Forget Hawaii — This Surfing Destination With Gorgeous Beaches Is Surging With Travelers In 2026
Hawaii's crystal-clear waters, enchanting tropical landscapes, and laid-back surfer vibes draw millions of visitors each year, and while its views are iconic, there's another beach destination rising in the ranks for 2026. Máncora is a sunny surfer getaway in the northwest corner of Peru, where sandy beaches lead to warm waters and rolling waves. Swap luaus and floral shirts for seaside ceviche and boho vibes that are a little lower-profile than the Aloha State.
Between January and May 2026, Peru received over 1.3 million tourists, a 0.6% increase compared to the previous year (via Andina). Tourists from the United States make up about 18.6% of these international visitors, which is a 5% increase from 2025. Most travelers head south to the so-called Gringo Trail to see Peru's most iconic cultural stops and natural wonders, but Máncora is a popular surf haven of 15,000 people that retains an easygoing charm amid a number of boutique resorts.
Once a quiet fishing town, Máncora still has pockets where you can relax on golden shores lined with palm trees and few visitors, but it is mainly known for its activities. Per Travel and Tour, the town has become "South America's leading eco-luxury beach destination," as videos on TikTok and Instagram have boosted interest. The travel news agency notes Máncora's focus on "experiential travel," as visitors partake in surf camps, wellness retreats, and sustainable tourism practices within the gorgeous tropical setting.
Máncora's surfing paradise
Surfing as an organized sport can be traced back to Polynesia and Hawaii (which even boasts the world's "surfing capital," Haleiwa), but Peru has long had a history of riding waves. The country's northern coast is especially popular for surfers, boasting warm swells. Máncora's main beach is ideal for those learning to surf, as the waves are gentle with left-hand point breaks.
Although experienced surfers flock to Peru's Chicama to ride the world's longest wave, Máncora has perfect conditions for beginners. There are many surf schools along the town's sandy beach, and Escuela Surf Mancora SurfPoint is the top-rated on Google. With a 4.9-star rating and an Instagram profile overflowing with photos and videos of students hanging 10 on blue rolling waves, you can book a one-time lesson or take weekly classes. If you want to fully immerse yourself in Máncora's surf vibes, consider staying at Algae Surf Camp. The boutique, eco-conscious hotel offers week-long stays for beginning and intermediate surfers, or you can opt for a surf-and-yoga retreat to fully indulge in Máncora's laid-back paradise.
The best time to visit for surfing is between April and October. While this is technically Peru's winter season, the swells during these months provide the perfect breaks. Not to mention, the balmy outside temperatures average from 71 to 79 degrees Fahrenheit. In the larger Piura region, there are bigger swells that more advanced riders can embark on, just about 1.5 hours from the town of Máncora. You can also try your hand at kite surfing between October and March.
Explore tropical shores in Máncora
Although Peru has over 1,400 miles of Pacific coastline, not all of the country's beaches boast sunny skies and warm waves. Peru's southern region often experiences coastal fog and colder waters, so those looking for a more tropical getaway should head north. Máncora's year-round sun is perfect for travelers who simply want a few days to lounge on the sand and take in some glorious rays.
Máncora Beach is bustling with surfers and those enjoying the many nearby restaurants along the shore, but more secluded, gorgeous stretches of sand lie beyond. About a 10-minute drive south of the town's center, Las Pocitas is the town's No. 1-rated beach on Tripadvisor, with shady palm trees, white sands, and azure waters where you can explore tide pools. Chic resorts along Las Pocitas' shores excel in relaxation, offering lounge chairs under thatched-roof huts. Alternatively, a 15-minute drive north will lead to Playa El Amor, which offers even more seclusion. The wide stretch of sand lacks modern comforts, leaving you with pristine views of the sunset on the horizon and protected dunes you can carefully explore nearby — just avoid disturbing any local wildlife.
Getting to Máncora isn't as easy as it seems. Driving from Lima (the capital with the worst traffic in Latin America) will take almost 20 hours by car or a budget-friendly bus. To cut the travel time, you can catch a flight to Capitán FAP Víctor Montes Arias International Airport (TYL) in Talara, which is a 1.5-hour drive from Máncora. While the airport is serviced by domestic airlines such as LATAM and Sky, there are more frequent flights to Piura's Capitán FAP Guillermo Concha Iberico International Airport (PIU), a three- to four-hour drive away. Once you're there, expect to disconnect and enjoy the surf town of Máncora.