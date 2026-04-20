Between Denver And Fort Collins Is Colorado's Renamed State Park With Camping And Family-Friendly Adventures
With attractions like the thrilling Mustang Mountain Coaster in the Rockies and the underrated Monarch Mountain Resort with low-key vibes, family-friendly fun is guaranteed in Colorado. Not all outdoor adventures have to be in the mountains, though — some of them are hidden in plain sight among wetlands, rivers, and fishing ponds, such as St. Vrain State Park. If this place doesn't ring a bell, perhaps you might recognize it with its old name: Barbour Ponds. It was renamed to better reflect the state park's role in conserving the wildlife habitats and ecosystems around it. Located between Denver and Fort Collins, the state park is a 917-acre expanse, consisting of a multi-pond system and its surrounding land.
As a premier family-friendly getaway, St. Vrain allows you to enjoy outdoor activities. You can meander the trails to spot birdlife like great blue herons, pelicans, and osprey. Plan your visit in the winter, and bald eagles take up residence in the state park. Those who prefer splashing around can set up their base at any of the ponds, which make up a total of 228 acres of water surface. Hand-launch your boat for a leisurely cruise or a smooth paddle, and don't forget your fishing gear. After each family member unwinds a bit, you can gather for a picnic at one of the shelters by the ponds. And if you haven't had enough, camping is available year-round — reserve your site and pitch a tent by the waterfront to enjoy more activities the following day.
St. Vrain State Park is just 35 minutes north of Denver — almost the same distance from Fort Collins. Coming from Boulder, considered the "Happiest City in America" with tasty restaurants and mountain views, takes half an hour. While day-tripping is doable, camping is a surefire way to make family memories.
Bring your camping gear to St. Vrain State Park
There's a total of 87 sites at St. Vrain State Park's campground, including electric and full-hookups that accommodate RVs, trailers, and tents. The ADA-accessible campsites are divided into eight loops by the park's fishing areas — Pelican, Mallard, Sandpiper, Bald Eagle, Red Tail, Killdeer, and Coot Ponds. You can book your spot up to six months before your intended date — same-day bookings are also accepted. However, there's a 14-day limit within a 28-day rolling window. One campsite holds up to six people, and your pup can join your getaway provided they're kept on leash.
The electric sites are located in the northernmost loops and cost $36. These come with 110, 50, and 30-amp services, along with a nearby showerhouse, a dump station, and hydrants. The full hookups are the sites on the lower side of the campground, which cost $41 a night. These, too, are equipped with 110, 50, and 30-amp services, as well as on-site wastewater disposal and heated potable water. All campers have access to restrooms, picnic tables, fire rings, and an amphitheater. Make sure not to collect deadwood from the forest to make campfires. There are numerous picnic tables and grills by several ponds and shaded areas. While the campground operates throughout the year, the winter months can limit access to certain amenities.
The camping areas are conveniently linked by trails that follow the shores of the scenic ponds. For example, a 2.9-mile loop connects Bald Eagle Pond and Blue Heron Reservoir, ideal for a casual stroll on a flat path. The Pelican Pond Nature Trail, on the other hand, takes you to Mallard, Sandpiper, and Killdeer Ponds in 1.8 miles. You can even make a smaller loop around Mallard and Killdeer Ponds in just 0.7 miles.
Enjoy outdoor activities at St. Vrain State Park
The ponds and reservoir at St. Vrain State Park offer family-friendly, water-based recreation such as boating, paddling, and fishing. All bodies of water are restricted to quiet boating only, prohibiting any motorboat operation that generates a wake. There's one boat ramp at Blue Heron Reservoir — as for floating on the ponds, you must manually launch your vessel into the water. Feel free to bring inflatables to relax on the water and soak up the sun (as long as they're not single-chamber). You can take advantage of shoreline fun, too, as swimming is allowed at any of the ponds — keep in mind that there's no lifeguard on duty here.
Those who wish to cast a line into the reservoir can expect to catch species like channel catfish, walleye, black crappie, and redear sunfish. Large and smallmouth bass are available for catch-and-release. If you're setting your rod on Bald Eagle Pond, you can only use an artificial fly and lure to fish for yellow perch, black crappie, bluegill, and green sunfish. Sandpiper, Mallard, and Pelican Ponds are also stocked with fish.
Birdwatching and wildlife viewing are popular activities at the park. Keep your eyes peeled for ospreys, American robins, killdeer, and belted kingfishers — bald eagles are known to congregate in winter. Back on land, you'll come across creatures like deer mice, beavers, coyotes, bobcats, and fox squirrels. Meanwhile, bullfrogs and painted turtles also call this state park their home. Whatever you choose to do, St. Vrain promises fun for the whole family. As one previous visitor put it: "The views are gorgeous, the ponds are peaceful, and it's the perfect place for fishing, walking, or just unwinding with family."