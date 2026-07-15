Colorado's Mountain Gem With A Historic Downtown And Nearby State Parks Is One Of The Best Places To Visit In 2026

There's no doubt Colorado is rife with mountain gem locations that offer breathtaking views, so choosing the right destination for your next mountain escape could require some careful planning. But with a historic downtown, nearby state parks, and a scenic location at the foothills of Horsetooth Mountain, Fort Collins, Colorado, is one place you might not want to miss. Only about 1.5 hours from the Denver International Airport, Fort Collins is one of the best places to visit in 2026, according to CNN Travel. Being easy to get to is just one factor that makes the Colorado town a top choice for travelers, though. The city is also a gateway to the Rocky Mountains, a range that has 18 named peaks reaching more than 13,000 feet in the sky, making them hard to miss from Fort Collins.

This vibrant city had to meet an array of other qualifications to make the list of the best places to visit, and it checks boxes for everything from having interesting attractions and architecture to a strong cultural scene and plenty of food, drink, and lodging options. Downtown Fort Collins provides a well-preserved historic district where you're transported back in time thanks to more than 20 restored buildings that line the streets.

Like many places in Colorado, Fort Collins isn't far from green spaces where you can enjoy outdoor activities like hiking, biking, camping, and more. In fact, Fort Collins is just a short drive from numerous Colorado state parks, giving you options when planning an outdoor adventure. These parks each have their own features that make them special while also offering amenities to ensure you have a safe and pleasant visit. With so much to do, you may want to plan multiple trips to Fort Collins so you can take it all in.