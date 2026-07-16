One Of The Midwest's Best Counties To Retire Is A Scenic Darling Hugging The Canadian Border

Finding the perfect destination for retirement is no small task. While many opt for the sunny climates of more traditional retirement hubs like Florida, the Midwest is growing in popularity amongst retirees, and the scenic state of Michigan is emerging as one of the regions top options. One of the best places in the state to settle down is the picturesque St. Clair County, a scenic area tucked between Lake Huron to the north and Lake St. Clair to the south — with a river creating its natural border to the east.

According to The Motley Fool, St. Clair County is the seventh best place to retire in the Midwest in 2026, and a look into the region makes it easy to see why. St. Clair County features the longest freshwater boardwalk in the world, stretching to about a half-mile along the St. Clair River. The county is also located along the U.S.-Canadian border for easy international travel, with the St. Clair River dividing Michigan from Ontario. There are several charming cities and towns scattered around the county that have excellent amenities and robust senior communities while offering their own spin on Midwestern living. Whether you want to embrace the maritime history of Port Huron or explore the trails in Marysville, there's a scenic location in St. Clair County waiting for you to call it home.