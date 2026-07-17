Maine's Gateway To The Lakes Region Is An Outdoor Haven Near Portland With Serene Trails And Local Eats

When it comes to raw nature, it's hard to beat Maine. This New England state boasts unspoiled outdoor attractions that compete with anywhere in the American West, including its Lakes Region. As the name suggests, this part of the state — which sits just 30 miles northwest of Portland — is home to scores of pristine freshwater bodies surrounded by forest, and the charming town of Windham acts as the perfect launchpad for exploring the area.

Home to nearly 20,000 residents, this community is nestled on the shores of Little Sebago Lake and Sebago Lake — which is the deepest and second largest in the state. Given these idyllic natural surroundings, it should come as no surprise that the town is used by many visitors as a base of operations for an array of outdoor activities. This includes boating, paddling, biking, fishing, camping, and especially hiking, as the area is home to some terrific trails.

However, Windham itself has a lot to offer, especially when it comes to dining. You'll find a number of top-notch eateries in town that will fill your belly and quench your thirst after a long day spent out on the lake or in the woods, which is reason enough to make it your HQ.