New England's Foodie Capital Turned This Forgotten Street Into Its Newest Flavor-Packed Hot Spot

When you think of foodie destinations, major cities like New York, New Orleans, and Austin, Texas probably come to mind, but we suggest you also add Portland, Maine to your list. This city of under 70,000 people has earned a reputation as one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America thanks to its fresh seafood, craft breweries, international cuisine, and farm-to-table restaurants. (Plus, the city also offers plenty to do besides eat, like waterfront fun, old walkable streets, and quirky shops.) No location exemplifies Portland's foodie reputation like Washington Avenue, which has transformed from a forgotten street into a flavor-packed hot spot over the past 10 years.

Located south of Munjoy Hill, Washington Avenue used to be an industrial strip dominated by wholesale bakery John. J. Nissen Baking, which in the '80s was the largest in the state. After the bakery closed in the late '90s, rents dropped significantly. And as rents skyrocketed in Old Port in the 2000s, restaurant owners began looking for new areas to develop. Beginning in the 2000s and increasing during the 2010s, many restaurants, breweries, and food shops opened up on Washington Ave, turning the once-forgotten street into "restaurant row."