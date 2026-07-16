Canada's Remote Wildlife Reserve Is A Sprawling, Forested Beauty Where Bison Roam Wild

When you think of bison, perhaps Yellowstone springs to mind. After all, the legendary park is famous not just for its geysers, rivers, lakes, and forests, but also for its iconic buffalo herds. However, bison aren't just native to the U.S. You can also find these majestic creatures north of the border in Canada, and a good spot to start looking for them is at the Mackenzie Bison Sanctuary.

Situated in the Northwest Territories in Canada's wild and remote far north, this large reserve is home to the Mackenzie Herd, a group of around 850 free-roaming wood bison — bigger and darker cousins of plains bison. In the 1800s, wood bison numbered in the hundreds of thousands and ranged from the Yukon and northern British Columbia through Saskatchewan and well into the Northwest Territories. However, their numbers were decimated by hunting and disease to the point that they were thought extinct in the 1950s. But in 1963, 18 full-blooded wood bison were discovered and brought to the reserve to protect and re-establish the herd.

For those willing to make the trip, it's very easy to see wood bison in their native habitat today, often standing by the side of the road or even wandering through the town of Fort Providence. "Along the road from Fort Providence to Yellowknife, we saw two different groups of bison, each with 8 to 10 individuals, including babies. They are beautiful animals," wrote one awed traveler on Tripadvisor. Another reviewer echoed the same sentiment in a review titled, "Bison everywhere!" "Look for the ones that are alone and way away from the herd, these guys are giant!"