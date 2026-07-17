Less Than An Hour From Allentown Is Pennsylvania's Serene Lake Escape Perfect For Fishing And Paddling

While some lakes are geared towards beach play and speedboats, Pennsylvania's Leaser Lake is a quieter contender for travelers who want to fish or paddle without the commotion. Located in the scenic, mountainous Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania and with the Appalachian foothills on its doorstep, the Leaser Lake Park is a retreat in nature without straying too far from the city, around a 45-minute drive from Allentown. The park encompasses the 117-acre lake and the wooded lands around it, per the Lehigh County website. Between the lake's shores and the trail that encircles it, travelers can make a relaxing day of the park by casting a line, launching a kayak, or wandering into the surrounding meadows to look for birds.

Leaser Lake Park was intentionally designed for recreation when it was created by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. The calm of the park is a recurring theme among pleased reviewers on Google Maps. "The area was very quiet, plenty of room to relax," one Google Maps reviewer said. The park has some built-in buffers to keep it that way, too. Boats can only go onto the lake if they're non-powered (like kayaks or canoes) or with small electric motors (no gasoline motors), and even with a motor, it has to be kept at no-wake speed, as the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania details. Swimming isn't allowed, either. While that might be a drawback to some, for boaters and anglers, it preserves the quiet atmosphere of the park and keeps the waters clear to fish or paddle through.