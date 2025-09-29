These Spectacular Destinations Are Less Touristy Alternatives To The Crowds At Rocky Mountain National Park, According To Travelers

Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park sets the gold standard for what a national park should be. From pristine alpine lakes cradled between craggy peaks to vast pine forests and meadows carpeted in 900 wildflower species, you'll find jaw-dropping beauty at every turn. And, with over 350 miles of trails traversing 265,807 acres, it's easy to lose yourself in the epic scenery.

However, Rocky Mountain National Park is no hidden gem. In 2024 alone, the park attracted 4,154,349 nature seekers, making it the fifth most visited national park in the U.S., according to data released by the National Park Service (NPS). As of this writing, a quick search for the destination reveals over 27,000 Google reviews (and a solid 4.9-star rating, we might add). Although well managed, it occupies a place firmly on the tourist track. Like America's most visited national park, Great Smoky Mountains, and despite the best efforts of dedicated staff, it brings all the drawbacks associated with lots of people in nature. Expect mandatory timed entry during the summer months and exceptionally long lines to get in.

While the sheer diversity of Rocky Mountain National Park can't be replicated, numerous hidden gems and parks less traveled across Colorado and throughout the west provide nature escapes without the crowds. From parks featuring intense alpine hikes and glacial lakes to dunefields and canyons split into the earth, avid travelers rank these Rocky Mountain National Park alternatives the highest.