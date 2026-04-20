Between Denver And Fort Collins Is Colorado's Renamed State Park With Camping And Family-Friendly Adventures

With attractions like the thrilling Mustang Mountain Coaster in the Rockies and the underrated Monarch Mountain Resort with low-key vibes, family-friendly fun is guaranteed in Colorado. Not all outdoor adventures have to be in the mountains, though — some of them are hidden in plain sight among wetlands, rivers, and fishing ponds, such as St. Vrain State Park. If this place doesn't ring a bell, perhaps you might recognize it with its old name: Barbour Ponds. It was renamed to better reflect the state park's role in conserving the wildlife habitats and ecosystems around it. Located between Denver and Fort Collins, the state park is a 917-acre expanse, consisting of a multi-pond system and its surrounding land.

As a premier family-friendly getaway, St. Vrain allows you to enjoy outdoor activities. You can meander the trails to spot birdlife like great blue herons, pelicans, and osprey. Plan your visit in the winter, and bald eagles take up residence in the state park. Those who prefer splashing around can set up their base at any of the ponds, which make up a total of 228 acres of water surface. Hand-launch your boat for a leisurely cruise or a smooth paddle, and don't forget your fishing gear. After each family member unwinds a bit, you can gather for a picnic at one of the shelters by the ponds. And if you haven't had enough, camping is available year-round — reserve your site and pitch a tent by the waterfront to enjoy more activities the following day.

St. Vrain State Park is just 35 minutes north of Denver — almost the same distance from Fort Collins. Coming from Boulder, considered the "Happiest City in America" with tasty restaurants and mountain views, takes half an hour. While day-tripping is doable, camping is a surefire way to make family memories.