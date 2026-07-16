Hawaii's crystal-clear waters, enchanting tropical landscapes, and laid-back surfer vibes draw millions of visitors each year, and while its views are iconic, there's another beach destination rising in the ranks for 2026. Máncora is a sunny surfer getaway in the northwest corner of Peru, where sandy beaches lead to warm waters and rolling waves. Swap luaus and floral shirts for seaside ceviche and boho vibes that are a little lower-profile than the Aloha State.

Between January and May 2026, Peru received over 1.3 million tourists, a 0.6% increase compared to the previous year (via Andina). Tourists from the United States make up about 18.6% of these international visitors, which is a 5% increase from 2025. Most travelers head south to the so-called Gringo Trail to see Peru's most iconic cultural stops and natural wonders, but Máncora is a popular surf haven of 15,000 people that retains an easygoing charm amid a number of boutique resorts.

Once a quiet fishing town, Máncora still has pockets where you can relax on golden shores lined with palm trees and few visitors, but it is mainly known for its activities. Per Travel and Tour, the town has become "South America's leading eco-luxury beach destination," as videos on TikTok and Instagram have boosted interest. The travel news agency notes Máncora's focus on "experiential travel," as visitors partake in surf camps, wellness retreats, and sustainable tourism practices within the gorgeous tropical setting.