Sandwiched Between Wichita And Oklahoma City Is A Historic Gem Known For Its Museum And Golf Course
Some destinations live in a Goldilocks zone of history, where national events pass through as a matter of course. Blackwell, Oklahoma, enjoys a spot in that zone, with a past that spans everything from the pioneering westward expansion and accompanying painful history of seizing Native American territory, to aeronautical footnotes. The historic gem is also known for its municipal golf course and can be found sandwiched 65 miles from Wichita and 100 miles from Oklahoma City.
The small city of 6,000 has a knack for popping up at critical junctures in American history. It was first settled during the Cherokee Strip Land Run, when a portion of former Native American territory was opened to settlement. Stories claim a gun was fired off five minutes early, sending 100,000 settlers off in a race to claim property. The agricultural, industrial, railroad, and oil industries have all had some presence in Blackwell. Even Amelia Earhart makes a cameo in Blackwell's story, accepting a key to the city before her fateful final flight and disappearance. It's a broad, all-encompassing tale so in tune with the nation's past, Blackwell adopted the nickname "America's Hometown" and proudly carries the air of a historic gem.
If you've got the time and want to dig deeper into Blackwell, the Top of Oklahoma Barn Quilt Trail offers a self-guided tour about town, increasing the odds you'll serendipitously find a local gem. The geo-trail has 62 unique barn quilts, honoring all 50 states, and then some. It has become a magnet for travelers looking to discover the city while grabbing some grub and finding the quilts.
See Blackwell's history, then grab a putter
The Top of Oklahoma Museum, a Beaux-Arts-style structure erected in the early 1900s as the Electric Park Pavilion, showcases Blackwell's rich history. Originally a theater, it was transformed into a museum in the 1970s. Now on the Oklahoma National Register of Historic Places, it features a diverse collection of artifacts, including local goods, antiques, rare photographs, and Native American and local history. The Land Run, which gave birth to Blackwell, is a significant aspect of the collection. "This place is such a fun and unique experience," one visitor wrote in a review on Google. "Instead of everything being tucked away behind glass, you get to see so many pieces up close, which makes the history feel real and personal."
A day spent diving into the city's history can be followed up with a dose of tee time and scorecards. The Blackwell Municipal Golf Course offers a nine-hole dose of relaxation open to all golfers. The creek flowing through the middle of the course creates the sort of obstacle that can make or break your outing. Best to stop by the driving range and putting green first to get a couple of practice swings in if you're feeling your game is off. Just don't expect it to be like Augusta National. "Nice little 9 hole course," one recent visitor wrote in a review on Google. "Needs just a little work on the fairways but the greens rolled true. The layout was great and could be challenging depending on your skill level."
If a day hitting the links works up an appetite, Blackwell brims with eateries that aren't just chain restaurants. Stop by the well-regarded Prairie Smoke BBQ, known for its brisket, cowboy beans, and generous portions. Don't go unless you're truly hungry.
The ins and outs of visiting Blackwell
Blackwell is the quintessential pit stop on a road trip and merits a detour if you're within driving distance. Its remote location makes flying there a hassle, though — the nearest major travel hub, Kansas City International Airport (MCI), is an eye-watering four-hour drive away. If you can finagle a flight to Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT), you'll find it to be much more convenient, at just an hour away.
While Blackwell itself may not offer enough to justify the flight, there's plenty to explore nearby that can make for a charming Oklahoma prairie town road trip. Ponca City, one of America's 10 most affordable cities, is just 20 minutes away. For a vibrant city with downtown shops and artsy vibes, take the one-hour drive to Enid. You can round out an Oklahoma road trip with a stop by Perry, a scenic prairie gem with historic buildings, shops, and antiques that's 40 minutes away from Blackwell.
Overnighting in Blackwell won't be an issue. The city has a mix of affordable accommodations, costing up to $100 per night, and private accommodations are available as well. The Oklahoma prairie has a dynamic climate that ranges from sub-freezing winters to summers with temperatures climbing into the 90s. So, booking a date becomes more of an exercise in picking your weather, though you should probably aim for springtime if you're hoping to get a round of golf in during your stay.