New England's Foodie Capital Turned This Forgotten Street Into Its Newest Flavor-Packed Hot Spot
When you think of foodie destinations, major cities like New York, New Orleans, and Austin, Texas probably come to mind, but we suggest you also add Portland, Maine to your list. This city of under 70,000 people has earned a reputation as one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America thanks to its fresh seafood, craft breweries, international cuisine, and farm-to-table restaurants. (Plus, the city also offers plenty to do besides eat, like waterfront fun, old walkable streets, and quirky shops.) No location exemplifies Portland's foodie reputation like Washington Avenue, which has transformed from a forgotten street into a flavor-packed hot spot over the past 10 years.
Located south of Munjoy Hill, Washington Avenue used to be an industrial strip dominated by wholesale bakery John. J. Nissen Baking, which in the '80s was the largest in the state. After the bakery closed in the late '90s, rents dropped significantly. And as rents skyrocketed in Old Port in the 2000s, restaurant owners began looking for new areas to develop. Beginning in the 2000s and increasing during the 2010s, many restaurants, breweries, and food shops opened up on Washington Ave, turning the once-forgotten street into "restaurant row."
Where to eat and drink on Washington Avenue
Washington Avenue is home to delicious eateries from a variety of international cuisines. Red Sea Restaurant offers an authentic Eritrean dining experience, Terlingua combines Texas-style BBQ with Mexican-inspired flavors, and Izakaya Minato serves sake and shareable dishes like Japanese fried chicken. Hip Vietnamese diner Công Tử Bột (pictured above) has been recognized as one of the best restaurants in the U.S. by the New York Times. The Shop by Island Creek Oysters is a raw bar serving oysters and other seafood dishes. Fish and chips spot Lil Chippy is one of the newest spots on the avenue, having opened in fall 2024. And Salvadoran restaurant Tu Casa is one of the oldest spots on Washington Ave; it opened in 2002.There are plenty of grab-and-go options, too. Forage Market's bagels have been called some of America's best bagels by Saveur magazine. Walk-up frites spot Duckfat is close to several breweries in case you start feeling peckish. Ramona's and Salvatore's Hoagie Shop are both known for their sandwiches.
Breweries abound as well. Anoche, a Basque-inspired cider house and bistro, has a large menu of ciders and a small menu of pintxos, or small bites. Oxbow Blending & Bottling has a selection of dozens of beers and often hosts live music, dance parties, food and drink tastings, and yoga sessions in its event space. Maine Craft Distillery also frequently hosts live music and events, as well as serving cocktails made with its spirits. Newscapes Brewing sells its beers alongside personal pizzas and Hardshore Distilling Company's tasting room offers cocktails made from its flagship gin. Finally, Root Kombucha is something a little different with kombucha and hard kombucha.
Food shopping on Washington Avenue
Washington Avenue is best known for its restaurants, but it's also home to many shops beloved by foodies as well. Sissle & Daughters Cheesemongers & Grocers has not only cheeses but also charcuterie, wine, beer, pasta, and other delicacies. Monte's Fine Foods has a bakery, a shop with a wide selection of ingredients and fine wines, and a takeout menu featuring pizzas and sandwiches. African Supermarket carries a diverse selection of African groceries such as cassava, baobab, and palm oil. Onggi, named after Korean fermentation vessels, has a market featuring soy sauces, vinegars, gochujang, and more (pictured above). Indie wine store Maine & Loire specializes in natural wines.
Then there's the Black Box, a group of small shops in repurposed shipping containers, each about 300 square feet. There, you'll find coffee, chai, and fine tea spot Moonday Coffee; Rabelais Books, specializing in rare cookbooks and culinary literature; and Bay Bowls, serving acai bowls and smoothies sourced from Brazil. With all of these restaurants and culinary stores on one avenue, there's no doubt that Portland is one of the best foodie destinations in America.