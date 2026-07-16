One Of The Midwest's Best Counties To Retire Is A Scenic Darling Hugging The Canadian Border
Finding the perfect destination for retirement is no small task. While many opt for the sunny climates of more traditional retirement hubs like Florida, the Midwest is growing in popularity amongst retirees, and the scenic state of Michigan is emerging as one of the regions top options. One of the best places in the state to settle down is the picturesque St. Clair County, a scenic area tucked between Lake Huron to the north and Lake St. Clair to the south — with a river creating its natural border to the east.
According to The Motley Fool, St. Clair County is the seventh best place to retire in the Midwest in 2026, and a look into the region makes it easy to see why. St. Clair County features the longest freshwater boardwalk in the world, stretching to about a half-mile along the St. Clair River. The county is also located along the U.S.-Canadian border for easy international travel, with the St. Clair River dividing Michigan from Ontario. There are several charming cities and towns scattered around the county that have excellent amenities and robust senior communities while offering their own spin on Midwestern living. Whether you want to embrace the maritime history of Port Huron or explore the trails in Marysville, there's a scenic location in St. Clair County waiting for you to call it home.
The Picturesque Cities of St. Clair County
For retirees, one of the best cities in St. Clair County is Port Huron. It's situated right on the St. Clair River facing the Canadian city of Sarnia in Ontario, the largest city on Lake Huron. It's home of the historic Fort Gratiot Lighthouse, the oldest lighthouse in Michigan, which has sat along the St. Clair River since 1825. Residents can enjoy a stroll along the river on the Blue Water River Walk, which features interpretive panels detailing the areas maritime history. Retirees can get involved with the city's senior community at the Port Huron Senior Center, where they can enjoy a wide range of activities from line dancing to Tai Chi.
If you enjoy small town charm, shopping, and the arts, Marine City should be at the top of your list. While the walkable city's quaint shops and eateries make it a popular weekend trip, it offers retirees a peaceful atmosphere surrounded by stunning natural scenery. Entertainment options abound here. You can take in a live performance at one of the city's three theaters, or browse local shops at The Mariner, a unique shopping center housed in a former theater. For retirees in search of a historic city filled with outdoor activities, consider the neighboring city of Algonac, a charming place dubbed "The Pickerel Capital of the World" for the abundance of this fish here. Best known for inventing the Chris-Craft boats, Algonac features a 1,800-foot long boardwalk with stunning views of the St. Clair River.
Abundant Outdoor Recreation in St. Clair County
Perhaps the biggest draw to St. Clair County is the endless outdoor recreation. It's home to plenty of parks, trails, waterfront, and green spaces, ensuring an active lifestyle for retirees. On the county's southern end is Lake St. Clair, offering dazzling beaches and renowned fishing. Here, you can fish year-round in the 430-square-mile lake, a premier destination for catching some Musky or Walleye in its clear waters. Right where the St. Clair River empties into the lake sits the St. Clair River Delta, one of the world's largest freshwater deltas.
On the northern side of the county, the St. Clair River meets Lake Huron, where there's even more water recreation. The 30-acre Fort Gratiot County Park offers 852 feet of lake shoreline, where you can enjoy boating, beaches, and barbeques, plus peaceful strolls and nature hikes — or simply relish in the stunning lake views. If that's not enough beach frontage for you, the underrated Lakeport State Park on Lake Huron has more than 2,250 feet of sandy shoreline to enjoy.
One of St. Clair County's best outdoor offerings is the Bridge to Bay Trail. This picturesque 50-mile trail stretches across the entire county, beginning in Lakeport State Park and ending in the city of New Baltimore. Regardless of which of the cities in this scenic county you choose to retire in — or even just visit — you can follow this trail to explore all of the stunning locations that sit along the St. Clair River.