Sandwiched Between Cleveland And Erie Is A Lesser-Known Ohio Park With Scenic Lake Views And Fishing

Travelers might know of Ohio's Lake Erie shoreline for its stretches of sandy beaches, but there's also a spot with a unique, mixed ecosystem on the waterfront. Drive about halfway between Cleveland, Ohio, and Erie, Pennsylvania, and you'll reach Arcola Creek Park, home to an estuary surrounded by marshy habitats and rocky shorelines. It's one of only two natural estuaries on the southern shore of Lake Erie, according to Lake Metroparks. The park has a trail where you can take in views of the lake or pause to photograph a wildlife encounter, and you'll most likely have the trail to yourself in this quieter part of the state.

Among Ohio's nature parks, Arcola Creek Park is an overlooked little gem compared to places like Hocking Hills State Park or Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Arcola Creek Park isn't mentioned in the "Best Parks & Nature Attractions in Ohio" list compiled by Tripadvisor, though that status has more to do with its obscurity than its quality. In fact, the park hasn't received any Tripadvisor reviews as of this writing (while spots like Hocking Hills have well over 1,000 reviews). Reviews from Google give it 4.6 stars on average, with lots of praise for its pretty, rocky lake beach and its serene atmosphere. Aside from its walking trail, the park offers good fishing access and birdwatching opportunities, with a few rare species on the roster.