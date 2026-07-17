An Hour From Toronto Is A Charming Ontario Town With Outdoor Fun, Shops, And A Walkable Downtown

There's no doubt that Toronto is a metropolis well worth visiting. The gushing jets of Niagara Falls are just a stone's throw away, and you can guzzle up as much poutine as you want. However, travelers looking to explore somewhere a little farther off the beaten path while staying within reach of the big city should head into Ontario's countryside. Hidden amid rolling farmland and forests are plenty of laid-back hamlets that make ideal weekend getaways. One such destination is Whitchurch-Stouffville, a small town just as whimsical as its name. Surrounded by wooded green spaces and centered on a walkable downtown, it offers plenty for outdoor enthusiasts and casual sightseers alike.

The Township of Whitchurch-Stouffville traces its roots to the late 18th century, though Indigenous peoples lived in the area before European settlement, with evidence dating to at least the 1500s. Main Street slices from one end of town to the other and is lined with local shops and eateries. Much of the street is shaded by trees with rows of brick storefronts and clapboard cottages on either side. A babbling creek flows right through downtown, and a paved footpath leads visitors on a short stroll to Stouffville Memorial Park, where benches along grassy banks provide a quiet place to relax amid the scenery.

Spend the day browsing the scattering of boutiques for fun souvenirs, then stop by the local watering holes to refuel. Just beyond Main Street, outdoorsy travelers can explore the town's public parks, where hiking, fishing, and even sledding await. Being only a 40-minute drive from downtown Toronto, Whitchurch-Stouffville makes for an easy day trip option, while nearby accommodations make it convenient to stay overnight.