As A Local, This Is My Favorite Washington, DC Landmark That Most Tourists Miss

As the country's capital, Washington, D.C., brims with monuments and museums, and over 36 million visitors visit these landmarks at the National Mall each year. However, as a local — I grew up and currently live in the D.C. area — there's one stunning destination that tourists often overlook. Crowning Mount Saint Alban, the second-highest point of the city, is the Washington National Cathedral, an architectural wonder designed to resemble the centuries-old cathedrals of Europe. As an alum of the National Cathedral School, which lies in the shadow of the cathedral, I spent significant time inside the cathedral for both school services and classes. I was even a student bell ringer in the cathedral's bell tower!

Regardless of how many times I've visited, the massive scale of this sacred space never fails to amaze me. The cathedral, which is part of the Episcopal Church, took over 80 years to complete before officially opening in 1990, and it is the sixth-largest cathedral in the world today. The stately exterior, built out of Indiana limestone, adheres to traditional Gothic architecture with pointed arches, flying buttresses, and pinnacle-topped towers. Inside, the soaring nave features a vaulted ceiling and over 200 colorful stained glass windows. While the grandeur is impressive, there are also plenty of hidden treasures I've enjoyed discovering, such as the cathedral's smaller chapels and the lofty bell tower, which overlooks all of D.C. The cathedral anchors the nearly 60-acre Cathedral Close grounds, which shelter lush gardens and a scenic forest for peaceful walks.

The Washington National Cathedral is open for self-guided tours from Monday to Saturday (with varying hours per day) and on Sunday for church services. The cathedral is about a 20-minute drive from the National Mall in downtown D.C. and can also be reached by public transport.