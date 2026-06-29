The 10 Most Scenic Parks Lining The Shores Of Lake Erie

Lake Erie seems to lack the accolades of other North American Great Lakes. Ranking the second smallest by surface area and dead last by depth and water volume, Lake Erie's greatness as a lake may not appear to hit quite the heights of its fellow Great Lakes. Lake Erie, however, draws its charms from other places, particularly its rich network of urban corridors and lakeside towns linked by communal parks and public spaces. With a megalopolis stretching from Detroit to Toledo to Cleveland, and finally to Buffalo, Lake Erie has no shortage of lovely lakeside destinations within close range of major cities. And with a shoreline split between New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Ontario, Lake Erie has plenty of amazing state, provincial, and national parks in two different countries.

While Lake Erie was the unfortunate poster child for Great Lakes pollution several decades ago, today the southernmost Great Lake is a much cleaner and more beautiful freshwater destination. Visitors to one of the many worthwhile parks along its shores can capture unforgettable views of the lake's blue waters and unique ecosystems and geographic formations lining its coastline. Few, if any, parks along Lake Erie are not beautiful in one way or another. Yet a few key parks do stand out for amazing views that rival those on larger and more esteemed Great Lakes. Based on factors like lakeside features, ecologically rich areas, and available viewpoints, these 10 parks along Lake Erie's shores offer visitors the most scenic views.