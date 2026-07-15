I'm A Las Vegas Local Who Has Swum In Nearly Every Strip Resort Pool — These Are Some Of My Favorites

Live in Las Vegas long enough, and there will come a time when you wake up and realize you've stayed at all of the major Strip resorts, eaten at many of the most famous celebrity chef-owned restaurants, and swum in all the fanciest, most popular resort pools. Most of us locals don't set out to accomplish this feat, but between visiting with out-of-town family, attending friends' poolside birthday parties, and the odd comped staycation, sooner or later, it happens. It's one of the perks of being a local, and I like to think of it as a reward for surviving Nevada's scorching desert summers.

There are 46 resorts and hotels on the Las Vegas Strip, and while I haven't swum in every single resort pool — Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas remains, for now anyway, out of my price range — I've gotten pretty close. I've swum in most of the major resort pools, including all eight of the Caesars Entertainment properties and all 12 of the MGM properties. And with the exception of a few timeshares and budget motels, I've swum in the pools of most of the major independent chains, too. The following are six of my favorite resort pools on the Las Vegas Strip that I'll continue to return to again and again.