Colorado's Mountain Gem With A Historic Downtown And Nearby State Parks Is One Of The Best Places To Visit In 2026
There's no doubt Colorado is rife with mountain gem locations that offer breathtaking views, so choosing the right destination for your next mountain escape could require some careful planning. But with a historic downtown, nearby state parks, and a scenic location at the foothills of Horsetooth Mountain, Fort Collins, Colorado, is one place you might not want to miss. Only about 1.5 hours from the Denver International Airport, Fort Collins is one of the best places to visit in 2026, according to CNN Travel. Being easy to get to is just one factor that makes the Colorado town a top choice for travelers, though. The city is also a gateway to the Rocky Mountains, a range that has 18 named peaks reaching more than 13,000 feet in the sky, making them hard to miss from Fort Collins.
This vibrant city had to meet an array of other qualifications to make the list of the best places to visit, and it checks boxes for everything from having interesting attractions and architecture to a strong cultural scene and plenty of food, drink, and lodging options. Downtown Fort Collins provides a well-preserved historic district where you're transported back in time thanks to more than 20 restored buildings that line the streets.
Like many places in Colorado, Fort Collins isn't far from green spaces where you can enjoy outdoor activities like hiking, biking, camping, and more. In fact, Fort Collins is just a short drive from numerous Colorado state parks, giving you options when planning an outdoor adventure. These parks each have their own features that make them special while also offering amenities to ensure you have a safe and pleasant visit. With so much to do, you may want to plan multiple trips to Fort Collins so you can take it all in.
Stroll through historic downtown Fort Collins
Historic downtown Fort Collins has a long history dating back to 1864, when a flood forced the soldiers at Camp Collins to relocate to the area around Old Town. By 1877, with the arrival of the Colorado Central Railroad, Fort Collins was booming. Today, many of the buildings in Old Town Square are part of either the local or national historic district, ensuring their charm endures.
Walking or driving from Old Town Square, you can get to several buildings in town that date back to the late 1800s and early 1900s. The 1879 Avery House, which was built by Franklin Avery, an influential man in establishing Fort Collins, is one example. Public tours of the home are available for a small fee on Saturdays and Sundays. Another notable historic stop in Fort Collins' first public water works, where you'll find not only the original 1883 Gothic Revival-style pump house, but also part of the historic Overland Trail that runs through the 23-acre park.
The town of Fort Collins is such a mountain gem that it actually inspired Disneyland's Main Street USA. Harper Goff, a Fort Collins native, was tasked with creating the well-known Disney attraction, and he modeled the boulevard and some buildings in the theme park after his hometown. Old Town Square, a pedestrian-only section of downtown that maintains a Disney-like atmosphere, is a fun place with lots going on. Pinball Jones is an arcade where you can hang out, play pinball, and enjoy some drinks for a flash of nostalgia. Grab a hot dog from the highly-rated Duff's Old Town Sausage Cart, described by one visitor as offering "next level flavor." For another interesting locale, head to nearby Fort Lupton, with museums, golf, and historic charm.
Discover one of Fort Collins' nearby state parks
There are plenty of less touristy alternatives to Rocky Mountain National Park, but within an hour and a half of Fort Collins, you can get to four different state parks. The farthest away is Jackson Lake State Park at 1.5 hours, but the park's sandy beaches and warm water reservoir make it worth the drive. Over 250 campsites in the year-round campground mean there's plenty of room to pitch a tent or park an RV. Plus, staying overnight gives you more time to engage in outdoor activities, such as hiking, biking, birding, paddling, and fishing.
Boyd Lake State Park and Lory State Park are both within 30 minutes of Fort Collins. Visitors to Lory State Park can access 28 miles of trails through rugged terrain in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. All 28 miles are open to hikers, and bikers can ride around 23 miles on the park's trails. Even horseback riders are welcome to use a little more than 21 miles of Lory State Park trails. At the 1,747-acre Boyd Lake, there's a swimming beach with showers, restrooms, and a concession stand.
Less than an hour south of Fort Collins is the recently renamed St. Vrain State Park, where you can tent or RV camp in one of eight areas. Staying overnight improves your chance of seeing wildlife, including species like the black-tailed prairie dog, fox squirrel, and osprey. The park has abundant water-based activities as well, thanks to its numerous ponds that allow fishing, swimming, and hand-launched watercraft. Blue Heron Reservoir is the only spot here with a boat ramp, and gas motors are permitted at wakeless speed. With room to spread out, St Vrain State Park can be a peaceful spot that's not far from the city.