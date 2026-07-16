Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Blue Beauty Between San Francisco And Stockton For Fishing And Hiking

If you're making a list of lakes to visit in California, Lake Tahoe is almost certainly going to be at the top. Attracting 15 million visitors per year, the 122,200-acre body of water in the Sierra Nevada Mountains is famous for its deep blue color and year-round outdoor adventures. However, if you're willing to trade luxury ski lodges and lakefront restaurants for trout fishing and utter peace, Los Vaqueros Reservoir and Watershed in Northern California's San Francisco Bay Area might deserve a spot on that list, too.

Spread across 160,000 acres in Contra Costa County, the reservoir lies at the foot of Mt. Diablo, about 60 miles from San Francisco and 30 miles from Stockton. Despite its expansive proportions, the lake has remained a hidden gem, totaling fewer than 400 reviews despite boasting a 4.5-star rating on Google. Surrounding the reservoir, you'll find 50 miles of trails, including paths that cross the hills or start from the park. On the north side, the Interpretive Center educates visitors about the dam's vital role in providing water to the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. However, fishing and boating are the reservoir's most popular activities.

Before boats set out from the marina, the rolling hills provided prime grazing areas for cattle. "The name Los Vaqueros comes from the Mexican land grant name, Cañada de los Vaqueros, or Valley of the Cowboys," per the Contra Costa Water District. You can still spot herds of cows roaming the hillsides and grazing along the gravel roads. Although the dam was built in 1997, indigenous communities lived in the area from around 10,000 years ago until their forcible removal by Spanish missionaries.