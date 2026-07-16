Sandwiched Between Cleveland And Erie Is A Lesser-Known Ohio Park With Scenic Lake Views And Fishing
Travelers might know of Ohio's Lake Erie shoreline for its stretches of sandy beaches, but there's also a spot with a unique, mixed ecosystem on the waterfront. Drive about halfway between Cleveland, Ohio, and Erie, Pennsylvania, and you'll reach Arcola Creek Park, home to an estuary surrounded by marshy habitats and rocky shorelines. It's one of only two natural estuaries on the southern shore of Lake Erie, according to Lake Metroparks. The park has a trail where you can take in views of the lake or pause to photograph a wildlife encounter, and you'll most likely have the trail to yourself in this quieter part of the state.
Among Ohio's nature parks, Arcola Creek Park is an overlooked little gem compared to places like Hocking Hills State Park or Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Arcola Creek Park isn't mentioned in the "Best Parks & Nature Attractions in Ohio" list compiled by Tripadvisor, though that status has more to do with its obscurity than its quality. In fact, the park hasn't received any Tripadvisor reviews as of this writing (while spots like Hocking Hills have well over 1,000 reviews). Reviews from Google give it 4.6 stars on average, with lots of praise for its pretty, rocky lake beach and its serene atmosphere. Aside from its walking trail, the park offers good fishing access and birdwatching opportunities, with a few rare species on the roster.
Fishing at Arcola Creek Park
Because Arcola Creek Park sits at the location where the creek empties into Lake Erie, it offers anglers access to two different kinds of freshwater fishing — the sheltered waters of an estuary pond and the shoreline of the lake itself. That gives it a slight edge over locally loved Lake Erie fishing spots like the Lorain mile-long pier. The estuary pond and creek offer fishing spots among the marshy vegetation, and the estuary is a spawning site for steelhead trout, according to Lake Metroparks. On the beach of Lake Erie, you get open-water fishing with views across the lake. In either case, you'll need a State of Ohio fishing license, which you can buy online (there are 1-day licenses available for short-term visitors).
It's easy to move between the creek and the lake to try out both fishing options. There's a short gravel trail (less than a mile), the Wickert Trail, that travels through the park, ending at the Lake Erie shore. Given the park's relative obscurity, you're unlikely to meet crowds on the trail — an AllTrails reviewer noted that there weren't many others on the trail when they hiked it. AllTrails also lists it as an easy hike, so you don't have to worry about lugging fishing or birdwatching gear along a strenuous trek.
Wetland birds and rocky shores at Arcola Creek Park
Even if you're not an angler, there are different ways to enjoy Arcola Creek Park and its trail. While other scenic parks lining Lake Erie might lean more sandy in their beach landscape, Arcola Creek's shoreline is rugged and rocky, suited for beachcombing and wilder exploration. Along the route to the shore, there's an observation deck over the marsh geared towards wildlife viewing that lets you enjoy excellent views of the landscape. The estuary habitat is especially valuable for migratory birds, and just shy of 200 bird species have been reported at the park, according to eBird. Among them are rails and sparrows that come during migration, while some more rare birds like red-headed woodpeckers and sedge wrens have been spotted around the marsh. Year-round, the park also hosts bald eagles.
Arcola Creek Park could make for a good fishing or birdwatching day trip from Cleveland or Erie — both are around an hour from the park. For long-distance travelers interested in making a trip to the Lake Erie shore, it might make more sense to base yourself in Cleveland, since the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) has more flight connections than Erie's airport. From there, Arcola Creek Park can become one break along the Lake Erie Coastal Ohio Trail, a majestic drive along the shore lined with beaches and parks. A stop at Arcola Creek Park shows a quieter, wilder side of Ohio's Lake Erie coastline.