's easy to bundle them into one trip.
Amicalola Falls - Dawsonville
As I mentioned, each of these waterfalls is gorgeous all year round, but I'm starting the list with the tallest waterfall in Georgia, which looks even more memorable during the fall. Standing at over 700 feet tall, this waterfall is located in the aptly named Amicalola Falls State Park. When you're standing beneath them, the height is awe-inspiring, thanks to the sheer scale of the rocks. The lower observation deck puts you dead center so you can really appreciate every element.
As far as accessibility goes, the best trail is the West Ridge Falls Access Trail, which is only 0.3 miles each way and ADA-compliant. However, you must drive to the western parking lot to get to the trailhead. Alternatively, if you're looking for a challenge and a decent workout, you can climb up the Base of Falls Trail, which starts at the Reflecting Pool. However, be warned that the pathway is steep and there are quite a few stairs. Then, if you really want to get your blood pumping, you can climb to the top of the falls for some of the best views of the region.
Since these falls are part of a Georgia state park, you'll need to pay for a daily park pass. If you have cash, you can pay at the gate when you arrive. Or, if you're using a card, you can pay at the visitor's center. The park also has campsites and a lodge, just in case you want to spend the night.
Anna Ruby Falls - Sautee Nacoochee
One thing I discovered while chasing waterfalls in Georgia is that there are two types of falls: the first are like Amicalola, where the waterfall is part of a larger park with various hiking trails and activities. The second is like Anna Ruby Falls, one of Georgia's most popular tourist attractions, where the waterfall is the main event. That said, the hike to these cascades is quite pleasant because you're surrounded by trees the whole way. This also makes it more comfortable during the summer, as you're not bombarded by the sun. The pathway follows the creek up to the falls, with a few spots where you can get into the water if you like.
The trail leading up to the falls is paved and only 0.4 miles, but it is mostly uphill, and some sections are pretty steep. You can stop and admire the river along the way, and there are some benches if you need to take a rest. Once you reach the falls, there are two observation decks, and the upper deck offers the best view. Because you're viewing two waterfalls, the taller of which drops over 150 feet, the scale is impressive. The roar of the rushing water also permeates the air, adding to the intensity.
One thing to keep in mind about Anna Ruby Falls is that you have to pass through Unicoi State Park, a unique Georgia park with a lodge, lake fun, and a beach. However, the falls are not part of the park, but rather the Chattahoochee National Forest, and you'll have to pay a separate fee to get to Anna Ruby. That said, you don't need to pay to get into Unicoi if you're just passing through to reach the falls. Also, note that the road is only open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
DeSoto Falls - Cleveland
Technically, DeSoto Falls is actually two waterfalls in one, which is part of the beauty of these cascades. When you reach the trail, you can head to either the upper or lower falls. The lower waterfall is only a 0.25-mile hike, while the hike to the upper falls is 0.75 miles. Both trails are mostly uphill and of moderate difficulty. Also, since they're not paved, you'll have to walk over tree roots and rocks along the way. However, since the waterfalls are part of the DeSoto Recreation Area in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, you're surrounded by nature, and the trees offer plenty of shade to protect you from the sun. When I visited, there wasn't anyone else around, so it was quiet and peaceful, with just the distant thunder of the falls in the background.
If you only had time to visit one of these waterfalls, the upper falls are much more impressive, thanks to their height. It's actually three cascades stacked on top of each other, stretching upwards of 80 feet. By comparison, the lower falls are only about 20 feet high, and they don't have as much water flowing. Both falls have a wooden observation deck for safety and convenience.
To get to the waterfalls, you have to park at the DeSoto Falls Trail parking area and pay the daily parking fee. If the machine isn't working, there is a QR code you can scan, but there is almost no signal in the area, so keep that in mind. When I visited, the lot was mostly empty, but it is a bit small, so it may get crowded during peak season. There's also a short hike to reach the trailhead, so overall, the total distance will be just over 2 miles if you see everything.
Minnehaha Falls - Lakemont
Minnehaha Falls is one of the more secluded waterfalls on this list, since it's not part of a state or national park. Here, it felt like exploring a secret spot only the locals know about. The trail heading up to the falls is mostly uphill, but since it's only 0.4 miles, it's not too treacherous. It hugs the side of the cliff, with the rushing river below. The drop can feel a bit ominous at first, but I liked viewing the deep expanse of nature. The waterfalls themselves are very peaceful and quiet, not booming like Anna Ruby. The multi-stepped rocks create a scattered flow of water that rushes down a total of 100 feet, and you can get into the water, but do so at your own risk. Downed trees and logs not only make the area feel more enclosed, but they can also act as seats while you enjoy the falls.
That said, these falls are very much off the beaten path, with an emphasis on the word "beaten." While it's free to visit, you have to drive along about 1.5 miles of unpaved roads to get there. So, not only do you have to drive slowly to avoid damaging your tires or creating too much dust, but the road is also narrow in places, making it hard for cars to pass each other.
Once you arrive at the trailhead, the parking area is pretty small. I was fortunate enough to find a spot, but it looks like only five or six cars can park at any given time. Finally, since the falls are next to Lake Rabun, once you've explored them, you can head to the Lake Rabun Beach Recreation Area to enjoy the water.
Toccoa Falls - Toccoa Falls
Although Toccoa Falls is at the end of the list, there are several factors that make it one of the best waterfalls in Georgia. First, it's one of the cheapest options, as entrance only costs a couple of dollars and children 6 and under visit for free. Second, the walk to the falls is only 100 yards, so you won't strain yourself to see them. Finally, standing at 186 feet high, these are some of the tallest and most impressive waterfalls. Because you're seeing them from the bottom and it's just a single drop instead of a tiered angle (like Minnehaha), the scale is massive. Unlike other falls that hug the rocks the whole way, this is just a free-flowing cascade of water pouring off a massive outcropping surrounded by lush greenery.
Rather than being part of a state or national forest, these falls are part of the University of Toccoa Falls. When looking for them on the map, it's best to use the gift shop as the address, especially because that's where you pay the fee, and you have to go through the gift shop to reach the falls. This also means the waterfalls are only open until 4 p.m. on most days and closed on holidays. The falls may also be closed for private events from time to time, so you may want to call ahead, just to be safe.
Another point to consider is that while people may be in the pool underneath the falls, there are many signs saying that doing so is prohibited. Also, depending on the time of day, shade can be relatively scarce, so I recommend using sunscreen if you plan on staying at the waterfall for a while.