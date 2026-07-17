Maine's Gateway To The Lakes Region Is An Outdoor Haven Near Portland With Serene Trails And Local Eats
When it comes to raw nature, it's hard to beat Maine. This New England state boasts unspoiled outdoor attractions that compete with anywhere in the American West, including its Lakes Region. As the name suggests, this part of the state — which sits just 30 miles northwest of Portland — is home to scores of pristine freshwater bodies surrounded by forest, and the charming town of Windham acts as the perfect launchpad for exploring the area.
Home to nearly 20,000 residents, this community is nestled on the shores of Little Sebago Lake and Sebago Lake — which is the deepest and second largest in the state. Given these idyllic natural surroundings, it should come as no surprise that the town is used by many visitors as a base of operations for an array of outdoor activities. This includes boating, paddling, biking, fishing, camping, and especially hiking, as the area is home to some terrific trails.
However, Windham itself has a lot to offer, especially when it comes to dining. You'll find a number of top-notch eateries in town that will fill your belly and quench your thirst after a long day spent out on the lake or in the woods, which is reason enough to make it your HQ.
Soak up Windham's pure natural vibes
While Windham is located on the shores of two beautiful lakes, it's actually surrounded by 30 separate water bodies in total (including rivers, streams, and ponds), which means water-based recreation rules the roost. The area is ideal for paddling, and Sebago Trails Paddling Co. in nearby Raymond is a local outfit that does guided kayak, canoe, and paddleboard trips, including the Maine Covered Bridge Kayak Tour, which takes you along the Presumpscot River to the historic Babb's Covered Bridge. "Amazing experience!" raved one happy customer on Google Maps, while another wrote, "Kayaked twice with Sebago Trails recently, both trips were a blast!"
However, despite the dizzying choice of lakes and rivers to enjoy, you don't have to hit the water to savor Windham's natural splendors. Hiking is a popular activity in the area, with plenty of paths to choose from. For something easy and paved, the southern section of the Mountain Division Trail is a 5.6-mile route that connects Windham with the town of Standish. It's part of the greater Sebago to the Sea Trail that runs from the lake it's named for all the way to Casco Bay in Portland. There are also 5 miles of nature trails in the East Windham Conservation Area, where you can release your stress amidst the trees. "Such a great place to walk and hike," remarked one walker on Google Maps.
Another peaceful hike is the Chaffin Pond Loop at Donnabeth Lippman Park. This gentle, 1.25-mile circuit jaunt takes hikers along the edge of the 10-acre pond, with chances to spot wildlife. "The west side of the pond has many good viewpoints, with plenty of water birds and long, bumpy logs full of turtles," wrote Undercover Hiker in the blog Hiking in Maine.
Eat yourself happy in Windham, Maine
After working up an appetite hiking or paddling, head back into town to hit one of Windham's outstanding restaurants. While perhaps not as stacked as nearby Portland — which is considered New England's foodie capital — you'll still have no trouble finding a good place to eat in Windham. For a humble but exceptional hot dog, stop by Cormier's Dog House, which averages 4.9 stars on Google Maps, though if you're really hungry, you may want to hit Fire & Ice Maine. This popular pizza joint serves both New Haven and Detroit-style pies and garners sizzling ratings online. "Great thin crust pizza. Loved the sauce and toppings," wrote one five-star reviewer on Yelp. Another guest on Facebook was also impressed, raving, "One of the best pies around! Make sure you try them all!" while a customer on Google Maps simply wrote, "Absolutely amazing!"
For those interested in getting down with locally sourced fare in an upscale setting, make a reservation at Yolked Farm to Table. Originally a food truck, Chef Jesse Bouchard and his wife, Mindy, came up with the idea while raising a flock of chickens, which taught them the value of being connected with the food you serve every step of the way. Writer Will Grunewald noted this in a review of the eatery in Down East, saying, "You, the diner, get to experience the vivid flavor that comes with real freshness."
Windham is just about a 20-minute drive from Portland International Jetport (PWM) and is served by public transportation. For more of Maine's goodness, head to Saco, a charming city with lovely beaches and a seaside amusement park, or check out these islands for a quintessential East Coast summer getaway.