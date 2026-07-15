Tucked Between Indianapolis And Evansville Is Indiana's Artsy Historic Site With Inspirational Views

Just over 50 miles south of Indianapolis, the buildings of the capital city give way to the expansive forested acres of Brown County. In the early 20th century, this woodland region lured Theodore Clement (T.C.) Steele, arguably Indiana's most famous artist, who was inspired by its bucolic beauty. Outside of Nashville, Indiana, the largest town in Brown County, lies the T.C. Steele State Historic Site, which was his home and studio. In his early career, Steele came to prominence as a portraitist in the city but later turned to painting Impressionist landscapes. In pursuit of a scenic retreat, Steele and his wife Selma moved to Brown County in 1907. At their hillside estate, an Arts and Crafts-style residence that they named House of the Singing Winds, the couple enjoyed their life surrounded by nature. Steele painted prolifically and showcased his work in his window-lined studio, while Selma planted gardens of blooming flowers outside. Steele died in 1926, leaving behind a legacy of about 350 artworks on site. Selma remained at the property until she donated it to the state in 1945.

Today, the T.C. Steele State Historic Site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and encompasses over 200 acres. Visitors can take guided tours through the Steeles' main residence to see how the couple lived, view walls of Steele's paintings that are exhibited in his Large Studio, and stroll through woodland trails that are part of the Selma Steele Nature Preserve.

T.C. Steele State Historic Site is about an 80-minute drive from Indianapolis and a nearly 2.5-hour drive from Evansville. The historic site is open on Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. While the site is open year round, the spring and summer bring flourishing gardens, while the fall promises brilliant foliage.