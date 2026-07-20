An Hour From Detroit Is Michigan's Scenic Park With Camping, Swimming, And A Large Beach

Lake life is irresistibly lovely in a state that borders four of the five Great Lakes. And while the shorelines of Lakes Michigan, Huron, Superior, and Erie are a huge draw, the Mitten State also has more than 11,000 inland lakes (per michigan.gov) scattered across its varied landscapes, so you can find stunning spots to lounge by, kayak, or cast a line. For instance, one great escape is tucked less than an hour from Detroit and features one of the longest beaches among the state's inland lakes. The 3,745-acre scenic Pontiac Lake Recreation Area hugs a stretch of the 585-acre Pontiac Lake, and boasts a terrain of forested hills, open marshes, and many small woodland ponds for a scenic escape away from the hubbub of the Motor City.

Sure to entice the outdoorsy types, there are all kinds of recreation happening here — you have an 'all-sports' body of water, hiking and biking trails, an outdoor shooting range, a dog park, a model airplane field, as well as a sandy beach area all in one place. There is also a year-round campground to wind down for the night, which, according to one Google visitor, is "spacious and clean". Some reviewers note that not all of the sites are level, so bring level pads if you plan to camp here.

Part of Oakland County, Pontiac Lake Recreation Area is within an hour's drive away of many major Michigan cities, such as Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Lansing. If you're flying, Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) — considered one of America's best — is just 45 minutes away. You'd need a Recreation Passport (that gives you annual access to all preserves in Michigan's state park system) to enter, and these are available for purchase at most Michigan state parks.