These Spectacular Destinations Are Less Touristy Alternatives To The Crowds At Rocky Mountain National Park, According To Travelers
Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park sets the gold standard for what a national park should be. From pristine alpine lakes cradled between craggy peaks to vast pine forests and meadows carpeted in 900 wildflower species, you'll find jaw-dropping beauty at every turn. And, with over 350 miles of trails traversing 265,807 acres, it's easy to lose yourself in the epic scenery.
However, Rocky Mountain National Park is no hidden gem. In 2024 alone, the park attracted 4,154,349 nature seekers, making it the fifth most visited national park in the U.S., according to data released by the National Park Service (NPS). As of this writing, a quick search for the destination reveals over 27,000 Google reviews (and a solid 4.9-star rating, we might add). Although well managed, it occupies a place firmly on the tourist track. Like America's most visited national park, Great Smoky Mountains, and despite the best efforts of dedicated staff, it brings all the drawbacks associated with lots of people in nature. Expect mandatory timed entry during the summer months and exceptionally long lines to get in.
While the sheer diversity of Rocky Mountain National Park can't be replicated, numerous hidden gems and parks less traveled across Colorado and throughout the west provide nature escapes without the crowds. From parks featuring intense alpine hikes and glacial lakes to dunefields and canyons split into the earth, avid travelers rank these Rocky Mountain National Park alternatives the highest.
Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest
Straddling the unseen boundary between Wyoming and Colorado, Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest is so large that it flows over several mountain ranges, including the Laramie Range, Sierra Madre, and Elkhead. It's described as one forest, but actually encompasses Medicine Bow National Forest, Routt National Forest, and Thunder Basin National Grassland. With over 1,500 miles of trails through a landscape dotted with glassy lakes, lush grasslands, and snowy peaks reaching over 12,000 feet, these two national forests are often recommended as alternatives to Rocky Mountain National Park by frequent hikers on platforms like Reddit.
Spanning 2.9 million acres, the sheer size can be overwhelming, but one entrance is just outside Laramie, Wyoming. Although popular parts of the forests get busy during the summer months, most visitors clear out by mid-September, leaving the trails virtually empty. If you only hike one trail, it should be the 7-mile Medicine Bow Peak and Lakes Trail Loop. Though difficult, this route takes hikers to the very top of Medicine Bow Peak before following the lakes' rocky edges.
Even though there are over 1,300 developed camping sites, dispersed camping thousands of feet above sea level without a soul gives you an appreciation for the vastness of the land. During the snowy months, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and backcountry skiing are all popular activities, but always check the Current Conditions before visiting. Don't forget to stop by Hobo Hot Springs in Saratoga, Wyoming's hidden hot spring paradise that provides famous free-to-visit soaking pools on your way out of the forest.
Indian Peaks Wilderness
Like Rocky Mountain National Park, the Indian Peaks Wilderness is home to world-class alpine climbs like Skywalker Couloir. Within this Colorado wilderness' 73,391 acres, seven peaks over 13,000 feet beckon experienced climbers, backpackers, and day hikers. It borders Rocky Mountain National Park's south side, so much of the scenery is similar (or even better, according to some visitors). You'll encounter remnants of ancient glaciers, streams cutting through alpine tundras covered in wildflowers, and more lakes than you could possibly explore.
For the best climbing weather, plan your trip between mid-May and the beginning of July. However, backpackers and hikers have a wider window from May to October when the routes are mostly snow free. Backpackers can't miss the 6.8-mile (one-way), wildflower-adorned hike to Red Deer Lake. It's one of the only lakes near Denver where you can pitch a tent anywhere along the shore, but you'll need to secure a backcountry permit first. "I have taken visitors here for their first time, and I love to watch their jaws drop at the scenery," shared one climber on Tripadvisor. "Lakes, jagged peaks, snowfields, wildflowers ... they have so much to offer."
Situated a little over an hour from Denver and about 45 minutes from Boulder, the wilderness welcomes over 150,000 visitors between the end of May and the beginning of September. However, that's still far less crowded than Rocky Mountain National Park. If you want to visit Crater Lake's mirror-like waters or other highly frequented places in the Brainard Lake Recreation Area, count on sharing your getaway with other people.
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
Situated 20 minutes outside Montrose, Colorado, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park's jagged spires and plunging canyons that appear like impossibly deep gashes in the terrain will leave you in awe. Carved over 2 million years by the unyielding Gunnison River, the landscape takes on an otherworldly quality that's far more impressive in person than in pictures. Yet, Black Canyon remains relatively undiscovered, hosting between 300,000 and 400,000 visitors every year.
The park is much smaller than Rocky Mountain National Park, but you'll never be bored. If you want to drive from one rim of the canyon to the other, it takes over two hours, but you'll find incredible viewpoints and trailheads by the South Rim Visitor Center, too. Don't miss the Painted Wall Overlook, which showcases the highest cliff in Colorado (2,250 feet tall) and its brushstroke-like designs. The park also has three campgrounds, but a fire in July 2025 closed the South Rim Campground, and the North Rim Campground is about a two-hour drive from the visitor center.
However, you can trek into the inner canyon (permit required) for rugged camping and fishing, or experience some of the darkest night skies in the U.S. from the Chasm View Overlook. "[T]he peace and stillness we felt as we sat along the river at the bottom as it floated by with the canyon walls towering over us was something special," shared one visitor on Tripadvisor. "[T]his one is a true hidden gem."
Cache La Poudre Wilderness
This option might not sound like the perfect alternative, but give it a chance. Unlike Rocky Mountain National Park, the Cache La Poudre Wilderness doesn't offer extensive hiking. Yet, it's about as uncrowded as you can get. Due to the harsh, rocky environment, there's only one developed trail, so you'll have to climb over boulders or follow game trails through ponderosa pines to reach the best parts.
The wilderness' main draw is its incredible trout fishing. From rainbow to cutthroat and brown, these fish swim in 9 miles of the Cache La Poudre River that cut through the rocky terrain. The best time to try your hand at fly fishing is late spring or early summer. You'll need to bring all your own gear, pack mosquito repellent, and be extra careful when navigating this low-traffic area.
While it may be the only option, the 4.3-mile Mount McConnel Trail is worth the drive. Built in 1936, the route scales Mount McConnel, requiring hikers to navigate sharp drop-offs and steep, narrow inclines. It's certainly not easy, but the views of the surrounding canyons and mountains put it in the running with the top trails at Rocky Mountain National Park. Protecting 9,484 acres of land in Roosevelt National Forest, the Cache La Poudre Wilderness is about a 45-minute drive from Fort Collins, Colorado's less-touristy city hidden in the Rockies. For a good jumping-off point to start your explorations, input "Mount McConnel (#992) Kreutzer Nature Trail" instead of "Cache La Poudre Wilderness" into Google Maps.
Great Sand Dunes National Park And Preserve
While Rocky Mountain National Park is famed for its massive peaks, Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve hides North America's tallest dunes, some rising nearly 750 feet. Set against a backdrop of snow-capped mountains, about 30 minutes from Alamosa, Colorado, the rolling dunes seem almost out of place. Yet, they've been part of the landscape for hundreds of thousands of years.
Rent a sandboard or sled at Great Sand Dunes Oasis (only 10 minutes from the Great Sand Dunes Visitor Center), or explore the 30-square-mile dunefield on foot. Closed-toe boots are a must so you don't burn your feet (although some visitors swear by wearing only thick socks), and high-SPF sunscreen is essential. The winter months usher in more forgiving temperatures in the dunes, while the late-spring snowmelt brings the seasonal Medano Creek to life. Between late-May and early-June, there's usually enough water to float over the sand or splash around in the thread-like flows.
On peak creek-season weekends, you may encounter some lines entering the park, but with only 437,661 visitors in 2024, the park usually remains uncrowded. Offering the chance to spot burrowing owls, kangaroo rats, and millions of tiny prairie sunflowers, the grasslands surrounding the dunes are some of the least visited spots in the park. You'll also find hikes through alpine forests, up a 740-foot dune, and beneath shady aspen groves.
Methodology
This list includes national parks and wilderness areas that provide experiences, a sense of awe, or scenery similar to what you'd find at Rocky Mountain National Park. We focused on areas with extensive hiking networks, untouched terrain that makes you appreciate our park systems, and visitor counts under 500,000 guests per year in Colorado or nearby states. We also prioritized finding less popular hikes, preserves, and viewpoints during busy times of year.
Our research relies on citizen accounts found on Reddit, Tripadvisor, AllTrails, park-specific Facebook groups, and personal blogs, supported by information provided by the National Park Service (NPS) and other state agencies. In addition, the author uses her personal experiences hiking and camping throughout the American West.