An Hour From Detroit Is Michigan's Scenic Park With Camping, Swimming, And A Large Beach
Lake life is irresistibly lovely in a state that borders four of the five Great Lakes. And while the shorelines of Lakes Michigan, Huron, Superior, and Erie are a huge draw, the Mitten State also has more than 11,000 inland lakes (per michigan.gov) scattered across its varied landscapes, so you can find stunning spots to lounge by, kayak, or cast a line. For instance, one great escape is tucked less than an hour from Detroit and features one of the longest beaches among the state's inland lakes. The 3,745-acre scenic Pontiac Lake Recreation Area hugs a stretch of the 585-acre Pontiac Lake, and boasts a terrain of forested hills, open marshes, and many small woodland ponds for a scenic escape away from the hubbub of the Motor City.
Sure to entice the outdoorsy types, there are all kinds of recreation happening here — you have an 'all-sports' body of water, hiking and biking trails, an outdoor shooting range, a dog park, a model airplane field, as well as a sandy beach area all in one place. There is also a year-round campground to wind down for the night, which, according to one Google visitor, is "spacious and clean". Some reviewers note that not all of the sites are level, so bring level pads if you plan to camp here.
Part of Oakland County, Pontiac Lake Recreation Area is within an hour's drive away of many major Michigan cities, such as Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Lansing. If you're flying, Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) — considered one of America's best — is just 45 minutes away. You'd need a Recreation Passport (that gives you annual access to all preserves in Michigan's state park system) to enter, and these are available for purchase at most Michigan state parks.
Swimming, boating, and other activities at Pontiac Lake
Those itching for a simple day by the water should head straight to the Pontiac Lake Beach, a sandy stretch of shoreline with lovely scenery, calm waves, and picture-worthy sunsets. Since the beach runs for about 0.5 miles, there's plenty of space for everyone to spread out, claim their own cozy space, and wind down with a good book. "This is a great place to relax with the whole family. Nice clean beach. we were here on Saturday and there are not as many people here as usual on other beaches. We found a parking space without any problems." shares one Google visitor.
There are picnic tables at the grassy lawns near the beach too, which are perfect for gatherings or watching planes going by (as the preserve is right beside the Oakland County International Airport). Plus, these waters are perfect for a dip. The swimming section is marked off by buoys, but there are no lifeguards, so watch out for kiddos wading into the waters. You'll find the warmest and most comfortable temperatures from late June through September, when the average hovers over 66 degrees Fahrenheit. Before going, be sure to check for any temporary swimming bans or beach closures (caused by elevated bacteria levels).
Another exciting activity at the reservoir is to take out your kayaks, or live out your adrenaline-filled dreams with wakeboarding or waterskiing. Don't forget your fishing rods, too (if you're looking for one, consider this portable, affordable option, ranked as among Amazon's top-selling fishing rods). Angler excursions at this lake can yield an abundance of largemouth bass, common carp, and northern pike (per users on Fishbrain).
Hiking and camping in Pontiac Lake Recreation Area, Michigan
While the lake is the highlight, the trails at Pontiac Lake Recreation Area also deserve some love. Not far from the sandy shores is a 9.7-mile mountain biking trail that suits experienced riders. Weaving through canopies of shady hardwoods and meandering across peaceful waterways, it's a good challenge to see the park on wheels. Those more comfortable on foot can traverse the 3.7-mile Pontiac Lake Hiking Trail to see forests, meadows, and water views in one go. As with many wooded areas in Michigan, insects can be common during warmer months, so make sure to wear ample repellent.
With its convenient location, you can easily spend a day in the park and head back home the same day. Or, you can bring your tents or RVs to spend a weekend in this scenic wilderness. Pontiac Lake Recreation Area offers more than 170 campsites spread over two loops, many of which are electric. Moreover, there are also around 25 rustic horse camping sites to book. With leaves rustling around, campers can plan for cozy gatherings and delicious cookouts (firewood available on-site).
There's also an A-Frame cabin (that sleeps two) in the area for those who'd like a little extra comfort compared with tent camping. It comes with beds and a dining area, but cabin guests also have to rely on communal campground amenities, such as restrooms and water, since these rustic rentals offer only basic amenities. Note that, as of this writing, the campgrounds are closed for construction and are scheduled to open by September 2026. For more water-based fun, head 15 minutes away to Holly Recreation Area for swimming, hikes, and lakeside cabin stays. Or, if you're looking for something unique in Detroit, check out the world's largest polar bear exhibit at the Detroit Zoo.