These 5 Waterfalls Are My Top Picks As A Local For The Prettiest In Georgia

One of the great things about living in Georgia is being surrounded by nature. The Peach State is awash in green spaces, so much so that Atlanta is known as the City in the Forest, thanks to its nearly 50% tree coverage. But if you head north of the big city, you'll run into the Blue Ridge Mountains, which have an abundance of something else besides trees: waterfalls.

As a Georgia local, I've taken advantage of being so close to so many gorgeous waterfalls, and now I've rounded up my picks for the top five spots to see them. Since "pretty" is a subjective term, in addition to choosing waterfalls with beautiful cascades, the criteria I used for this list include easily accessible (no extended or overly strenuous hikes), tall waterfalls (as opposed to wider falls or those with heavy flows), and year-round access. I've also arranged these in alphabetical order to maintain some sense of objectivity.

Based on these factors, all the waterfalls I chose are in Northern Georgia along the Blue Ridge Mountains, about two hours away from Atlanta. If you want to get as much bang for your buck as possible, I recommend visiting multiple falls in a single day. Fortunately, many of them are relatively close to each other, and if you camp on-site, it's easy to bundle them into one trip.