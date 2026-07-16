Near The Indiana Border Is A Michigan Village With Historic Rural Charm, A Lovely Resort, And Outdoor Fun
Located in southwestern Michigan near the Indiana border, St. Joseph County is a patchwork of small farming communities and quaint towns. Settlers first headed to this area in the early to mid-1800s, lured by the prospect of fertile fields where they could sow wheat and corn. One such settlement was Burr Oak, home to plenty of gorgeous trees of the same name. With their long taproots and adaptability, these sturdy trees can be seen as an apt symbol for Burr Oak's settlers, who faced an extraordinary set of challenges. They had to deal with the rigors of farm life, bouts of near starvation, and, worst of all, malaria, then common in the region's marshy landscapes, which ended the lives of many. But the settlers drew together and prevailed.
The town has moved into the modern era, but Burr Oak's past remains palpable downtown — especially on 3rd Street, which is lined with stately brick buildings, some more than a century old. These include the Whiskey Creek tavern's restored, red-trimmed gem along with the historic Park Hotel building, which dates back to 1894. Residents also maintain both a Facebook page and a website dedicated to preserving Burr Oak's historical records and stories, and they also host a Burr Oak History Trivia Night, allowing locals to test their knowledge.
But Burr Oak's appeal extends beyond its historic streets, with the nearby waters of Long Lake offering a peaceful setting for boating, fishing, swimming, and other outdoor adventures. There are also plenty of recreational activities found at Steinke Resort.
Exploring the quaint streets of Burr Oak
Today, Burr Oak is a small pastoral village, with fewer than 800 residents. Farming businesses operate on the town's periphery, while a number of establishments thrive in the center, including highly rated restaurants like Mama Mia's Pizza. While it may not take the title of the best pizzeria in the world (that honor belongs to New York's Una Pizza Napoletana), Mama Mia's serves homemade pies in addition to other items like appetizers, salads, calzones, burgers, and hand-dipped ice cream. One Google reviewer called it a "Small town hole in the wall gem!" Another venue, Whiskey Creek, serves drinks, appetizers, and sandwiches in a surprisingly sophisticated setting. "What a find in a town of 800 people. Beautiful antique bar and restoration of the building ... Great whiskey and period cocktails," wrote one Google reviewer.
If you're traveling with kids or dogs, stroll over to Railroad Park on the south end of town. This is where many of the activities associated with the annual Heritage Days Festival take place in late July. This colorful four-day event has a different theme each year (in 2026, it's the historical importance of corn farming), with rural-style entertainment for the whole family. The Heritage Days Festival starts with a parade and a farmers market on Thursday afternoon before weekend events like an Antique Tractor Country Cruise, a Kiddie Duck Derby, a Bike-a-Thon and 5K run, farmer talks and agricultural demonstrations, food and drinks, rides, and live music.
Head to the Steinke Resort on nearby Long Lake for outdoor fun
Around Burr Oak, the place to be for outdoor recreation is the Steinke Resort, 5 miles north of downtown Burr Oak near the town of Colon, known as the "Magic Capital of the World" for its many magic shops and annual magicians' convention. Steinke Resort comprises a campground with 143 campsites, each with a fire ring, picnic tables, and access to restrooms and bathhouses. There are also five cozy cottages for rent on the shores of 222-acre Long Lake. A family-friendly and pet-friendly resort, Steinke offers plenty of amenities, including a playground and a private half-mile road for walking and cycling. Google reviews highlight a number of repeat visitors. "Our 12th year at Steinke Resort was just as wonderful as our first ... Great family getaway spot," wrote one reviewer.
Nestled in an 8-acre forest on the southeast side of Long Lake, the resort is also just steps away from the lake's quiet beauty and all the water-based recreation it offers. Guests have access to a swimming area as well as rented kayaks and 12- and 14-foot boats, which they can use to spend days exploring Long Lake as well as Palmer and Lepley Lakes via interconnecting channels. Anglers can fish for a variety of species, including bluegills, crappies, largemouth bass, northern pike, walleye, catfish, and bullheads. Michigan requires anglers over 17 to have a fishing license. These are available for purchase right at the Steinke Resort.
Aside from lakeside escapes like Steinke Resort, Michigan has resorts to suit just about any occasion and budget. Read about the state's top romantic getaways for couples, like dreamy Chateau Chantal in Traverse City, where you can sample world-class wines in an elegant B&B setting.