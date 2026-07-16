Near The Indiana Border Is A Michigan Village With Historic Rural Charm, A Lovely Resort, And Outdoor Fun

Located in southwestern Michigan near the Indiana border, St. Joseph County is a patchwork of small farming communities and quaint towns. Settlers first headed to this area in the early to mid-1800s, lured by the prospect of fertile fields where they could sow wheat and corn. One such settlement was Burr Oak, home to plenty of gorgeous trees of the same name. With their long taproots and adaptability, these sturdy trees can be seen as an apt symbol for Burr Oak's settlers, who faced an extraordinary set of challenges. They had to deal with the rigors of farm life, bouts of near starvation, and, worst of all, malaria, then common in the region's marshy landscapes, which ended the lives of many. But the settlers drew together and prevailed.

The town has moved into the modern era, but Burr Oak's past remains palpable downtown — especially on 3rd Street, which is lined with stately brick buildings, some more than a century old. These include the Whiskey Creek tavern's restored, red-trimmed gem along with the historic Park Hotel building, which dates back to 1894. Residents also maintain both a Facebook page and a website dedicated to preserving Burr Oak's historical records and stories, and they also host a Burr Oak History Trivia Night, allowing locals to test their knowledge.

But Burr Oak's appeal extends beyond its historic streets, with the nearby waters of Long Lake offering a peaceful setting for boating, fishing, swimming, and other outdoor adventures. There are also plenty of recreational activities found at Steinke Resort.