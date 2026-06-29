The 10 Most Scenic Parks Lining The Shores Of Lake Erie
Lake Erie seems to lack the accolades of other North American Great Lakes. Ranking the second smallest by surface area and dead last by depth and water volume, Lake Erie's greatness as a lake may not appear to hit quite the heights of its fellow Great Lakes. Lake Erie, however, draws its charms from other places, particularly its rich network of urban corridors and lakeside towns linked by communal parks and public spaces. With a megalopolis stretching from Detroit to Toledo to Cleveland, and finally to Buffalo, Lake Erie has no shortage of lovely lakeside destinations within close range of major cities. And with a shoreline split between New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Ontario, Lake Erie has plenty of amazing state, provincial, and national parks in two different countries.
While Lake Erie was the unfortunate poster child for Great Lakes pollution several decades ago, today the southernmost Great Lake is a much cleaner and more beautiful freshwater destination. Visitors to one of the many worthwhile parks along its shores can capture unforgettable views of the lake's blue waters and unique ecosystems and geographic formations lining its coastline. Few, if any, parks along Lake Erie are not beautiful in one way or another. Yet a few key parks do stand out for amazing views that rival those on larger and more esteemed Great Lakes. Based on factors like lakeside features, ecologically rich areas, and available viewpoints, these 10 parks along Lake Erie's shores offer visitors the most scenic views.
William C. Sterling State Park (Michigan)
William C. Sterling State Park is Michigan's only state park on Lake Erie. Far from the state's wild and rugged shores of other Great Lakes, Sterling State Park offers a cozy suburban park vibe with the grandeur of a Great Lake enhancing the scenery.
About 40 miles southwest of Detroit, Sterling State Park features a mile of sandy shoreline, complete with lake-facing picnic areas. Beyond the lake, Sterling State Park also contains around 500 acres of scenic marshes and prairies guests can explore through trails, sightseeing bridges, and interpretive displays.
Erie Bluffs State Park (Pennsylvania)
Though Pennsylvania's Lake Erie region is underrated among the Great Lakes, destinations like Erie Bluffs State Park has amazing views, hiking trails, and nature features. Erie Bluffs protects a rugged one-mile stretch of shoreline, marked by intriguing waterside bluffs as high as 90 feet above the lake.
Beyond its prominent bluffs, Erie Bluff State Park's 587 acres also contain rare Lake Erie ecosystems of black oak savannahs, sand barrens, wetlands, meadows, and mature hardwood forests. Visitors can explore dramatic Lake Erie beaches and inland ecosystems via the park's five miles of scenic trails.
Metzger Marsh Wildlife Area (Ohio)
Ohio's Metzger Marsh Wildlife Area is jointly managed by the Ohio Division of Wildlife and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service's Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge. The overlapping state and federal nature preserve has a total of 740 acres of ecologically rich wetlands thriving along Lake Erie's southern shores.
As a designated wildlife area and migratory bird sanctuary, Metzger Marsh is perfect for paddling and birdwatching among the park's diverse and lovely lakeside wetlands. Besides popular birds like bald eagles and herons, Metzger Marsh is also rich in vibrant wildflowers that bloom along the water.
Evangola State Park (New York)
New York's Evangola State Park presides over Lake Erie's eastern edge, with an attractive blend of sandy beaches and rocky lakeside bluffs. Located just 27 miles southwest of Buffalo, Evangola State Park is close enough to Western New York's metropolitan areas to make for a great day trip.
The park's natural sand beaches inherited a touch of the more dramatic elements of the Great Lakes, thanks to low-lying, but impressive, cliffs rising above its arc-shaped coastline. Evangola's many trails and developed campsites provide top west-looking views of Lake Erie.
Long Point Provincial Park (Ontario)
Long Point Provincial Park protects one of Ontario's most ecologically significant beaches two and a half hours southwest of Toronto. The "Long Point" of the park's name is a biodiverse peninsula jutting into Lake Erie, which features enough fertile sand formations, lakeside forests, and bird migration routes to earn the title of Biosphere Reserve from UNESCO.
Long Point's biodiversity and beautiful views are the perfect backdrop for outdoor activities. Guests can enjoy swimming at the park's scenic, sandy beaches, boating in Lake Erie, or experiencing some of Southern Ontario's best birdwatching.
Rondeau Provincial Park (Ontario)
Rondeau Provincial Park is not only home to several miles of beautiful Lake Erie shoreline, but it also contains some of Canada's most unique ecosystems. Rondeau has several miles of family-friendly beaches and campsites, yet the park's natural environment is just as worth exploring.
Rondeau is located in Carolinian-forested Canada, a complex of biodiverse deciduous forests in southwestern Ontario. Rondeau Provincial Park protects old-growth Carolinian forests, oak savannahs, dunes, and coastal wetlands — with all the birdwatching opportunities and recreational activities you would expect from such ecosystems.
South Bass Island State Park (Ohio)
South Bass Island — of Ohio's popular Lake Erie Islands — is best-known for the laidback little-known town called the North's Key West, Put-In-Bay. Elsewhere on the island, however, sits the scenic South Bass Island State Park.
In contrast to Put-In-Bay's vibrant tourism scene, South Bass Island State Park showcases pristine, forest-lined cliffs looking down over Lake Erie's blue waters. Picnic areas and campsites provide some of the best lake views found anywhere on the Lake Erie Islands (including geological remnants of ancient glaciers), while the park's stone beach offers relaxing swimming opportunities.
Point Pelee National Park (Ontario)
Ontario's Point Pelee National Park is on the southernmost point of mainland Canada. Even without this claim to fame, Point Pelee is notable for unforgettable Lake Erie views and essential Great Lake biodiversity.
Though relatively small, Point Pelee has a complex web of ecosystems, including wetlands, grassy savannahs, forests, and sandy beaches. While the park's expansive Lake Erie beach is perfect for a lakeside stroll, visitors can also explore its lush coast via a series of accommodating boardwalks or enjoy exceptional birdwatching during Point Pelee's songbird migration each spring.
Marblehead Lighthouse State Park (Ohio)
Few manmade structures complement the Great Lakes' natural beauty more than lighthouses. Ohio's Marblehead Lighthouse is the oldest lighthouse on any Great Lake, and (arguably) the most beautiful one found on Lake Erie.
Marblehead Lighthouse State Park protects the highly photogenic lighthouse and surrounding bird-rich forests and limestone shores of Ohio's Marblehead Peninsula. Guests can get unlimited shots of the beautiful lighthouse framed by Lake Erie, with additional views of the Lake Erie Islands (including the aforementioned South Bass Island), Sandusky Bay, and even the Cedar Point amusement park.
Presque Isle State Park (Pennsylvania)
Next to Pennsylvania's charming haven of lakefront beauty, walkable trails, and quirky art is the visually stunning Presque Isle State Park. The park's long, forested peninsula is as biodiverse as it is beautiful. Presque Isle includes six distinct ecological zones, including sand plains, coastal marshes, and forests, with more rare and endangered species for its size than anywhere else in Pennsylvania.
Presque Isle's sandy Lake Erie beaches have Pennsylvania's only "surf swimming" opportunities. Plus, swimmers can enjoy scenic views of the Presque Isle Lighthouse, an abundance of birds, and collecting plenty of beach glass.